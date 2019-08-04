Denso : The Korea Fair Trade Commission's Announcement Concerning the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act Related to Certain Automotive Components

KARIYA (Japan)-The Korea Fair Trade Commission (the 'KFTC') announced on August 4 that it decided to order corrective measures and impose a surcharge on certain automotive suppliers pursuant to the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, in connection with certain past sales of automotive alternators and ignition coils.

As per the KFTC's announcement, DENSO Corporation was named as the supplier involved in the conduct suspected to be in violation of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act. However, regarding alternator, DENSO was not subject to any charge, and regarding ignition coils, because it had completely eliminated the conduct that was suspected to be in violation before the commencement of the authority's investigation and because it applied to the KFTC for the leniency program, which was granted by the KFTC, DENSO was exempted from all of the KFTC's orders.

It is DENSO's policy to comply with all applicable competition laws. Since learning of the investigation that was conducted at its U.S. subsidiary by the U.S. Department of Justice in February 2010, DENSO Group companies have been taking various preventive measures, including implementing more stringent compliance rules, more enhanced compliance training and more meticulous compliance monitoring, in order to further ensure that they comply with all applicable competition laws. DENSO believes that it has remained in complete compliance with all competition laws.

DENSO is committed to compliance with all applicable competition laws around the world.