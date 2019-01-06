Denso : Three of DENSO Group's Domestic Sales and Service Companies to Be Single Entity Called “DENSO Solution”

DENSO CORPORATION

DENSO TEN LIMITED

DENSO SALES JAPAN CORPORATION

DENSO TEN SALES LIMITED

DENSO TEN SERVICE LIMITED

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation today announced that DENSO Sales Japan Corporation, a subsidiary of DENSO Corporation; DENSO Ten Sales Limited; and DENSO Ten Service Limited, subsidiaries of DENSO Ten Limited will be integrated (merged) into a new company called DENSO Solution Japan Corporation on April 1.

With the progress of vehicle electrification and automated driving, the business environment is dramatically changing. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly important to create high value-added business with new products and services in the Japanese automotive aftermarket.

To achieve this in a competitive way, DENSO has decided that it needs to combine DENSO Sales, DENSO Ten Sales, and DENSO Ten Service into a single organization as a platform to expand DENSO's automotive aftermarket business by maximizing a group-wide synergy that can be gained through their long-standing sales and service networks throughout Japan and their product planning capabilities in the fields of aftermarket products and accessories including those for fleet (commercial) vehicles.

In order to expand DENSO's aftermarket business, the integrated company will increase cooperation between DENSO and DENSO Ten to provide new products and services for car safety and security, connected driving, and other applications, which are expected to be in greater demand, and thereby better serve customers.