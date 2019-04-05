Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Denso Corp    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORP

(6902)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Denso : Toyota and DENSO Reach Agreement on Transfer Contract for Consolidating Electronic Component Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 01:32am EDT

KARIYA (Japan) ― Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and DENSO Corporation (DENSO) announce that they have made a formal decision and reached agreement toward concluding a contract to transfer core electronic component operations to DENSO. In June 2018, both companies reached a basic agreement to consolidate the core electronic component operations of both Toyota and DENSO within DENSO, and began detailed studies.

Currently, Toyota's electronic component operations are conducted by both Toyota and DENSO. In the future, these development functions and production operations will be consolidated within DENSO.

By consolidating these operations within DENSO, which has a high level of expertise in the field of electronic components, a speedy and competitive development and production structure will be established. In doing so, the aim is to also maximize resource utilization, such as by shifting resources created by eliminating duplicate operations within the Toyota Group to new domains that will increase the value of future mobility, thus strengthening the competitiveness of the Toyota Group overall.

Initial discussions focused on consolidation of production operations by the end of 2019, and development functions from 2022, but in order to ensure a smooth transfer and to create the new structure faster, both companies agreed to consolidate both development and production in April 2020.

Main points of the contract

1) Consolidation of production operations for electronic components
On April 1, 2020, production of electronic components at Toyota's Hirose Plant will be consolidated within DENSO. The land, production infrastructure (including buildings, equipment, and software), and other items at Hirose Plant will be transferred to DENSO.

2) Consolidation of development functions for electronic components
On April 1, 2020, the development functions for electronic components will be consolidated within DENSO. Relevant drawings, development equipment, and other items will be transferred to DENSO.

To survive in this era of profound transformation, Toyota and DENSO are accelerating their efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the overall Toyota Group by further strengthening coordination in the Group.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 05:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENSO CORP
01:32aDENSO : to Invest $1.6 Billion to Strengthen Development and Production of Autom..
PU
01:32aDENSO : Toyota and DENSO Reach Agreement on Transfer Contract for Consolidating ..
PU
04/03DENSO : Settlements of Class Action Lawsuits in the U.S.
PU
03/27DENSO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14DENSO : Announces the Status and Conclusion of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
03/12DENSO : Takes a Stake in Airbiquity to Advance Connected Vehicle Technology
AQ
03/11DENSO : Announces Executive Leadership Changes in North America
AQ
03/06DENSO : Announces Personnel and Organizational Changes
PU
03/05DENSO : Announces the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
02/21DENSO : Announces New Executive Structure and Management Change
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 392 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 296 B
Finance 2019 422 B
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,12
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 3 642 B
Chart DENSO CORP
Duration : Period :
Denso Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 925  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Tomoaki Shirai Manager-Information Systems
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Shoji Tsuzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP-2.76%31 388
CONTINENTAL23.43%32 477
APTIV38.02%21 297
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 795
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.54%16 410
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%14 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About