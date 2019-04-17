Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Denso Corp    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORP

(6902)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:09pm EDT
Uber sign is seen on a car in New York

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is nearing a deal with a group, including SoftBank Group Corp, to invest in its self-driving car unit to be valued at $7.25 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank, Toyota Motor Corp and Japanese auto-parts supplier Denso Corp are expected to invest a total of $1 billion as part of the deal, which could be announced in the next few days, the report said.

SoftBank closed its $8 billion investment in Uber in January 2018, which gave it a 16 percent stake in the ride-hailing company and made it the largest shareholder.

The Japanese technology investment fund also has investments in General Motors Co's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise. SoftBank and automaker Honda Motor Co have invested a total of $5 billion for acquiring separate minority stakes in Cruise.

Cruise has a value of more than $14 billion despite no significant revenue and a product not ready for commercial launch.

Uber is getting ready for its initial public offering (IPO) and filed for it last week.

Toyota and Denso declined to comment, while Uber and SoftBank did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Stocks treated in this article : Denso Corp, SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENSO CORP 1.49% 4914 End-of-day quote.3.39%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.54% 11790 End-of-day quote.68.31%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 2.02% 6953 End-of-day quote.12.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENSO CORP
06:09pUber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
RE
02:15pUber Nears Investment Deal for Self-Driving Car Unit
DJ
04/16XPERI : DENSO Driver Monitoring System Featuring FotoNation Technology to be Sho..
AQ
04/08DENSO : Announces Changes of Executive Responsibility
PU
04/05DENSO : to Invest $1.6 Billion to Strengthen Development and Production of Autom..
PU
04/05DENSO : Toyota and DENSO Reach Agreement on Transfer Contract for Consolidating ..
PU
04/03DENSO : Settlements of Class Action Lawsuits in the U.S.
PU
03/27DENSO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14DENSO : Announces the Status and Conclusion of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
03/12DENSO : Takes a Stake in Airbiquity to Advance Connected Vehicle Technology
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 393 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 296 B
Finance 2019 422 B
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
P/E ratio 2020 11,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 3 815 B
Chart DENSO CORP
Duration : Period :
Denso Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 925  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Tomoaki Shirai Manager-Information Systems
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Shoji Tsuzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP3.39%34 070
CONTINENTAL AG26.99%34 943
APTIV46.37%23 242
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 274
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.18.59%17 906
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%15 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About