Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  DENSO Corporation    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORPORATION

(6902)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spanish plant owned by Denso, Fujitsu preparing to halt production as virus causes shortages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:49pm EST

A Spanish plant owned by Denso Corp and Fujitsu Ltd is prepared to halt some production of auto electronics components if necessary because of a shortage of parts from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The factory in Malaga expects to suspend its first production line - which assembles car audio components - from March 16, factory managing director Blanca Hermana told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We're working so we don't have to stop, and that's what we're hoping for. But we have taken the preventive measures to deal with this situation as the components are arriving with great difficulty," Hermana said.

The factory is majority owned by Japanese auto parts supplier Denso, with information technology firm Fujitsu also holding a stake.

The stoppage of the audio line will affect 38 employees, but the suspension of other lines, making mostly auto electronics, could affect 336 out of 449 workers in the Malaga factory, according to Diario Sur, the main Malaga daily.

Hermana said the factory had so far been managing by using contingency supplies and shipments that were already on the way to Spain when the outbreak started in China, sending factories and workers into lockdown.

Although suppliers may have resumed work in China, deliveries take between three and five weeks.

Without giving details, she said other auto part suppliers were in a worse situation than the factory, and it was those who would likely be responsible for stopping the first car production lines in Spain, which is home to production for most car brands.

"Most of the parts needed to make cars in Spain are produced in China," she said.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno; Additional reporting by Sam Nussey; Writing by Jessica Jones; Editing by Alison Williams and Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSO HOLDING AG 1.12% 162.6 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
DENSO CORPORATION -2.79% 4328 End-of-day quote.1.12%
FUJITSU LIMITED -1.88% 12250 End-of-day quote.3.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DENSO CORPORATION
02/26Spanish plant owned by Denso, Fujitsu preparing to halt production as virus c..
RE
02/02DENSO : Renews Commitment to Its Second Founding and Long-term Policy 2030 in Th..
AQ
01/31DENSO : Renews Commitment to Its Second Founding and Long-term Policy 2030 in Th..
PU
01/31DENSO CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results
CO
01/30DENSO : Announces Third-quater Financial Results
PU
01/28DENSO CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/22Mitsubishi Motors Faces Emissions Probe in Germany -- WSJ
DJ
01/06DENSO : Works with Qualcomm to Develop Next-Generation Cockpit Systems
AQ
2019Toyota to use advanced self-driving tech in commercial vehicles first
RE
2019DENSO : Takes a Stake in PiNTeam, a German Start-up Company, to Accelerate Devel..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 264 B
EBIT 2020 293 B
Net income 2020 235 B
Finance 2020 311 B
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 3 354 B
Chart DENSO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DENSO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5 616,47  JPY
Last Close Price 4 328,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Shoji Tsuzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruya Maruyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORPORATION1.12%30 456
CONTINENTAL AG-10.13%22 538
APTIV PLC-14.59%20 706
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-2.23%17 138
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-0.66%15 842
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.98%14 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group