DENTSPLY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Dentsply and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply revealed a wide range of negative information to investors, including that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and it was recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.

The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

