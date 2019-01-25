DENTSPLY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply
Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares
between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of New York.
Dentsply investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-dentsply-sirona-inc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative
information to investors, including that it was the subject of an
investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of
its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and
it was recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.
On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.
The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply
Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.
