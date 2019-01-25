Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc    XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC (XRAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DENTSPLY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Dentsply investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-dentsply-sirona-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative information to investors, including that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and it was recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.

The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
10:51pDENTSPLY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of L..
BU
2018DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferen..
GL
2018Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2018DENTSPLY SIRONA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2018DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Asso..
AQ
2018Dentsply Sirona Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results; Announces Restructuring P..
GL
2018DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2018Dentsply Sirona to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 8th
GL
2018DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Report
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 952 M
EBIT 2018 588 M
Net income 2018 -1 031 M
Debt 2018 1 406 M
Yield 2018 0,86%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 9 033 M
Chart DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
Duration : Period :
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Don M. Casey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric K. Brandt Non-Executive Chairman
Nick William Alexos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis J. Lunger Independent Director
Arthur D. Kowaloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC9.08%9 033
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.18%117 154
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL6.27%37 223
TERUMO CORP2.55%21 584
HOYA CORPORATION-3.95%21 558
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS1.47%21 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.