MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. (XRAY) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/31 02:40:19 pm 44.255 USD -2.18% 02:22p DENTSPLY SIRONA : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2019 PU 07/29 Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend GL 07/22 DENTSPLY SIRONA : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on August 6th AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Dentsply Sirona : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2019 0 07/31/2020 | 02:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TR OP ER 2019 dentsplysirona.com Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2019 Contents 02 ӏ Message from the CEO 03 ӏ Dentsply Sirona at a Glance 05 ӏ Corporate Social Responsibility Platform 07 ӏ Improving Oral Health 17 ӏ Governance 21 ӏ Workplace 27 ӏ Supporting Local Communities 31 ӏ Marketplace 33 ӏ Environment, Health & Safety ӏ Political Spending ӏ Conclusion 02 Dear Reader, Every day, we empower dental professionals all over the world to provide millions of patients with better dental care and make people smile. At the heart of our business are innovative products and integrated solutions for dental professionals that make a difference in the lives of their patients. As a global leader in the dental industry, we constantly strive to exceed expectations - of our customers, our employees, our shareholders and the communities in which we live and work. As a true global player and the largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, we take Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) seriously. Everyone at Dentsply Sirona shares a common Vision: to improve oral healthcare around the world. Our CSR platform therefore includes a core focus through corporate philanthropy on initiatives that aim to improve oral healthcare. We measure our success not only by how much value we can create for our shareholders and customers but also by the positive impact we make on local and global commu- nities. Growth and success come with additional responsibility. That's why, as we have grown significantly in the rapidly developing regions of Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, we are taking steps to reduce our environmental footprint by increasing efficiency and further improving our processes. Our Company and its employees work together to deliver meaningful innovation to meet the constantly evolving needs of our customers. We spend over $150 million annually to advance dentistry, and have the largest research and development platform in the industry with over 600 R&D professionals in our work- force. We also make clinical education a priority. Last year, our clinical education programs reached over 470,000 people from 97 countries. Our employees' passion for innovation fosters our Company's culture and brings out the best in our people. We see our employees as our most valuable asset. Their health, safety and development are a priority and critically important to our future success. We make their voices heard, as each individual contribution is vital to shaping the future of our Company and better serving our customers. Dentsply Sirona's executive team continues to look for new ways to strengthen our CSR initiatives and build even greater trust among all of our stakeholders. The 2019 CSR Report shares an overview of how Dentsply Sirona and its employees are working together to make a difference: by giving back to communities, supporting local initiatives and working to improve oral health globally. Respectfully yours, Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer 03 Dentsply Sirona at a Glance Commitment to innovation and education 59 training facilities, dental academies and showrooms worldwide

Training of over 470,000 dental professionals annually

Nearly 14,800 clinical education and training courses conducted in 97 countries

More than 100 years of innovations that have helped improve dental care:

Invented CEREC Introduced first dental X-ray unit Developed first electric dental drill Pioneered ultrasonic scaling Established the gold standard for endodontic files among many other milestones

Research & development Investments of over $150 million annually

All disciplines under one roof, close to product management

~300 scientists, engineers and software developers

Collaborative relationships with leading universities

Focused on best design, ergonomics and improved workflows for dental professionals Key global figures Sales in over 120 countries

Infrastructure in more than 40 countries

More than 15,000 employees worldwide

Revenue $4 billion in Sales

Member of S&P 500 ® 26% Percent of 2019 Sales Rest of World U.S. 34% by Region* Europe 40% *Non-U.S. GAAP net sales, excluding precious metal content 04 Together, we will build a world-class organization for a bright future. Operating Principles We recognize there is one customer. We will be responsible for creating demand for our products. We will deliver innovation that is substantial and supported. We will lead in clinical education. We will take advantage of scale. Our Purpose & Mission Every day, we empower dental professionals all over the world to provide millions of patients with better dental care and make people smile. As the leader in the dental industry, it is our responsibility to deliver meaningful innovation and maintain our customer focus every day. We are accountable to our customers and each other to keep our promises and to be a trusted partner. When we do this, we win as a team, improve the lives of patients, dental professionals and our employees, and deliver the results to our shareholders. 05 Teamwork across borders: Dentsply Sirona employees from around the world gather at the International Dental Show 2019 in Cologne, Germany. Dentsply Sirona has a responsibility to set the standard for delivering the best quality products and services that ultimately benefit patients. 06 Corporate Social Responsibility Platform As an international company with offices and production facilities around the world, Dentsply Sirona's footprint is truly global. The Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform reflects its responsibility to be a good corporate citizen and a partner in improving the overall wellbeing of the global community. Dentsply Sirona's Vision is to improve oral health worldwide. Therefore, a key component of the Company's CSR platform focuses on initiatives aimed at moving that vision forward, whether through improving access to dental care, delivering innovative solutions or providing oral health education. This is consistent with the Purpose and Mission of the Company to empower dental professionals all over the world to provide millions of patients with better dental care and make people smile. Improving oral health can have a profound and positive effect on a person's confidence, overall health and economic oppor- tunity. Dentsply Sirona works with many organizations and initiatives at local, national, and international levels, helping to provide and improve oral healthcare by donating expertise and resources. For instance, the Company's ongoing partnership with the America's Dentists Care Foundation supports its mission to facilitate charitable dental clinics across the U.S. by providing donated products for treatment. Dentsply Sirona has a strong tradition of supporting dental missions to communities lacking access to basic dental care across the globe, recently in remote locations of the Amazon Rainforest, Jamaica, the Philippines and Uganda. In addition to sponsoring oral health initiatives, Dentsply Sirona also supports research and education. Whether through its long-standing partnership with the Student Competition for Advancing Dental Research and its Application (SCADA) or through the Dentsply Sirona Academy, the Company is commited to the future of research and education in the dental industry. Beyond donating resources to causes that align with the Company's purpose, the CSR platform also highlights the Company's commitment to the development, health and wellbeing of its employees and the commu- nities in which they live and work. Dentsply Sirona's CSR platform also addresses the topics of gover- nance, including the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Eth- ics, as well as a statement regarding its approach to political spending. Dentsply Sirona continues to work toward reducing its environmental footprint at all manufacturing sites and offices, and a description of those efforts is also included in this report. When it comes to oral care, at some point, everyone is a patient. This is a reminder that as an organization and an industry leader, Dentsply Sirona has a responsibility to set the standard for delivering the best quality products and services that ultimately benefit patients. The 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility platform showcases Dentsply Sirona's commitment to putting people at the center of everything it does. The Management Committee and Board of Directors firmly support and endorse this platform. 07 Dentsply Sirona provided equipment for the dental treatment of indigenous peoples during the Xingu Games in the Amazon region of Brazil. Left, right: Amazonians receive dental treatment. Dr. Ana Lucrecia Arias Ramirez checks the teeth of a child from the Chimaltenango A child receives region of Guate- mala. For most, this treatment for trip to the dentist cavities during was their first. Project Somos. 08 1 Improving Oral Health Dentsply Sirona is committed to using its resources to help improve the state of oral healthcare around the world. This commitment is codified in the Company's Vision, Purpose and Mission. In the spirit of this aspiration, Dentsply Sirona and its employees support and participate in dental missions in parts of the world where access to high quality, modern dentistry is limited. The Company also supports projects and initiatives that improve the oral healthcare infrastructure in a number of countries and regions while also engaging with programs that focus on disease prevention and education. Clinical education and training also play a major role in achieving the goal of improving oral healthcare by empowering dental professionals to stay current on cutting edge solutions and techniques. Dentsply Sirona has a long history of supporting research and education for the next generation of dental professionals. For 2019, Dentsply Sirona was involved in over twenty projects around the world. Dental Missions & Disease Prevention Dental care in the Amazon Rain- forest region of Brazil The Amazonia Project brings dental care to indigenous communities in areas of Brazil where access to modern dentistry is difficult or limited. For the indigenous people of the Amazon Rainforest, gaining access to state-of-the-art dental treatment is helpful. Many cannot afford dental care and generally do not have access to a dentist. The project is an initiative of Dr. Caio Eduardo Machado, a dentist from São Paulo, in cooperation with Doutores Sem Fronteiras (Doctors Without Borders). Dentsply Sirona has been a long-time supporter of the project and, in 2019, two expeditions took place, reaching communities in the states of Mato Grosso The target of the Company's effort is to support individuals and organizations across multiple geographies worldwide to deliver dental care to areas with limited access to services. and Rondônia. Heavy rains created challenges for the healthcare team in the former Xingu region expe- dition, which needed to transport its equipment into the jungle for several hours on small boats. With help from the local residents, a total of five mobile clinics were set up to treat patients with modern technology and equipment, including intraoral scanners and milling machines powered by generators. Dentsply Sirona supported the team of seven dentists, providing CEREC units as well as dental instruments and materials to treat a range of oral healthcare issues and even create dental prostheses. With its renewed commitment in the Amazon, Dentsply Sirona reinforces its readiness to make a sustained contribution to improving the oral 09 patient receives new dentures at the Build Your Smile outreach in Uganda, improving his quality of life immensely. Building smiles in Uganda The Build Your Smile Dental Foundation, based in Canada, organizes dental missions to improve the oral health of communities in Uganda. Dentsply Sirona Canada is proud of its ongoing support of the foundation, helping it to utilize the latest dental and laboratory technology in challenging settings. A recent mission resulted in 1,022 tooth extractions, 2,300 fluoride treatments, and the delivery of 90 dentures. The team placed over 100 restorations and performed 130 preventive scaling treatments. They were even able to perform five bone graft surgeries and seven patients received dental implants. Beyond the physical dental work, the foundation also trains local dental practitioners to work at their standard of care. Build Your Smile's valuable volunteer work continues to substantially improve lives of those they treat in Uganda, who would otherwise face adversity due to not having teeth. Transforming treatment in Kenya health and quality of life of the indigenous peoples. Dental treatment for children in Guatemala According to the World Bank, rates of poverty and inequality in Gua- temala are high, and indigenous peoples remain particularly dis- advantaged. Project Somos works to improve the disparity by educating children and families about the importance of nutrition, overall hygiene as well as dental hygiene in the Tecpán area of Guatemala. Over 90 percent of Tecpán's inhabitants are indigenous. The project is run by the Compassion Fruit Society, which is a Canadian charity. In indigenous communities near where Project So- mos works, preventive dental care is not something most can afford. Therefore, in 2019, Dentsply Sirona sponsored two days of dental treatment, held at the Maxillofacial Centre in Antigua, Guatemala, for 40 children aged 3 to 8. For most of the children, this was their first visit to a dentist. All of the patients received a panoramic X-ray or OPT, and a clinical examination to determine the rate of decayed, missing or filled teeth. Some children received root canal treatment while most of them were treated for cavities with fillings and some received fluoride applications. Dentaid supports dentists around the world by providing equipment, running oral health programs and sending teams of volunteer dental professionals. In rural Kenya the need for these projects is high, as the dentist to population ratio is 1:40,000, while the World Health Organization recommends a ratio of 1:7,500. Dentsply Sirona supported Dentaid in 2019 with the donation of a portable Cavitron Select ultrasonic scaler, which made a significant difference by completely transforming the amount of work the team was able to do. In 2019, the mission completed 322 scaling treatments. 10 Dr. Ram Nathwani treats a patient using Dentsply Sirona restorative products at a dental clinic in rural Fiji. Dental care for a children's home in China Jiangxi Sun Village is one of 10 Sun Villages in China, operating as a non-government charity organiza- tion. For over a decade, the organization has worked with the children of prisoners. Currently, over 300 children are living at the Jiangxi Sun Village. TeamSmile promotes children's oral health Since 2007, TeamSmile has facilitated partnerships among dental pro- fessionals, professional sports teams and dental organizations to provide dental treatment for children who would lack access to quality oral healthcare and education in their communities. TeamSmile organizes events throughout the United States and, in 2019, their goal was to reach 6,000-7,000 children. Dentsply Sirona began supporting TeamSmile in 2017 at a local Charlotte, NC event and then expanded its support to become a national partner. In 2019, Dentsply Sirona employees volunteered at two events - one in Charlotte in March and the other in Tampa, FL in July. During the Char- lotte TeamSmile program, more than 200 children received free dental services, ranging from extractions to sealants. Employees volunteered to help and Dentsply Sirona also donated five units of its ultrasonic scaling system, Nupro Freedom, including foot pedals. Dentsply Sirona also made a financial donation and participated in Charlotte's annual charity golf tournament that raised money for the TeamSmile program with the Carolina Panthers football team. At the Tampa event, which took place at the Tampa Bay Rays Stadi- um, 275 children were successfully treated. Local Dentsply Sirona sales associates volunteered their time interacting with the children and helping to ensure a positive and stress-free experience during their dental treatments. They also accompanied the children to the fun activities which included a pizza lunch, playing baseball with trainers from the Tampa Bay Rays, face painting, balloons, running around the baseball field, or dancing to the music provided by an entertaining DJ. Dental mission to Fiji Dentsply Sirona supported an Australian dental team led by Dr. Ram Nathwani, who volunteers with the Sai Organisation, for the annual Fijian medical camp Sai MediCare. Dentsply Sirona supplied Dentsply Sirona China invited seven volunteers to provide dental treatment to the children from No- vember 8-10, 2019. On the first day, volunteers conducted basic dental examinations for 137 children in Sun Village and created a dental health file for each child to make follow-up care easier in the future. Of the group that received dental exams, 34 children with serious conditions received further treatment at a clinic where Dentsply Sirona provided CEREC technology to help. Children who received dental care at the TeamSmile event in Tampa together with "Raymond," the mascot of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. 11 restorative dental materials for the 2019 dental outreach in Fiji. During the four-day medical camp in Au- gust, 324 patients were served at two clinics on a northern island of Fiji, including 189 dental restorations. The surgical team performed seven oral operations for patients who may have otherwise been required to go to the main island of Fiji or overseas to be treated. The surgical team also spent time with local surgical and anesthetics registrars to train them for these procedures. The Sai MediCare project continues to assist hundreds of less fortunate people in rural Fiji. Dental care through U.S. Mission of Mercy events The non-profit organization, Mission of Mercy (MOM), has been providing healthcare to those in need since 1994 in locations around the U.S. Dentsply Sirona and its employees have proudly supported a number of the organization's dental events. Each year, the Arizona MOM program provides approximately $2 million of free dentistry to roughly 2,000 patients who have financial barriers to accessing care. Over the course of two days in December of 2019, 200 dentists and 1,300 assistants, hygienists and other volunteers provided dental care from early morning until night in a 100-chair clinic in Phoenix. Many patients waited through the night in order to access the treatments avail- able, ranging from cleanings, fillings and extractions to endodontic pro- cedures, dentures and CEREC single visit dentistry. Dentsply Sirona donated material and set up four stations with two Omnicams each paired with MC X milling machine as well as two Primescan units each paired with their own MC XL mill and a backup mill on site for extra efficiency. Over the course of the event, 125 crowns were milled for patients. Raising money for the Charlotte community's oral healthcare needs Dentsply Sirona also supported Mission of Mercy in North Carolina, where over a million people lack medical or dental insurance. Dentsply Sirona was a lead sponsor for the Charlotte-basednon-profit organization, A Night for Smiles, on September 14, 2019, when a Black Tie Gala was held to benefit the Charlotte Chapter of the Kenneth D. Owen North Carolina Missions of Mercy (NCMOM). The NCMOM is a group of dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, as well as many volunteers, who donate their time and talents through clinics. Donations from the gala event helped to support a two-day dental clinic event for adults that took place October 18-19 at the Bojangles Arena in Charlotte. Approximately 1,500 adults received dental treatment. Dr. Jennifer Wynn (third from left), her patient and other volunteers after performing a full arch scan and five crowns with a Primescan and CEREC unit in 90 minutes at AZMOM. America's Dentists Care Foundation Another recipient of Dentsply Siro- na's support for dental missions in the U.S. is the America's Dentists Care Foundation. ADCF, a national non-profit organization located in Wichita, KS, is dedicated to delivering oral healthcare to the underserved. By providing equip- 12 A volunteer consults with a patient during the Nine Miles of Smiles dental outreach in Jamaica ©Kevin Tablizo ment, instruments, and guidance, ADCF supports dental Mission of Mercy clinics and other charitable clinics that provide free dental care to any person who attends. It also supports larger-scale comprehensive care clinics or smaller-scale clinics for specific populations, such as U.S. veterans. Since 2008, ADCF-supported clinics in 31 states have provided 300,000 patients with $220 million in charitable oral healthcare. At a typical two-day clinic, about 1,000 dental and lay volunteers come together to serve an average of 1,500 patients. ADCF provides the tools. Dentists provide the care. Dentsply Sirona continues to support this invaluable organization with dental products and technologies. Water Street Health Services The Water Street Mission in Lan- caster, PA helps those in need, including the homeless, by providing a number of services ranging from job placement, housing and meals as well as medical and dental care. For the latter, the organization relies on the commitment of 11 local dentists who donate their time to provide free dental treatment to local residents. For more than eight years, Dentsply Sirona has supported the Water Street Mission, providing consumable dental products and small equipment as well as a treatment center for the clinic. Bringing dental care to a community health center in Belgium In 2018, Dentsply Sirona's Belgian entity helped a neighborhood health center, De Central vzw, in Leuven to begin offering access to a dentist for low-cost dental care. In 2019, the cooperation with De Central moved beyond supplying the raw materials needed to provide care and support for a full-time dentist. Local Dentsply Sirona employees now actively contribute and volunteer with the health center by welcoming people at screening sessions that offer young children and parents a basic oral health check-up, and a plan for any needed treatment. They also playfully help educate the children about oral hygiene through a "tooth game." Additionally, Dentsply Sirona employees' professional skills in web design and development are put to use, for example in helping De Central with its revamped website. International College of Dentists The International College of Dentists (ICD) is an honor society for dentists that recognizes and promotes excellence in dentistry with an emphasis on service, and which aims to address oral health needs and education throughout the world. The 12,000 dentists who have been awarded the prestigious title of "Fellow" (FICD) are currently located in 122 countries worldwide. Dentsply Sirona is a sponsor in the Corporate Partnership program. ICD sponsors' financial contributions aid in the or- ganization's mission of reaching anywhere and everywhere in the world where oral health can be improved. Saving smiles one front tooth at a time Dentsply Sirona's team in the Philip- pines partnered with the the Tzu Chi Foundation and the ICD to provide endodontic equipment for a dental mission in October of 2019 to Ormoc City. The mission's goal was to give root canal treatments to marginalized people for whom access is normally not available due to cost barriers. This particular project focused specifically on root canal treatment of the front teeth as well as restoring any other teeth where a root canal was not indicated. The project resulted in treatment for 21 patients between 13 and 39 years of age. The mostly teenage-aged patients were given their smiles back and their confidence boosted thanks to treatment. 13 Dentsply Sirona Taiwan volunteers co-hosted a dental education program with 20 events around the country to raise awareness about good oral hygiene. Dentsply Sirona continues to support oral healthcare organizations worldwide with dental products and technologies. 14 Nine Miles of Smiles in Jamaica Since its founding in 2006, Nine Miles of Smiles (NMS) has worked to improve access to dental care. The non-profit healthcare volunteer organization provides free dental care to underserved communities in Jamaica. In 2019, Dentsply Sirona Canada donated artificial teeth, impression material, anesthetic material, and restorative material for a 10-day NMS clinic in the rural town of Polly Ground, Ewarton, St. Catherine. Dentsply Sirona Canada Warehouse Operations Manager Ken Cooper comes from this community, and he helped organize the logistics for Dentsply Sirona's support. The mission involved extractions, manufacturing of dentures, cleaning, fillings and oral health education. In total, nearly 1,000 patients were treated. During NMS, volunteers created smiles on many faces in a rural area of Jamaica. Educational campaign promoting oral hygiene in Taiwan The importance of oral hygiene is often overlooked in Taiwan despite good oral healthcare coverage from the national health insurance. In order to address this issue, in 2018, the colleagues at Dentsply Sirona Taiwan created an educational campaign to raise awareness that focused on the 88 community universities in Taiwan. Students at these universities are older - typically 40 to 60 years of age, consistent with the intended target group of the campaign. In 2019, with help from an external partner, Dentsply Sirona held 20 oral health lecture events at universities around the country - two more than the previous year. Dentsply Sirona provided speakers, lecture materials, and a small item such as a toothbrush or toothpaste. The Taiwan team also designed a patient brochure that includes basic dental information about teeth brushing, dental floss, scaling, dental cavities, periodontal disease, endodontics, dental implant, prosthetics and orthodontics. Project 32 - every tooth matters Project 32's goal is to improve comprehensive oral healthcare in Brazil through an efficient root canal technique with a standardized end- odontic protocol that has a quick learning curve - the WaveOne Gold system. Dentsply Sirona provides the funding for Project 32 as well as the bespoke Maillefer endodontic solution. The program helps to make endodontic treatment more available and accessible to a population with limited access to dental practices due to their high costs. In 2019, Project 32 delivers dental care at the annual "Christmas Without Pain" outreach in São Paulo, Brazil. four humanitarian actions were held in Brazil resulting in over 360 dental treatments, including 239 endo- dontic cases. It also provides courses and training and, in 2019, 290 professionals were trained, including dentists, dental students and professors. » The target of the Company's efforts is to expand the reach of clinical education programs and support the next generation of dental professionals. 15 Clinical Education Clinical education programs Dentsply Sirona's Clinical Affairs team develops and manages clinical education courses for dental professionals and their teams in communities all over the world. The Company invests significant resources into developing high quality courses and in the physical infrastructure of building its own training facilities around the world. From the end of 2018 through mid-2019, the Company opened four new training facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Jakarta, In- donesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Dentsply Sirona educational facilities currently number 59 facilities in 29 countries. To highlight the impact of these education centers, the Compa- ny's Charlotte-based Academy welcomed more than 10,000 guests in 2019. Overall, the Company's 14,800 clinical education programs reached more than 470,000 participants in 2019. That represents an eight percent increase from the year before. The Company continues to expand its course offerings based on the needs of local dental mar- kets. Through its brand-new online Academy training platform in the U.S., even more courses are available. Visitors can choose from over 800 free educational video clips featuring experts in their respective fields, view and sign up for upcoming hands-on courses or take 170 on-demand courses available within the platform. Partnering with the International University of Catalonia, Spain Dentsply Sirona strengthened its collaboration with UIC Barcelona in 2019 through a contribution alongside the creation of the new Dentsply Sirona Chair within the Faculty of Dentistry. The Chair was created to develop joint research, dissemination and training activities from an interdisciplinary point of view covering Restoration, Ortho- dontics, Periodontics, Surgery / Implants and Endodontics. The goal of these cooperative efforts is to ensure interdisciplinary dental treatment, which benefits patients. One of the first initiatives to be implement- ed within the framework of the new chair is the Fellowship Project. This will allow training national and international professionals to become references in their research projects in each respective area, thereby contributing to knowledge transfer in the dental sector. Supporting student research In 1959, Dentsply Sirona and the American Dental Association initiated a competition for dental students in the United States. Throughout the years, the competition has grown into a global one. Pre-doctoral students from around the world compete at local, nation- al, and finally in an international competition. Now in its 60th year, the 2019 Student Competition for Advancing Dental Research and its Application (SCADA) Awards had 69 participants representing 28 different countries. The SCADA program's three aims remain: 1 | To engage students to discover the importance and power of dental research 2 | To provide opportunities for students to advance their research skills and careers 3 | To inspire students to look for new ways to have a positive impact on dental care and oral health Dentsply Sirona also hosts a competition in esthetic dentistry for students. This Global Clinical Case Contest (GCCC) has taken place annually since 2004/2005, and dental students with less than two years of clinical practice are eligible. The participants have access to the entire Dentsply Sirona Restorative product line for direct anterior and posterior restorations. The competition also provides the opportunity to learn best practices in documenting successful treatment cases by using both text and images. Last year, there were 1,242 submissions from a total of 140 universities around the world. Three winners get the chance to gain professional exposure by attending a congress of high-caliber specialists. Over the past three years, Dentsply Sirona has given significant resources in funding for the annual Ameri- can Dental Association Foundation Dentsply Sirona Research Award for Dual Degree Candidates. The award recognizes excellence in oral health research as conducted by a dual degree candidate (D.D.S./ Ph.D. or D.M.D./Ph.D.), with the goal of supporting his/her pursuit of a career in research that advances the 16 oral health of the public. The award provides up to $10,000 in funding, which may be used toward developing an approved research project, attending one or more scientific conferences in order to advance knowledge or skills, and/ or to present his/her findings at a scientific conference. The Dental Clinical Skills Competition is a creation of the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh (RCSEd), Scotland and sponsored by Dentsply Sirona. The competition is open to students from every dental school in the UK and Ireland. Heats are held across the country to determine each school's representative in the Grand Final. Students were asked to demonstrate their individual skillsets across nine different areas, and Dentsply Sirona provided the materials and equipment for the competitors. In its fifth year, the competition attracted over 500 entrants (representing half of final-year dental undergraduate students) and, once again, bridged the gap between the academic and the practical. The DS Academy in Bensheim, Germany offers an ideal environment for the practical stage of a master's program in endodontics. The 2019 SCADA partici- pants. Dr. Terri Dolan, Vice President Chief Clinical Officer speaks at SCADA 2019. 17 2 Governance Dentsply Sirona's promise to customers, partners and employees As the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies with the leading position in the marketplace, Dentsply Sirona has reputable brands across consumables, equipment, technology, and specialty areas. With the broadest clinical education platform and an unparalleled commitment to research and development in dentistry, the Company's Mission and Vision guide employees to continuously aim higher, support customers and advance oral care globally. » The Company competes globally, with uncompromising integrity. 18 » We are accountable to our customers and each other to keep our promises and to be a trusted partner. Our Purpose & Mission Every day, we empower dental professionals all over the world to provide millions of patients with better dental care and make people smile. The Code has been distributed to all employees and sets forth the general standards relevant to the Company's business and operations. In addition, there are numerous policies and procedures which provide more detailed guidance on a variety of topics. The Company communicates these specific policies to the employees who are particularly affected by them and seeks full compliance in the conduct of the Company's business. Dentsply Sirona's Marketing to Professionals Code of Conduct requires that all interactions with medical and dental professionals are compliant with applicable laws and reg- ulations, as well as the Company's core values and Operating Princi- ples. Dentsply Sirona goes beyond strict legal standards and follows the highest ethical standards when Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Dentsply Sirona has a long-standing history and rep- utation of ethical business practices throughout the global community. Through frequent, clear communications and in- teractive training, Dentsply Sirona employees and business partners are informed that illegal or unethical conduct will not be tolerated. The Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the Code) sets forth guiding principles for the conduct of business that must be followed by everyone who does business on behalf of Dentsply Sirona and establishes the expectations for how the Company competes globally, with uncompromising integrity in terms of its in- teraction with customers, suppliers, Key Opinion Leaders, and government officials to assure compliance with all laws and regulations. It provides guidance on identifying and mitigating risk in a variety of areas and what to do if an issue is iden- tified. Lastly, the Code underscores the Company's commitment to its employees and the communities in which we live and work around the world. Company supervisors and managers are responsible for ensuring compliance with the Code by their teams. All employees are responsible for acquiring sufficient knowledge to recognize potential compliance issues applicable to their duties and for appropriately seeking advice from subject matter experts regarding such issues. interacting with healthcare professionals and institutions. Healthcare professionals are also Dentsply Sirona customers and their deci- Our Vision. Delivering innovative dental product solutions to improve oral health worldwide. 19 sions about which product to buy should be based on the quality and efficacy of the products and the best interests of their patients. The Company's Marketing to Professionals Code of Conduct sets standards that ensure employees, or any other party working on behalf of the Company, do not unduly influence or even give the perception of impropriety in their interactions with healthcare professionals and organizations. Employees who interact with healthcare professionals and institutions are required to regularly train on the Marketing to Professionals Code of Conduct and agree to comply with this policy. There is also a network of Marketing Compliance Liaisons in place at each Dentsply Sirona business across the globe that actively engage in monitoring to ensure the concepts of the Marketing to Professionals Code of Conduct are understood, applied and enforced. Additionally, the Company is committed to the reporting requirements of the Physician Payment Sunshine Act (Open Payments) and other transparency laws worldwide. Furthermore, in addition to the Codes mentioned above, the Company administers training on the following topics: Anti-Corruption & Anti-Bribery

& Anti-Bribery Export Compliance

Confidential Information & Insider Trading

Anti-Trust & Competition Law

& Competition Law Privacy & Data Protection

Third Party Compliance Dentsply Sirona supports global efforts to address the issues of exploitation, slavery, and human trafficking through internal policies as well as through direct actions with business partners in the Com- pany's supply chain. Dentsply Sirona expects all employees and business partners to fully comply with the California Transparency in Sup- ply Chain Act of 2010 and the UK Modern Slavery Act of 2015, and the Conflict Minerals provisions of the U.S. Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. Ethics and Compliance Committee Dentsply Sirona's Chief Compliance Officer, Brian O'Reilly, leads its global ethics and compliance efforts. Together with the Chief Compliance Officer, a cross- functional Ethics and Compliance Committee promotes a work environment and policies that uphold the highest ethical standards for all Dentsply Sirona locations and business partners. Under this committee's charter, the Company's ethics and compliance initiatives demonstrate Dentsply Sirona's unwavering commitment to its core values which set behavioral expectations for employees, business partners and industry consultants. Ultimately, this proactive approach to managing the Company's ethics and compliance program helps ensure Dentsply Sirona's sustainable future. 20 Left, bottom: Interacting with customers at IDS 2019 in Cologne, Germany. Right: A live demonstration of Primescan, the ground- breaking intraoral scanner from Dentsply Sirona. A proactive approach to ethics and compliance helps ensure Dentsply Sirona's sustainable future. 21 The 2019 Global Leadership Development Program participants. GLDP offers a unique opportunity to partner and network with peers from across the organization. 3Workplace Dentsply Sirona is a leader in the dental industry and consistently strives to bring out the best in its people, for the benefit of dental patients, and the professionals who serve them. The educational programs offered by the Dentsply Sirona University represent the Company's ongoing commitment to providing the best professio- nal development for its employees, helping them grow and develop as a part of the team that is shaping the oral healthcare industry. As a global organization with offices worldwide, its pledge to diversity and equal opportunity is also at the core of Dentsply Sirona's workplace identity. Employee engagement and innovative communications In 2019, Dentsply Sirona conducted its second employee engagement survey to obtain feedback from the Company's global team about what's working well, what could be improved and to measure progress year over year. Employees shared their perspectives on topics like teamwork and collaboration, work environment, communication and leadership. The survey represents one of the ways in which Company leaders listen to employees to continuously improve and to be an employer of choice. At Dentsply Sirona, communication is critical given the fast-paced, constantly evolving environment in which the business operates. It is important to consider the diverse audiences in the organization, how to best reach them and make sure the information is easy to access. To accomplish this, the Company continuously tries to improve and find new ways to communicate. One creative and engaging example in 2019 was DS24hours, a global town hall-style meeting held in a unique way. Some 13,000 employees in 90 locations worldwide joined the event to discuss what matters: the Company's Purpose & Mission and Operating Principles. The Leadership Team hosted discussions by video with employees at nearly every Dentsply Sirona location around the globe in an almost non- stop livestream. CEO Don Casey and members of the Leadership Team addressed hundreds of questions submitted by employees. 22 VP Corporate Communications Marion Par-Weixlberger, CCO Walter Petersohn, CEO Don Casey, CFO Jorge Gomez, CHRO&Communications Lisa Yankie, CSCO Dan Key and CSO Bill Newell conducting DS24hours in Bensheim, Germany. Talent development that come with starting a new job bring out the best in its employees can make a big difference. and to ensure that it will continue to Helping new employees and those attract top talent across the globe. in new roles to quickly become To help employees transferring acclimated increases their effective- within the Company to the Bens- The Dentsply Sirona University is at ness and their satisfaction at work. heim, Germany location, an expe- the core of the Company's training Dentsply Sirona employees partici- rienced colleague is assigned as a and development initiatives. The pate in an onboarding process that mentor. The Company also supplies courses aim to develop skills in includes formal training relevant to vouchers for these newly arrived the areas of leadership excellence, their roles. employees to take a city tour with commercial excellence, and oper- small groups of other new employ- ations excellence through a blend The Company also pilots programs ees to help them integrate and make of classroom and online training for that act as informal aids to support connections. These programs have employees. For 2019, the program the onboarding process such as had a genuinely expanded its the Wisdom Tooth Program, which positive impact. »The Company invests offering of digital pairs new employees with buddies courses through called "Wisdom Teeth." Launched Many Dentsply a new eLearning initially in the Company's Austra- Sirona locations in training and career platform. lia and New Zealand locations, the also support development programs Wisdom Teeth are employees who employees in their aimed at ensuring every Some of the pro- have been with Dentsply Sirona for individual pro- employee receives the grams within the at least 12 months and are special- fessional devel- appropriate training to excel Dentsply Sirona ly selected for their coaching and opment through in their roles and to provide University take se- mentoring skills. Having a "buddy" tuition assistance, a career path supporting lect groups of em- at work can make a huge difference enabling employ- employees' goals. ployees through to the speed at which new employ- ees to complete year-long learning ees manage to settle into their role, their university journeys involv- their new department and Dentsply education, while others have pur- ing a combination of group work Sirona's processes and work envi- sued advanced degree programs. and individual assessment. Among ronment. Simply knowing that there Career development is important these programs, the Global Leader- is a colleague, other than a direct both for the growth of the organiza- ship Development Program (GLDP) manager, who will listen and is gen- tion and for talent retention. There- offers those nominated a unique uinely interested in helping the new fore, Dentsply Sirona invests in train- opportunity to partner and network employee manage the challenges ing and development programs to with peers from across the 23 » WIN has become a hallmark of the Company's commitment to supporting the careers of talented female leaders. Employees during Diversity Day festivities in Bensheim, Germany. organization and gain exposure to senior leaders in the Company. The 18-month program begins with each GLDP participant receiving personalized feedback and having a one-on-one development session in which individual development plans are created. In 2019, 20 participants from 17 locations in 12 countries took part. Another leadership development program at Dentsply Sirona focuses on women leaders. Several years ago, Dentsply Sirona launched a pilot program with 10 women from the York, PA location in the U.S. to develop and advance women leaders at the Company. Known as the Women Inspired Network (WIN), the 12-month program now includes participants from across the globe and has become a hallmark of the Company's commitment to supporting the careers of talented female leaders. In 2019, 24 women from 10 different countries joined WIN and took part in an educational jour- ney which features networking, mentoring, individual goal planning and on-the-job applica- tion. These new members join a network of 111 Dentsply Sirona WIN members across the globe, all of whom are encouraged to stay connected and pass their learning to others within the Company and the community around them. In 2019, 214 employees completed programs in the College of Leadership Excellence to which the aforementioned GLDP and WIN programs belong. Dentsply Sirona is also dedicated to supporting women outside the organization. The Company hosts a series of training sessions for women in an atmosphere designed to foster networking and the sharing of ideas under the banner of Women in Dentistry. In February of 2019, the Company co-sponsored the seventh annual Women in Dental Technology (WIDT) Breakfast at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting. Dentsply Sirona's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Theresa A. Dolan, also spoke at the 2019 Greater New York Dental Meeting's Women Dentists Leadership Conference. In 2019, Dentsply Sirona's Treatment Centers business launched its Smart Integration Award. The aim of the award program is to honor women in dentistry with ideas for optimizing workflows at their treatment centers and finding more convenient and efficient processes in the dental practice. On November 21, 2019, 24 winners from seven countries were honored and presented with trophies and certificates at a ceremony in Heidelberg, Germany. The winners then took part in an exciting expert development program at the Dentsply Sirona office in Bensheim, Germany, which featured workshops and training on topics including smart integration, practice optimiza- tion, and employee management. Each year, the Company also opens its workplaces to the future workforce in Germany on Girls' Day, the world's largest vocational orientation project. On March 28, 2019, at its Bensheim, Munich and Constance locations, the Company offered lectures, workshops and specific information on technical apprenticeships and dual study programs to a group of approximately 40 girls between the ages of 10 and 15 who represent our future. » The Company maintains hiring practices and a work environment that supports talent from all backgrounds and cultures. 24 The 2019 Women Inspired Network group. WIN promotes the advancement of women leaders at the Company. Equal employment opportunity and inclusion Dentsply Sirona firmly believes that having a diverse workforce that draws on the talents and skills of people from across different backgrounds and cultures helps to contribute to an inclusive society and ensures the future sustainability of the business. The Company actively promotes cultural diversity and inclusion in its talent recruitment, development and management strategies. Dentsply Sirona remains committed to the principles of equal employment opportunity. As an international business with locations around the world, local offices typically reflect the culture of the country in which they operate. With roughly 15,000 employees at locations globally, diversity is celebrated as part of the Company culture. In Germany alone, there are currently about 3,700 employees representing 54 different nations. Dentsply Sirona participated in the seventh German Diversity Day, which took place May 28, 2019 with a number of colorful campaigns under the motto "Diversity can be experienced." The employees all across Germany created a photo collage on diversity. In Munich, employees shared a buffet that included homemade delicacies representing different parts of the world. In Bensheim, colleagues also enjoyed an international menu in the lunch canteen and tried homemade variations of lemonade made with ingredients from different parts of the world. Both locations also held a Wheel of Fortune-inspired country quiz in which participants learned more about the cultural backgrounds of their colleagues. The commitment to diversity and inclusion includes recruitment of diverse candidates throughout the business, including the Board of Directors and manage- ment, in locations around the globe. In 2019, Dentsply Sirona welcomed Janet S. Vergis to its Board of Directors. The Company's 11-member board now includes three women. Employee training and information, available in multiple languages, maintains a focus on global diversity and appreciation of regional cultures. When filling an open position, every effort is made to include a group of qualified, diverse candidates. Job-specific qualifica- tions, skills, and experience are the basis for recruitment, training, and advancement of employees at all levels. Dentsply Sirona's policy is to fill positions with the most qualified candidates regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or veteran status, except where there is a bona fide occupational qualification. This policy applies to all decisions about recruitment, hiring, compensation, benefits, transfers, promotions, training, social programs, reductions in workforce, and any other conditions of employment. In line with this policy, Dentsply Sirona offers same and opposite gender domestic partner benefits to employees. Reasonable accommodations are provided to qualified individuals with disabilities. Dentsply Sirona is committed to providing a workplace that is free of discrimination, in all aspects of employment. This practice is aligned with the core values of the Company as well as being a sound business practice. 25 Employee health and wellness Dentsply Sirona has a Global Wellness Program that focuses in different areas each quarter. In 2019, the focus areas were oral health, mind- fulness, physical health and heart health. The Company-wide program is designed for flexibility, enabling local offices to adapt it to best meet the needs of their local teams. To correspond with World Oral Health Day, the first quarter is always dedicated to oral health. In 2019, employees received tips for taking care of teeth with additional information tailored to children and older adults. In the second quarter, employees received information on the benefits of mindfulness through techniques such as meditation and yoga. Many offices and Dentsply Sirona sites around the world participated in fitness initiatives both to correspond to the third quarter's Wellness Program theme and throughout the whole year. In the fourth quarter, employees were encouraged to live a heart healthy lifestyle and make healthy meal choices with a focus on diabetes prevention. Colleagues in Munich, Germany implemented three of their own wellness campaigns in 2019 with the motto "Prevention and fitness in everyday work." One initiative, known as Vitamin C Boost Days, offered employees freshly squeezed orange juice during the coldest period of winter. Later in July, a Fitness Day began with two runner workshops with professional support for both beginners and the advanced. The coaches gave tips on individual running style, gear as well as stretching and strengthening exercises. An interactive lecture discussed opportunities to be active in the workplace and included teaching small exercises that can be easily integrated into everyday life. There were also shorter sessions focused on Pilates and simple back training. The third initiative supplemented the annual offer of a flu vaccination at the workplace with several additional free preventive check-ups available. Employees could choose to have their blood pressure measured, get a check for heart health, a diabetes screening, and check that their vaccinations were up to date. The Company's Global Wellness Program provides information to and encourages employees to lead balanced, healthy lives both at work and at home. Employees across the U.S. took part in the 2019 Hike the Hills Walking Challenge. From September 1 through 27, participants tracked their steps. The goal was to reach 8,000 steps per day by gradually increasing the step count each week. Participants had the choice to either manually track their steps each day by wearing a pedometer or through their preferred app to track steps online. Each week, participants competed for the top spot in steps through a Live Leader Board. By the end of the challenge, nearly 200 employees submitted their steps resulting in an impressive combined total of 43,628,015 steps. Dentsply Sirona employees across the Middle East and North Africa region took part in the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, which drew over 1 million participants last year. The fitness challenge includes a corpo- rate competition among hundreds of organizations from all over the region. This was the third time Dentsply Sirona employees compet- ed. Throughout the 30 days, there are fitness events and wellness- focused programs including men's and women's soccer, yoga, Zum- ba, darts and a dance contest all designed to keep Dubai citizens up and on their feet. Dentsply Sirona MENA planned various health events as an organization, including cardio, skipping, balancing, indoor soccer and planking. Safety in the workplace The Company maintains a strong focus on safety within its culture, empowering and supporting its people to recognize and control safety risk, as well as assuring compliance with applicable safety regulations. Employees receive safety training to recognize and control safety hazards as well as implement programs to support ongoing regulatory compliance. The Company is also developing a global EHS audit program that will be implemented in 2020 to validate regulatory compliance and identify risk improvement opportunities. There are many local initiatives to promote new ideas within the Com- pany's culture of safety. For exam- ple, in 2019 at the Ballaigues, Swit- zerland site, the Company piloted its "6S Chemical Products" project. Standardized safe chemical storage facilities were installed, resulting in improved separation of reactive chemicals. Chemical safety information is also highly visible so employees can immediately recognize the specific hazards and the required safe handling and use requirements. 26 Dentsply Sirona is regularly recognized for its efforts in the workplace. In 2019, the Top Employers Institute named Dentsply Sirona as a "Top Employer Germany Engineers" and "Top Employer Switzerland" for the seventh time. The Company was also included on the list of "Ameri- ca's Best Midsize Employers 2019" by Forbes Magazine. Colleagues Colleagues engage in celebrated sports after Diversity Day work as an in Munich, enjoyable way Germany. to stay fit - here in Switzerland. Dentsply Sirona celebrated the 2019 Smart Integration Award winners. 27 4Supporting Local Communities Dentsply Sirona strives to have a positive impact on the communities in which its employees work and live. Therefore, giving back to and investing in these communities is part of the Company's social responsibility strategy, and it's simply the right thing to do. With workplaces all over the world, the Company partners with and supports a variety of organizations and initiatives working locally but also nationally and across borders. The following examples illustrate some of the many ways that Dentsply Sirona and its employees act as responsible local and global citizens by supporting communities and getting involved to make a difference. Supporting the York, PA community An example of Dentsply Sirona and its employees giving back locally is York campus employees continuing their support for the United Way of York County, Pennsylvania. The United Way is a non-profit organiza- tion that helps to provide financial assistance, educational programs for children, training programs for skill development, and access to health- care services for those in need. The Company and its employees cont- ributed a generous amount to the York County annual campaign and community in 2019. Additionally, Dentsply Sirona's Global Business Services (GBS) in York has a "Give-Back" Committee to support the employees' desire to help the local community. In 2019, the Committee collected 370 books for the United Way's #yorkreads Programs, 130 wish list items for York County SPCA, and 95 items for distribution by Coats of Friendship. Hands-on with Habitat for Humanity Twenty associates from Dentsply Employees in Charlotte volunteered locally with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a Sirona's headquarters location in family in need. 28 Charlotte, NC volunteered with a local chapter of Habitat for Human- ity. More than a third of the families that reside in Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, struggle with poverty or are considered "house poor," meaning that they spend more than 30% of their income on a place to live. On September 20, 2019, working in two shifts, the Dentsply Sirona volunteers spent the day putting up scaffolding, preparing cabinet blocking for the walls and completing the preparation of trusses for the roof of a house being built for a family in need in Matthews. In addition to donating time and manpower, Dentsply Sirona financially contributed to the build. The power of a smile In 2019, Japan experienced a pair of particularly strong typhoons - Typhoon Faxai, a Category 4 storm, and Typhoon Hagibis, a Category 5 super typhoon. The typhoons caused significant loss of life and damage to areas of the country. Roughly 90,000 homes were flooded or destroyed forcing many people to move to evacuation centers. These events affected many businesses including those of dental professionals. To help with the reconstruction of areas stricken by these disasters, Dentsply Sirona began its Smile Campaign asking its employees to take photographs with dental professionals, customers, partners, family members and colleagues in order spread some happiness and hope through their smiles. The photographs were then promoted digitally through social media, printed and sent to the afflicted areas. The Company matched each photograph with a donation given to municipalities in need. A total of 564 photos were collected and a sizable donation was made to Japan Platform, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that works with local NGOs to distribute emergency humanitarian assistance under their immediate action disaster plans. The campaign provided hope and encouragement and the humanity of a simple smile to communities working hard to rebuild. Footy Colours Day fundraiser in Australia Dentsply Sirona in Australia and New Zealand held a Footy Colours Day and Bake Sale on September 26th to support children living with cancer. The Footy Colours Day is a national fundraising campaign in Australia established in 1995 and held each year during the month of September. On the day of the fund- raiser, employees wore their favorite football team colors with pride and participated in fundraising activities such as a BBQ and raffle. Thanks to these fundraisers and several other fundraising efforts in 2019, employees made a four-figure donation to two charities, the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) and Cancer Council Victoria. Taking initiative to bring joy to children in the hospital In the first quarter of 2019, Dentsply Sirona's team in United Arab Emirates led an initiative for their local community. The staff brought in items of worn clothing to sell at a charity event in order to raise funds to buy gifts for children at the Al Jaleel Children's Hospital in Dubai. The aim was to give the children an educational item and to then spend time reading and playing with the young patients in the hospital. The entire Communication, Social and Culture team participated to brighten the children's day. Employees in the Nordics support social causes for children Colleagues from Dentsply Sirona Sweden and Dentsply Sirona Nordics participated in a campaign initiated by Save the Children to 29 The Dentsply Sirona Iberia team at work during their Shurikan star fundraiser workshop. CCO Walter Petersohn cycles to raise money for charity at IDS 2019. The Bergstrasse Hospice donation ceremony at Dentsply Sirona Bensheim. 30 help children fleeing conflicts and disasters. The "Rädda Barnens" campaign was a step competition in which participants walked as many steps as possible during the course of four weeks with the additional benefit of improving fitness. All together, 343 colleagues took part and the Company made a donation on their behalf. Additionally, Dentsply Sirona made a contribution to High Five, also an initiative of Save the Children, that works toward safe and inclusive sporting activities for children and young people. High Five helps associations create action plans to prevent, detect, and deal with discrimination, violence, and sexual abuse. In 2019, Dentsply Sirona also made a donation to Friends, a non-profit agency that focuses on tolerance and preventing bullying for children and young people through different aspects of their lives. To support their work, the Company purchased their Christmas calendar and distributed it to all employees in Sweden. The "Snällkalendern" (Be Nice Calendars) challenged recipients to do something nice every day until Christmas and beyond. Recycling gold used in dentistry to benefit children with cancer For nearly 20 years, Dentsply Sirona has worked in cooperation with the Tyrol Dental Association in Austria and dentists in the region to collect and process scrap dental gold and other precious metals donated by patients. The proceeds from the recovered precious metals go entirely to the Children's Cancer Aid Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Over the years, patients have donated an incredible 1.9 million Euros worth of precious metals. For the current cycle of materials, collected biannually, the donations amounted to an impres- sive six-figure sum. Record donation to Bergstrasse Hospice, Germany The annual Christmas donation for a local charitable organization is a matter close to the heart for the employees of Dentsply Sirona Bensheim. Bergstrasse Hospice is an organization that gives people with highly advanced incurable diseases palliative care and a home during their last days of life, and it benefits from several thousand Euros contributed by the Dentsply Sirona team every year. During the pre-Christmas period at the Bens- heim site, donation boxes were situated around the facility. As in previous years, the sales from a calendar featuring regional scenery, created by employee and hobby photographer Norbert Göller, contributed to the collected funds as well. Special for this year was that the proceeds from a fundraising initiative held at the 2019 International Dental Show (IDS) earlier in the year also flowed into the donation sum from Bensheim. At IDS, a cycling campaign was held where employees volunteered to ride stationary bicycles for a good cause. For every meter cycled, 1 Euro was donated. Thanks to the generosity of employees and their engagement at IDS, as well as the contribution made by the Company, a record amount was donated in 2019. Throwing stars symbolize the fight against childhood cancers Dentsply Sirona's Iberia office con- tinues to support the Shurikan Star Association. Originally conceived by two 10-year-old children in order to raise money for research into childhood cancers, the Shurikan Project is a wonderful initiative that the Dentsply Sirona team is proud to support. In 2019, the team hosted a workshop at its Barcelona office and helped to make these papier-mâché throwing stars. The stars were then mailed out to clients with letters to raise awareness for the project. This year's donation went to the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona for the Pediatric Cancer Center lab- oratory, the largest pediatric cancer center in Europe, to investigate a cure for osteosarcoma - a type of cancer that affects the bones. A Shurikan star to raise money for childhood cancer. 31 5 Marketplace Dentsply Sirona's Primescan enables high-precision scans of the entire jaw in less than 1 minute. Further improving treatment workflows, making optimal use of digital technologies and ensuring practice and lab success both today and in the future - it is exchanges on these topics that drive forward innovation at Dentsply Sirona. With numerous product launches in nearly all areas of dentistry at the International Dental Show 2019 - under the motto "Inspired by your needs" - Dentsply Sirona remains an innovator in its field. Dentsply Sirona opened a new chapter in digital dentistry with the introduction of Primescan, the intraoral scanner with a new digital impressioning technology enabling high-precision scans of the entire jaw. These scans present numerous possibilities for users. Primescan was designed for various digital work- flows - with the laboratory directly in the practice, with CEREC or in cooperation with external partners. Validated interfaces noticeably simplify the process, offering dentists the flexibility they desire. Azento, the latest digital implant workflow solution from Dentsply Sirona, streamlines the implant planning, purchasing and delivery of products. For the clinician, this custom implant solution increases convenience, seamlessly and efficiently connects with qualified laboratories, and enables consistent, excellent results for patients. Cercon xt Multilayer (ML) is the latest innovative material in Dentsply Sirona's range of zirconium oxide disks. With its natural color gradient from incisal to dentin, this new and exciting product provides life-like esthetics, reliable color accuracy and faster production processing. Surefil one, an innovative filling concept for the posterior tooth region, also attracted a high level of interest at IDS. Surefil one allows dentists to treat a cavity without any etching, bonding or retentive preparation in just one layer. After the material is placed into the cavity and briefly sculpted with an instrument, it can be light-cured for immediate finishing and polishing. With Surefil one filling procedures have been significantly improved and simplified. A further innovation in restorative dentistry, the new SmartLite Pro curing light combines elegant design and maximum efficiency. Featuring newly engineered optics to provide a homogenous LED beam profile for cutting edge performance, a lightweight and finely balanced pen-style design, and a forward-thinking modular concept with quick-connect tips for future upgrades, the unique curing light sets new standards for dentists. Developed in collaboration with skilled endodontic practitioners, the TruNatomy root canal treatment solution enables clinicians to provide a smooth, predictable treatment even in cases with curved root canals or limited straight-line access. It also addresses the need to maximize the preservation of dentin thanks to its slim, highly flexible alloy wire and regressive taper. Combining Swiss precision and advanced engineering, TruNatomy capitalizes on Dentsply Sirona's 130 years of experience in manufacturing files like ProTaper and WaveOne Gold families. 32 In 2019, Dentsply Sirona also introduced a new generation of tailor- made X-ray units to better suit the needs of practitioners: Orthophos E, Orthophos S, and the prized Ortho- phos SL - each providing a different range of features that allow the practitioner to image, diagnose, and treat for higher case acceptance. Due to this diversification, the ideal solution is available to everyone, from new 3D users to experienced practitioners ready to maximize on all of the possibilities with 3D technology. Pre-clinical testing Dentsply Sirona develops and licenses numerous medical devices for use in dental care applications. The Company strives to develop innovations that represent significant improvements to the status quo. Whenever possible, Dentsply Sirona uses in-vitro or benchtop methods that do not require testing on animals. When studies involving animals are absolutely necessary (e.g., when required by law, regulation or standards) to establish safety, Dentsply Sirona uses facilities that follow the relevant national guidelines for the Care and Use of Animals. In the U.S., this follows 21CFR Part 58 and 9CFR Parts 1-3 and global ISO 10993-2 (Animal Welfare Require- ments). These guidelines require that all studies be approved by an Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and the number of animals are limited to the minimum amount possible to demonstrate safety and efficacy prior to human clinical studies. The 3R principle of replace, reduce and refine is always applied. Dentsp- ly Sirona partners with institutions with highest ethical standards and they calculate the minimum number of animals required. Within these facilities, animal research monitoring is required to ensure that the animals are treated safely and humanely. Clinical testing Prior to commercializing innovative products, Dentsply Sirona often utilizes data from human clinical tests. The company conducts all studies with human subjects in a manner that protects the safety and rights of patients and investigators. In addition to protecting the rights of individuals, including confidentiality, Dentsply Sirona complies with regulatory requirements of the countries in which studies are conducted and those in which regulatory submissions take place. Its practice ensures that controls are in place and followed to protect the integrity of the study results. Dental amalgam Dental amalgam, which is composed of a mixture of metals such as silver, mercury, copper, and tin, is considered a safe, affordable, and durable material that has been used for over 100 years to restore teeth affected by dental caries (tooth decay). It has a long-established record of safety and effectiveness. While it has been the subject of questions because of its mercury content, dental amalgam has been studied and reviewed extensively and continues to be preferred and used by dental professionals in certain clinical applications. Dentsply Sirona sells numerous restorative products that are alternatives to amalgam. Many organiza- tions, including the American Dental Association (ADA), Federation Den- taire Internationale (World Dental Federation) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), support the use of dental amalgam. The Com- pany and its dental amalgam prod- uct line.This review included assessment of a wide range of factors including the clinical effectiveness of amalgam, published scientific studies regarding material safety, the results of the FDA review of dental amalgam, as well as environmental and legal considerations. Based on an internal assessment and published industry research, Dentsply Sirona concludes that dental amalgam continues to be a useful restorative material whose safety and efficacy have been extensively documented. Based on this assessment and the needs of customers, Dentsply Sirona expects to continue to responsibly manufacture and sell dental amalgam while focusing research and development investments on advanced alternative dental-restorative materials. In agreement with the Minamata Convention, Dentsply Sirona supports the consensus for a phase-down approach, ratified by the Convention and signed by over 100 countries, to reduce the use of dental amalgams. Dentsply Sirona's marketing efforts and educational activities are designed to educate clinicians about the benefits and techniques for using today's state- of-the-art alternative restorative solutions. In addition, the Company continues to promote the use of the ADA's Best Management Practices for Amalgam Waste to customers who choose to use dental amalgam. Finally, Dentsply Sirona supports a variety of industry-wide initiatives to promote prevention of oral health disease, which in turn, reduces the need for restorative procedures. 33 In 2019, the Molndal, Sweden site began implementing an energy policy focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. 6Environment, Health & Safety Dentsply Sirona's commitment to the protection of the environment and the communities it serves is at the core of its identity. The Company's success arises from and through the education and empowerment of its people to recognize risk and act accordingly, supported by leadership at every level. Dentsply Sirona's site and corporate teams regularly engage with each other and key stakeholders to cooperatively ensure the Company's commitment remains focused on the issues impacting the community the most. Sites are encouraged to engage locally and across the organization to develop solutions. In this section, just a few examples of the Company's efforts to address energy efficiency, waste and water management, and health and safety challenges will be presented. Dentsply Sirona continues to improve on the foundational management systems that guide the Company's efforts and to set challenging goals and targets ensuring future success. The Company will invest significantly in its global Front Line Leadership Environmental, Health & Safety capability during 2020 and beyond. Dentsply Sirona continues to monitor activities across its operational network to ensure continued focus on the health and safety of employees and local communities and will develop and share more specific metrics in next year's sustainability report. Environmental stewardship As a global industry leader, Dentsply Sirona recognizes its environmental responsibility and strives to continually improve the Company's environmental footprint. Dentsply Sirona's global team executed numerous projects around the world, many initiated at the site level through empowered work teams uniquely positioned to address localized opportunities. The following highlights recent energy, waste and water initiatives. 34 Energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions In 2019, the Molndal, Sweden site implemented an energy policy focused on driving energy efficiency and increasing the use of renewable energy. Through this commitment, the site has commissioned more efficient equipment and started a program to install LED lighting throughout the facility. While the site already utilizes some renewable energy, it is continuing to explore opportunities to increase solar energy use and further energy savings in the future. At the Hanau, Germany site, energy reduction efforts include transitioning from halogen to LED lighting, installing motion sensors, and minimizing compressor runtime by reducing system air leaks. The Rossbach, Germany site has installed heat recovery on its kilns which augments comfort heating at the facility. Heat recovery technology is anticipated to reduce annual energy purchase by 955 MMBtu. Dentsply Sirona has gained additional energy and emissions improvements across U.S. and European sites by moving to natural gas from fuel oil, replacing pumps and motors with variable frequency drives, equipment replacements with increased efficiency ratings, and introducing new technology to replace hydraulic injection molding. The Bensheim, Germany site is a member of the Learning Energy Efficiency Networks (LEEN) Waste Dentsply Sirona continually seeks to improve internal reporting, to identify applicable best practices in waste management and to implement these, including a further reduction of the limited amount of hazardous waste generated. Some examples shared by the Company's manufacturing sites include: In-line process piping, eliminating manual additions and material losses

process piping, eliminating manual additions and material losses Installation of water coolers to eliminate single-use plastic waste

single-use plastic waste Waste incineration for heat recovery (at partner facilities)

Reduction of production waste through use of digital tools and Lean methodology

Eliminating printing of Instructions for Product Use documents

Paper recycling programs German chapter with nine other German facilities, focused on sharing and leveraging experience to benefit energy efficiency. Through this effort, the LEEN network has collaborated to collectively reduce CO2 emissions over 90 tons per year since 2015 (base year) through various best practices to reduce electricity consumption. Dentsply Sirona's site in Ballaigues, Switzerland has achieved the Minergie certification for a new building occupying approximately one third of the total site's building area based upon energy efficiency and use of renewable energy, as well as a healthy and energy- efficient ventilation system. The Molndal site has also modified its coating process to enable the use of solvents with lower environmental impact through reduction our use of water and chemi- cals. Its new solvent is from a renewable resource, instead of fossil based. The new environmental permit approved in 2019 enables the conversion. Dentsply Sirona has also begun to focus on Scope 3 emissions at the Molndal site by reducing business travel. Between 2018 and 2019, the site achieved a 31% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per sold unit by increasing the number of digital meetings, choosing to travel by train more often and with a more restrictive travel policy in general. Sites are encouraged to engage locally and across the organization to develop solutions. Water Examples of water management programs include reducing process wash water and incorporating closed-loop and water quenching systems to replace once through cooling systems. Sanitary water consumption has been reduced through installation of hands-free motion sensors in restrooms. Dentsply Sirona Implants in Molndal installed equipment that controls the emissions released into the wastewater system by adjusting the pH of the process water before discharge into the sewage network. This helps reduce stress on the sewage pipes, which is important as the production volume increases. The work took place in consultation with the municipality of Molndal and will be ongoing in 2020. 35 The Munich, Germany site began supporting the local bee habitat by placing 12 beehives on its roof. identification of new or unrecognized risks, and that ongoing risk controls remain effective. EHS standards and programs apply to all workers, contractors, and visitors. New employees receive additional health and safety emphasis through their training, in order to introduce them to the unique work environment at Dentsply Sirona and ensure development of safe working practices and behaviors. For instance, at the Ballaigues, Switzerland facility a health and safety video explains the EHS rules to all new employees and visitors. Each year, employees revisit this training and related procedures to maintain their focus on safety. Product stewardship Product stewardship begins with our New Product Introduction process and is the foundation of our product management programs. From new product development through commercialization to customer partnerships, Dentsply Sirona is committed to continual evaluation of our materials and products. The Molndal Wellspect and Implant businesses have implemented an Alternatives Assessment Process. Safety & health Dentsply Sirona maintains a vital focus on reducing the potential for worker injury or illness across the organization. Each year, sites consider and implement necessary activities to further improve worker health and safety. For example, the Hanau, Germany and Pirassununga, Brazil sites continue to implement process engineering improvements to further reduce the risk associated with potential exposure to acidic vapors and volatile organic com- pounds. Dentsply Sirona identifies environmental health, safety and security strategic risk control opportunities through its EHS Aspect Review process implemented beginning in 2019 and continuing through 2020. This key Company EHS management system standard lays the foundation for protection of its people and the environment. Each site cross-functional team identifies applicable EHS Aspects, characterizes uncontrolled risk and develops an action plan to mitigate risk to an acceptable level. EHS Aspect Reviews and action plan progress are regularly re-evaluated to ensure Through this effort, the site has reviewed more than 100 materials and is evaluating the opportunity during 2020 to substitute or minimize these materials with environmentally preferred alternatives. Community engagement Dentsply Sirona's dedication to the environment is not limited by its fence line. The Company recognizes the critical role pollination plays in feeding the planet. Industrialization has impacted the pollinator eco- 36 system in ways that are still under study, but Dentsply Sirona is not Each year, Dentsply Sirona sites waiting - it has already begun supporting the bee habitat through » consider and implement necessary on the roof at the Munich, Germany the placement of twelve beehives site. These hives are home to over activities to further improve worker 30,000 bees which are attended health and safety. by a professional beekeeper. In addition to improving the local ecosystem, the beehives are providing an educational opportunity for employees - and honey! The Dentsply Sirona Center of Innovation at its Bensheim, Germany site. 37 7Political Spending In 2019, Dentsply Sirona did not use corporate funds for political spending or lobbying on political issues, and the Company does not have a political action committee. As stated in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, the Company's established policy is that no Company funds or other Company assets may be contributed for political purposes, regardless of whether in the U.S. or outside the U.S., without the prior review by the Company's General Counsel and approval by the Board of Directors. In the U.S., Dentsply Sirona is a member of various dental trade associations, such as the Dental Trade Alliance (DTA), which is an association of companies that provides dental equipment, supplies, materials and services to dentists and other oral care professionals. The DTA's core purpose is to enhance member success and increase dental demand. From time to time the DTA may engage in lobbying regarding legislation that is of interest to its members. 38 8 Conclusion Dentsply Sirona's CSR platform is a reflection of the areas in which the Company can have the greatest impact in line with its overall Vision, Purpose and Mission. Dentsply Sirona adheres to the principles of good governance, transparency within the marketplace, and a strong code of ethics. It is committed to the development, safety, health and wellbeing of its employees. Through its support for dental missions, disease prevention and education initiatives, efforts to give back to the communities in which its employees work and live, and continued progress toward reducing its environmental footprint, the Company continues to find new ways to lead and to give back for an even brighter future. Dentsply Sirona and its employees are proud of the Corporate Social Responsibility actions and initiatives taken throughout 2019 and detailed in this report. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dentsply Sirona Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:21:13 UTC 0 Latest news on DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. 02:22p DENTSPLY SIRONA : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2019 PU 07/29 Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend GL 07/22 DENTSPLY SIRONA : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on August 6th AQ 07/22 Dentsply Sirona to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on August 6th GL 07/02 DENTSPLY SIRONA : wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in .. PU 06/25 DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 06/24 Dentsply Sirona Inc. wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodonti.. GL 06/11 DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 05/26 DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a.. AQ 05/25 Dentsply Sirona to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Jaws and Paws Conferenc.. GL Financials (USD) Sales 2020 3 139 M - - Net income 2020 -91,9 M - - Net Debt 2020 1 133 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -102x Yield 2020 0,82% Capitalization 9 911 M 9 911 M - EV / Sales 2020 3,52x EV / Sales 2021 2,90x Nbr of Employees 15 200 Free-Float 82,5% Chart DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 48,13 $ Last Close Price 45,24 $ Spread / Highest target 34,8% Spread / Average Target 6,40% Spread / Lowest Target -11,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Don M. Casey Chief Executive Officer & Director Eric K. Brandt Non-Executive Chairman Jorge M. Gomez Chief Financial Officer Cord F. Stähler Chief Technology Officer Francis J. Lunger Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. -20.85% 9 911 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 16.89% 179 762 MEDTRONIC PLC -14.97% 129 395 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 0.69% 81 006 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.86% 43 765 DEXCOM, INC. 97.20% 41 299