DENTSPLY SIRONA INC

(XRAY)
Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/27/2019 | 07:01pm EST

YORK, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (NASDAQ: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company™, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2019 to holders of record on March 29, 2019.

About Dentsply Sirona:
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company™, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. Dentsply Sirona’s global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

John P. Sweeney
VP, Investor Relations
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
1-717-849-7863
John.sweeney@dentsplysirona.com 

Dentsply_Sirona_Grey_80_Black_RGB.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
