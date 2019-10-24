Log in
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
Dentsply Sirona to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on November 7th

10/24/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company™, today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 am ET and send out an earnings press release earlier that morning. A presentation related to the call will be available on www.dentsplysirona.com in the Investors section.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Investors can access the webcast via a link on Dentsply Sirona’s web site at www.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-877-370-7637 for domestic calls, or +1-629-228-0723 for international calls. The Conference ID # is 8769438. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Dentsply Sirona web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056 (for domestic calls) or +1-404-537-3406 (for international calls), replay passcode # 8769438.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 132-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:
John Sweeney, CFA, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-717-849-7863
john.sweeney@dentsplysirona.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
