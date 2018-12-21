Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc    XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC (XRAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/21 08:45:06 pm
35.59 USD   +0.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 08:01pm CET

YORK, Pa., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq:XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in San Francisco.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 10:30AM PT and will host a Q&A session at 11:00AM PT.  Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting www.dentsplysirona.com.

A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona:

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide.  Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.  As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.  Dentsply Sirona’s global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.  Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:
John Sweeney, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
+ 717-849-7863
john.sweeney@dentsplysirona.com

Dentsply_Sirona_Grey_80_Black_RGB.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
08:01pDentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferen..
GL
12/14Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
11/08DENTSPLY SIRONA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/08DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Asso..
AQ
11/08Dentsply Sirona Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results; Announces Restructuring P..
GL
10/22Dentsply Sirona to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 8th
GL
09/27DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13DENTSPLY SIRONA LAUNCHES AZENTO&TRAD : Single tooth replacement in one box
PU
08/30Dentsply Sirona to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on ..
GL
08/14DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Report
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 951 M
EBIT 2018 604 M
Net income 2018 -1 031 M
Debt 2018 1 408 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 7 896 M
Chart DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
Duration : Period :
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,7 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Don M. Casey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric K. Brandt Non-Executive Chairman
Nick William Alexos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis J. Lunger Independent Director
Arthur D. Kowaloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC-45.37%7 896
MEDTRONIC PLC11.33%120 740
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL-0.91%33 355
HOYA CORPORATION14.79%22 558
TERUMO CORP14.22%20 942
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-15.66%20 759
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.