Dentsply Sirona to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on September 5th

08/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

YORK, Pa., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq:XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in New York, N.Y.

Nick Alexos, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 3:10PM ET.  Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://wsw.com/webcast/baird52/xray/.

A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona:

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide.  Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.  As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.  Dentsply Sirona’s global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.  Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:
John Sweeney, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
+ 717-849-7863
john.sweeney@dentsplysirona.com

Dentsply_Sirona_Grey_80_Black_RGB.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
