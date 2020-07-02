Dentsply Sirona : wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in Patent Infringement Case

Press Release Corporate | July 1, 2020 July 1, 2020 Dentsply Sirona Inc. wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in Patent Infringement Case

Charlotte, June 24, 2020. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ('Dentsply Sirona') (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced that on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, in a ruling by Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, held that EdgeTaper Encore endodontic files sold by US Endodontics and Edge Endo infringe at least three valid claims of patents asserted by Dentsply Sirona Inc. Judge Bataillon granted Dentsply Sirona's motion for summary judgment that each of the three patent claims were infringed by EdgeTaper Encore and that Dentsply Sirona's three patent claims are valid. The Court also rejected Edge's request to dismiss Dentsply Sirona's claim that Edge's infringement was willful. A finding of willful infringement allows the Court to award treble damages and attorneys' fees against an adjudicated infringer. Dentsply Sirona's case against Edge and US Endo is scheduled for trial before a jury in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning on August 17, 2020. At issue will be Dentsply Sirona's claims for willful infringement and damages with respect to the three claims that have already been held valid and infringed, as well as Dentsply Sirona's assertion of infringement with respect to additional patent claims.

About Dentsply Sirona Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 133-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental equipment and dental consumable products under a strong portfolio of world class brands. The Company also manufactures and markets healthcare consumable products. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Press Contact Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg

Austria

+43 662 2450 588

+43 676 84 84 14 588

Marion.Par-Weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com

