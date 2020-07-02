Log in
Dentsply Sirona : wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in Patent Infringement Case

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT
  • Press Release
  • Corporate
| July 1, 2020
Dentsply Sirona Inc. wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in Patent Infringement Case

Charlotte, June 24, 2020. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ('Dentsply Sirona') (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced that on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, in a ruling by Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, held that EdgeTaper Encore endodontic files sold by US Endodontics and Edge Endo infringe at least three valid claims of patents asserted by Dentsply Sirona Inc. Judge Bataillon granted Dentsply Sirona's motion for summary judgment that each of the three patent claims were infringed by EdgeTaper Encore and that Dentsply Sirona's three patent claims are valid. The Court also rejected Edge's request to dismiss Dentsply Sirona's claim that Edge's infringement was willful. A finding of willful infringement allows the Court to award treble damages and attorneys' fees against an adjudicated infringer.

Dentsply Sirona's case against Edge and US Endo is scheduled for trial before a jury in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning on August 17, 2020. At issue will be Dentsply Sirona's claims for willful infringement and damages with respect to the three claims that have already been held valid and infringed, as well as Dentsply Sirona's assertion of infringement with respect to additional patent claims.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 133-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental equipment and dental consumable products under a strong portfolio of world class brands. The Company also manufactures and markets healthcare consumable products. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Press Contact

Marion Par-Weixlberger
Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg
Austria

+43 662 2450 588
+43 676 84 84 14 588
Marion.Par-Weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com

This information and any attachment thereto contains forward-looking information about Dentsply Sirona, Inc.'s financial results, guidance and estimates, business prospects, and products and services that involve substantial risks and uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'think,' 'intend,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'forecast', and similar words and expressions which identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For a discussion of such risks, uncertainties and other matters that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to, among other factors, the market for dental product and services, pricing, future sales volume of the Company's products, the possibility of changing economic, market and competitive conditions, dependence on products, dependence on key personnel, technological developments, intense competition, market uncertainties, dependence on distributors, ability to manage growth, dependence on key suppliers, dependence on key members of management, government regulation, acquisitions and affiliations, readers are urged to carefully review and consider various disclosures made by the Company in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document or the attachments to reflect new information or future events or developments after the date any such statement is made.

Disclaimer

Dentsply Sirona Inc. published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
