DENTSU GROUP INC.

DENTSU GROUP INC.

(4324)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/12
2751 JPY   +0.62%
02:33aDENTSU : H1 FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results
02:33aDENTSU : FY2020 H1 Results
08/11DENTSU : Main events scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13
Dentsu second-quarter profit falls 54% on ad spending pullback

08/13/2020 | 04:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dentsu Co. is seen at the entrance of the company headquarters in Tokyo

Japan's largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Inc , on Thursday reported a 54% slump in second quarter operating profit as the coronavirus outbreak hit advertiser spending.

The result beat analysts expectations, though the pandemic has forced the advertising giant to withdraw earnings guidance, and it expects the April-June quarter, in which revenues fell 16%, to be the weakest.

Dentsu has traditionally enjoyed fat profit margins by leveraging its dominant position in Japan's ad market but the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting delay to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have hurt spending by clients.

Peer Hakuhodo DY Holdings again reported big sales contractions in parts of its advertising business in July. Uncertainty remains with any further spread of the virus raising the risk of a further hit to spending.

Dentsu, which enjoys close ties with politics and business, has been under scrutiny over its involvement in a government contract outsourcing running of a scheme to aid virus hit companies.

Second quarter operating profit was 4.1 billion yen ($38 million), better than an average estimate of 1.8 billion yen from three analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Yuki Nitta; Editing bh Shri Navaratnam)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DENTSU GROUP INC. 0.62% 2751 End-of-day quote.-27.13%
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC 2.74% 1388 End-of-day quote.-21.49%
NITTA CORPORATION 4.97% 2449 End-of-day quote.-24.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 972 B 9 113 M 9 113 M
Net income 2020 34 796 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2020 211 B 1 975 M 1 975 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 754 B 7 049 M 7 067 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 66 400
Free-Float 72,9%
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Yushin Soga Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiaki Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Kentaro Koga Independent Outside Director
DENTSU GROUP INC.-27.13%7 049
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.83%12 526
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%744
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED148.76%655
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED-35.60%488
VERITONE, INC.315.66%280
