Dentsu Acquires Global Sponsorship and Format Sales Rights for Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition:The Enchanted Museum

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) is serving on the production committee1 for Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition: The Enchanted Museum as it shifts its focus to entertainment content. In accordance with this focus, we hereby announce that we have acquired the global sponsorship and format sales2 rights for the exhibition including Japan.

Cardcaptor Sakura (hereinafter, 'CS') is a manga series that was serialized in Nakayoshi, a monthly manga magazine for young girls, from 1996-2000. CS is a popular work that has captured the hearts of fans from multiple generations. A new series entitled Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card was created in 2016, 16 years after the end of the original work. This installment was later adapted as an animated television series that began broadcasting in 2018. The Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition displays costumes that appeared in CS, as well as precious originals and replicas of illustrations drawn by the series' founding author, CLAMP.

The Tokyo exhibition attracted about 140,000 visitors between October 26, 2018 and January 3, 2019. From Saturday June 8, 2019 until Sunday September 15, 2019, the exhibition will be held in Hirakata Park in Osaka.

With fans in Asia and other parts of the world, CS has also been translated into multiple languages and is read in more than 15 countries. Dentsu will collaborate with Group companies both in Japan and overseas to utilize and apply the exhibition's sponsorship and format sales rights in order to create and offer the maximum possible number of marketing opportunities to companies, cultural agencies and entertainment facilities around the world.

Note: 1. Other members of the production committee for Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition: The Enchanted Museum are Kodansha Ltd., Dentsu Live Inc. and movic Co., Ltd.2. Sales method based on local creative production achieved through sharing the exhibition's concept, design and data

Images: Cardcaptor Sakura's heroine ©CLAMP, ShigatsuTsuitachi Co., Ltd., Kodansha Ltd.

Display at the Tokyo Exhibition©CLAMP, ShigatsuTsuitachi Co., Ltd., Cardcaptor Sakura Production Committee

Official site of the Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition: the Enchanted Museum

http://ccsakura-official.com/ccsakuraten/

*Click on available language (Japanese, English, Chinese) at the lower left side of menu.

