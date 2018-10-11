Log in
Dentsu : Announces Acquisition of B2B International, a B2B Market Research Agency in the UK

10/11/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in B2B International Limited (Head Office: Manchester; Chairman/Founder: Nick Hague; Global CEO Matthew Harrison; hereinafter B2B International), a leading B2B market research company in the UK.

Established in 1996, B2B International is a global strategic insights consultancy firm in the B2B research domain headquartered in Manchester, with offices in London, New York, Dusseldorf and Beijing. The agency's team of 175 comprises subject-matter specialists delivering solutions backed by consultative-led research to its extensive portfolio of B2B clients. Moreover, it has carried out more than 3,000 B2B market research projects across every content and industry vertical allowing powerful cross-industry experience.

Following the acquisition B2B will join gyro, the Dentsu Group's leading B2B network, and will further enhance gyro's capabilities in creative ideas and international insights. The benefits of the deal will be leveraged internationally across the Dentsu Group's B2B business.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 is expected to be minimal.

*Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of B2B
Company Name:B2B International Limited
Location:Manchester, UK (with offices in London, New York, Dusseldorf and Beijing)
Date of Establishment:July 1996
Shareholding Ratio*:Dentsu Aegis Network 100%
*After acquisition has been completed
Revenue:GBP 7.623 million (year ended December 2017)
Key Management Personnel:Nick Hague (Chairman/Founder), Matthew Harrison (Group CEO)
Number of Employees:175
Line of Business:B2B Market Research

#####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:07:03 UTC
