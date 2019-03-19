Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dentsu Inc    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC

(4324)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dentsu : Announces Acquisition of Redder, a Digital Creative Agency in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Redder Advertising Co. Ltd. (Head Office: Ho Chi Minh City; CEO: Vo Thanh Hung; hereinafter: Redder), a digital creative agency in Vietnam.

Initially established in 2012 as a full service digital marketing agency that specialized in PR and activations, Redder today has developed into one of Vietnam's leading digital creative agencies. Currently, its 55 employees provide brand strategy, digital advertising, event and activations, consulting, and PR services to a mix of Vietnamese and international clients. Highly regarded, Redder is the recipient of 48 awards in Vietnam and across the Asia Pacific region, and it is the most award winning local agency in Vietnam.

Post acquisition, Redder will be rebranded as Dentsu Redder and will work alongside Dentsu Vietnam and Dentsu One as the third Dentsu Brand Agency in the country. Moreover, Redder will provide significant scale and additional digital and creative capabilities to Dentsu Brand Agencies in addition to the Group's broader business in Vietnam.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

* Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of Redder
Official Company Name: Redder Advertising Asia Joint Stock Company
Location (HQ office): Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Date of Establishment: July 2012
Shareholding Ratio*: Dentsu Aegis Network 100%
*After acquisition has been completed
Revenue: VND 54 billion (year ended December 2018)
Key Management Personnel: Vo Thanh Hung, CEO
Number of Employees: 55
Line of Business: Digital creative agency

#####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 02:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSU INC
10:25pDENTSU : Announces Acquisition of Redder, a Digital Creative Agency in Vietnam
PU
03/16DENTSU : Appoints Dick Van Motman Global CEO, Creative as Part of Executive Lead..
AQ
03/14DENTSU : Creative Director Toshihiko Tanabe Named "Creator of the Year" for 2018
PU
03/142018 ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES IN JAP : Detailed Analysis of Expenditures on Inte..
PU
03/13DENTSU : Aegis Network promotes Ashish Bhasin to expanded Greater South cluster ..
AQ
03/12DENTSU : and Synca Acquire Exclusive Global Marketing and Media Rights for IFSC ..
PU
03/09DENTSU : DAN`s Ashish Bhasin promoted to CEO of expanded cluster Greater South
AQ
03/09DENTSU : Aegis Network promotes Ashish Bhasin as Greater South CEO
AQ
03/07DENTSU : Isobar MENA appoints Ziad Ghorayeb as regional MD
AQ
02/26DENTSU : Grant Group appoints industry veteran Chalaka Gajabahu as Chief Operati..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 077 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 75 959 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,49
P/E ratio 2020 15,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 337 B
Chart DENTSU INC
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 863  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Wataru Mochizuki Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC-0.75%12 012
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.12.65%576
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%285
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD27.30%222
QMS MEDIA LTD-12.94%171
INCROSS CO LTD--.--%134
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.