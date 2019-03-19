Dentsu : Announces Acquisition of Redder, a Digital Creative Agency in Vietnam

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Redder Advertising Co. Ltd. (Head Office: Ho Chi Minh City; CEO: Vo Thanh Hung; hereinafter: Redder), a digital creative agency in Vietnam.

Initially established in 2012 as a full service digital marketing agency that specialized in PR and activations, Redder today has developed into one of Vietnam's leading digital creative agencies. Currently, its 55 employees provide brand strategy, digital advertising, event and activations, consulting, and PR services to a mix of Vietnamese and international clients. Highly regarded, Redder is the recipient of 48 awards in Vietnam and across the Asia Pacific region, and it is the most award winning local agency in Vietnam.

Post acquisition, Redder will be rebranded as Dentsu Redder and will work alongside Dentsu Vietnam and Dentsu One as the third Dentsu Brand Agency in the country. Moreover, Redder will provide significant scale and additional digital and creative capabilities to Dentsu Brand Agencies in addition to the Group's broader business in Vietnam.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

* Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of Redder

Official Company Name: Redder Advertising Asia Joint Stock Company

Location (HQ office): Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Date of Establishment: July 2012

Shareholding Ratio*: Dentsu Aegis Network 100%

*After acquisition has been completed

Revenue: VND 54 billion (year ended December 2018)

Key Management Personnel: Vo Thanh Hung, CEO

Number of Employees: 55

Line of Business: Digital creative agency

#####