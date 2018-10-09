Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dentsu Inc    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC (4324)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dentsu : Announces Agreement to Acquire Partners, a Creative Agency in Portugal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire MSTF Partners (Head Office: Lisbon; CEO: Tomas Froes; hereinafter Partners), a creative agency in Portugal.

Established in 2003, and headquartered in Lisbon with over 60 employees, Partners is one of Portugal's most awarded creative agencies. The acquisition creates the opportunity for a new agency concept in the Portuguese market, integrating award-winning creative with media and data strategy planning, supported by the local and global media buying capabilities of a major advertising network.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 is expected to be minimal.

*Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of Partners
Company Name: MSTF Partners - Agência de Publicidade, S.A.
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Date of Establishment: May 2003
Revenue: Euro 6.05 million (year ended December 2017)
Key Management Personnel: Tomas Froes (CEO)
Number of Employees: 60+
Line of Business: Creative Agency

#####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSU INC
04:08aDENTSU : Announces Agreement to Acquire Partners, a Creative Agency in Portugal
PU
10/04DENTSU : The Holmes Report Selects Dentsu's Akira Suzuki as a Representative of ..
PU
10/04DENTSU : Garners 46 Awards at Spikes Asia 2018
PU
10/02DENTSU : Announces Agreement to Acquire a Majority Stake in Branded Group, a Lea..
PU
10/02DENTSU : Scrum Ventures and Dentsu Launch Global Sports Tech Accelerator Program
AQ
10/02DENTSU : and Scrum Ventures to Inspire Global Startups with Sports Technology
BU
09/28Shares in Publicis and WPP fall on WSJ report of probe into advertising secto..
RE
09/28DENTSU : Acquires Global Consulting and Commercial Services of South American Fo..
PU
09/25DENTSU : Announces Acquisition of Aaron Lloyd, a Media Agency Specializing in th..
PU
09/19DENTSU : Selected as an Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02Dentsu acquires majority stake in Branded Group 
09/25Dentsu to acquire pharmaceutical specialized media agency 
09/11The Big Five Ad Agencies Are Still Unattractive 
08/16Dentsu, Inc. (DNTUF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/13Dentsu Inc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 003 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 78 928 M
Debt 2018 187 B
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 20,38
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 1 609 B
Chart DENTSU INC
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 120  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Wataru Mochizuki Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC16.86%14 154
DA CONSORTIUM HOLDINGS INC63.78%2 317
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.47.23%798
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%300
QMS MEDIA LTD2.00%234
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD-55.80%188
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.