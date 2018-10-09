Dentsu : Announces Agreement to Acquire Partners, a Creative Agency in Portugal

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire MSTF Partners (Head Office: Lisbon; CEO: Tomas Froes; hereinafter Partners), a creative agency in Portugal.

Established in 2003, and headquartered in Lisbon with over 60 employees, Partners is one of Portugal's most awarded creative agencies. The acquisition creates the opportunity for a new agency concept in the Portuguese market, integrating award-winning creative with media and data strategy planning, supported by the local and global media buying capabilities of a major advertising network.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 is expected to be minimal.

*Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of Partners

Company Name: MSTF Partners - Agência de Publicidade, S.A.

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Date of Establishment: May 2003

Revenue: Euro 6.05 million (year ended December 2017)

Key Management Personnel: Tomas Froes (CEO)

Number of Employees: 60+

Line of Business: Creative Agency

