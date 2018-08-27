Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that 'Information Media Trends in Japan 2018,' (see Note) published by Diamond, Inc. (President: Tetsuya Ishida; Head Office: Tokyo), is now available in English as an electronic book on Google Play, and as a free-of-charge downloadable PDF document on the Dentsu website.

The aim of 'Information Media Trends in Japan 2018' is to provide people outside of Japan with an overview of the information media industry in Japan, and commentaries have been provided for data in the following eight fields: Print, Broadcasting, Telecommunications, Films and Videos, Pop Culture, Games, Online Services and Advertising.

Note: Authored and edited by the Media Innovation Lab, 'Information Media Trends in Japan' is a compilation of data related to the media industry in Japan. The current publication is the twenty-fifth in the series, and the fifth available in English.

#####