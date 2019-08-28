Dentsu : Announces iProspect Acquisition of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Agency MuteSix

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in MuteSix Inc. (Head Office: Los Angeles; Co-founder and CEO: Steve Weiss; hereinafter: MuteSix), a top digital performance and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing agency in the U.S.

Founded in 2015, MuteSix has differentiated itself by combining high-quality creative with extensive knowledge of digital performance and social ad platforms, making it today one of Facebook's largest direct-response advertisers. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the agency's team of 120 talented professionals offers services in video and graphic design, data analysis, and web and funnel optimization, delivering scalable marketing solutions for clients across a broad spectrum of startups, established blue chips, and challenger brands across various B2B and B2C industries.

Post acquisition MuteSix will join iProspect and be rebranded 'MuteSix, an iProspect Company.' The agency's addition will extend iProspect's suite of performance marketing solutions for both enterprise and DTC marketers, and is well aligned with the Dentsu Group's growth strategy for the U.S.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

* Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of MuteSix

Company Name: MuteSix Inc.

Location (HQ office): Los Angeles, California, USA

Date of Establishment: December 2015

Shareholding Ratio*: Dentsu Aegis Network 100%

*After acquisition has been completed

Revenue: USD17.3 million (year ended December 2018)

Key Management Personnel: Steve Weiss, Co-founder & CEO, Daniel Rutberg, Co-founder & COO

Number of Employees: 120+

Line of Business: Direct response advertiser on social platforms and creative content for social media

