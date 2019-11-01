Dentsu : Announces the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) today announced the status of acquisition of the Company's own shares carried out in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act.

The details are as follows.

Class of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company

Number of shares acquired: 1,740,100 shares

Acquisition cost： 6,551,365,486 yen (excluding brokerage commissions)

Acquisition period： From October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019 (contract date basis)

Method of acquisition: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a discretionary trading authorization agreement

Reference 1: Details of the resolution made at the Board of Directors Meeting held on August 7, 2019

Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company

Total number of shares to be acquired: 12,000,000 (maximum)

(4.25% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])

Total acquisition cost： 30 billion yen (maximum)

Acquisition period： From August 8, 2019 to March 24, 2020

Method of acquisition: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a discretionary trading authorization agreement

Reference 2: Cumulative total of shares acquired after the date of the above-mentioned resolution of the Board of Directors (as of October 31, 2019)

Total number of shares acquired： 2,894,500 shares

Total acquisition cost： 10,924,282,991 yen(excluding brokerage commissions)

