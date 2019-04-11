Dentsu : Changes the Name of its New Zealand-Based Professional Rugby Player Management Subsidiary to"Halo Sport Limited"

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) has changed the name of Sport and Entertainment New Zealand Limited (Head Office: Auckland, New Zealand), a subsidiary that manages professional rugby players, to 'Halo Sport Limited' (hereinafter, Halo Sport).

Since its establishment in 2001, Halo Sport has expanded its earnings by conducting management operations for rugby players based mostly in New Zealand for many years and by performing functions related to player transfers between leagues both inside and outside of New Zealand. At present, Halo Sport manages many players belonging to All Blacks, New Zealand's representative team in international rugby, and has facilitated many player transfers to powerhouse leagues in various countries, such as the Japan Rugby Top League and Premiership Rugby (UK) and TOP14 Rugby (France) in Europe.

Moving forward, Dentsu will endeavor to expand its player agent business and diversify its sports marketing business through Halo Sport.

Profile of Halo Sport

Company Name：Halo Sport Limited

Location (HQ office)：Auckland, New Zealand

Date of Establishment：May 2001

Shareholding Ratio: 100% of shares held by Dentsu Inc.*

Turnover: NZD 7.78 million (fiscal year ended December 2018)

Representative：Lou Thompson, Executive Chairman

Number of Employees：23

Line of Business：Manages rugby players and provides them with representation during contract negotiations; plans and manages sports events, etc.

* Dentsu acquired all shares of Halo Sport Limited (then known as 'CSM Sport and Entertainment New Zealand Limited') in November 2018.

###