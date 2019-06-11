FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2019

Dentsu Enhances its Creative Offering in the UK

with the Acquisition of Re:Production

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro

Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Re:Production Limited (Head Office: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK ; Managing Partners: Stephen Hunneysett and Philip Greenwood), a UK production company.

Founded in 2010, Re:Production delivers high-quality production solutions for TV commercials, animation and idents, and radio from its dedicated studios in Newcastle. The agency employs 12 people who work with leading directors to create award-winning productions for advertising agencies and brands across the UK.

The acquisition of Re:Productionfollows the acquisitions of two other creative businesses in Manchester-based BJL and Whitespace in Edinburgh in the last twelve months alone and further demonstrates the Dentsu Group's commitment to strengthening its capabilities throughout the UK.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands-Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum-as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

