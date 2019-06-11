Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dentsu Inc    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC

(4324)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dentsu Enhances its Creative Offering in the UK with the Acquisition of Re:Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2019

Dentsu Enhances its Creative Offering in the UK

with the Acquisition of Re:Production

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro

Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Re:Production Limited (Head Office: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK ; Managing Partners: Stephen Hunneysett and Philip Greenwood), a UK production company.

Founded in 2010, Re:Production delivers high-quality production solutions for TV commercials, animation and idents, and radio from its dedicated studios in Newcastle. The agency employs 12 people who work with leading directors to create award-winning productions for advertising agencies and brands across the UK.

The acquisition of Re:Productionfollows the acquisitions of two other creative businesses in Manchester-based BJL and Whitespace in Edinburgh in the last twelve months alone and further demonstrates the Dentsu Group's commitment to strengthening its capabilities throughout the UK.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

  • Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands-Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum-as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

1 / 2

Profile of Re:Production

Company Name:

Re:Production Limited

Location (HQ office):

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK

Date of Establishment:

December 2010

Shareholding Ratio*:

Dentsu Aegis Network 100%

*After acquisition has been completed

Revenue:

GBP 2.868 million (year ended December 2018)

Key Management Personnel: Stephen Hunneysett and Philip Greenwood, Managing

Partners

Number of Employees:

12

Line of Business:

Production Agency

#####

Contact: Shusaku Kannan

Executive Communications Director

Corporate Communications Division

Telephone: +81 (3) 6216-8042

E-mail: s.kannan@dentsu.co.jp

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 02:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSU INC
06/11DENTSU ENHANCES ITS CREATIVE OFFERIN : Production
PU
06/04DENTSU : Livia Brown appointed as general manager of Posterscope Cape Town
AQ
06/04DENTSU : JAT Holdings eyes '#AChairWorthFightingFor' in its latest digital campa..
AQ
05/28DENTSU : in Japan Launches Dentsu CXC
PU
05/28DENTSU : Panasonic Corporation and FUKUSHIMA-MINPO CO., LTD. Win Dentsu Advertis..
PU
05/20SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : WATConsult wins creative, social and digital mandate for Sc..
AQ
05/18DENTSU : sees Q1 organic growth fall, prepares for new corporate structure
AQ
05/15DENTSU : Notice Regarding Disposition of Treasury Shares Through Third-party All..
PU
05/15DENTSU : Q1 FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results (The first quarter ended March..
PU
05/15DENTSU INC. : Q1 FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 059 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 62 573 M
Debt 2019 82 822 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 16,75
P/E ratio 2020 13,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 1 079 B
Chart DENTSU INC
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5 378  JPY
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Wataru Mochizuki Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC-20.77%9 524
GUANGDONG ADVERTISING GROUP CO LTD--.--%767
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%589
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-1.85%521
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%300
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD9.20%231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About