DENTSU INC
Dentsu : Garners 46 Awards at Spikes Asia 2018

10/04/2018

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that the Dentsu Group received a total of 46 awards across 15 categories at Spikes Asia 2018, held from September 26 to 28 in Singapore. BWM Dentsu Sydney won the Grand Prix in the Innovation category and the Group further garnered 6 Gold Spikes, 12 Silver Spikes and 27 Bronze Spikes.

Dentsu placed third in 'Agency of the Year', and third in 'Network of the Year', which recognizes the creative strength of the network as a whole.

Two teams from Dentsu competing in this year's Young Spikes received a Gold in the PR Competition and a Silver in the Design Competition while the Dentsu Group's ASPAC from the Philippines received a Gold in the Young Spikes Integrated Competition.

Dentsu Group creators at the Awards Ceremony

The number of awards won in each category is as follows:

In addition to the above, nine creators from the Dentsu Group were selected as jurors in the categories, and the Group held six seminars during the Festival.

Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity

Spikes Asia is APAC's largest advertising communication festival. Held every September in Singapore, the festival celebrates and rewards creative excellence in the Asia-Pacific region. All entries are designed specifically for and to run in APAC countries. This year the festival recorded 4,056 entries from 26 countries and regions across 21 categories. https://www.spikes.asia/

####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 02:12:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 003 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 78 951 M
Debt 2018 187 B
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 20,04
P/E ratio 2019 17,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 1 583 B
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 120  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Wataru Mochizuki Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC18.12%13 916
DA CONSORTIUM HOLDINGS INC63.78%2 315
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.46.06%792
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%308
QMS MEDIA LTD1.00%236
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD-57.79%203
