Dentsu Inc. : FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results

Dentsu Inc. (TOKYO:4324)(ISIN:JP3551520004):
Note:
-
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied from
January 1, 2018. In this material, past results are also presented on
a pro-forma basis to facilitate the year-on-year comparison.
-
The term “Gross profit” is changed to “Revenue less cost of sales”
from Q1 FY2018.
Executive Summary
-
In FY2018, the Dentsu Group delivered total growth of revenue less
cost of sales of 6.8% (constant currency basis) and organic growth of
3.4%. The Japan business delivered 2.0% and 2.1% respectively, in
part, due to an increase in digital-related services and favorable
results in subsidiaries. The international business, Dentsu Aegis
Network, delivered 10.2% (constant currency basis) and 4.3% organic
growth, driven by a strong client proposition and lack of exposure to
legacy businesses.
-
Dentsu in Japan achieved the working environment reform targets at the
end of FY2018; ongoing transformation of the business will continue to
support further growth.
-
Underlying operating profit beat the revised forecasts by 2.2% mainly
due to lower than expected costs in Japan, but declined 6.0% (constant
currency basis) year on year. In Japan, profit declined due to planned
investments in the working environment reforms. At Dentsu Aegis
Network, profit was lower due to planned investments in global
platforms and systems.
-
In FY2019, the Dentsu Group forecasts 7.9% increase in revenue less
cost of sales (constant currency basis) and 4.3% increase in
underlying operating profit, driven by digital business in Japan and
in the international business.
|
|
Financial Results for FY2018
|
Consolidated Group (million yen)
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2017*
|
|
YoY
change, %
|
|
Constant
currency
basis, %
|
Revenue
|
|
1,018,512
|
|
949,837
|
|
7.2
|
|
-
|
Revenue less cost of sales**
|
|
932,680
|
|
877,622
|
|
6.3
|
|
6.8
|
Statutory results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• operating profit
|
|
111,638
|
|
137,392
|
|
(18.7)
|
|
-
|
• net profit (attributable to owners of the parent)
|
|
90,316
|
|
105,478
|
|
(14.4)
|
|
-
|
• basic EPS
|
|
320.39 yen
|
|
373.11 yen
|
|
(14.1)
|
|
-
|
Underlying results***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• operating profit
|
|
153,229
|
|
163,946
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
(6.0)
|
• operating margin
|
|
16.4%
|
|
18.7%
|
|
(230) bps
|
|
(220) bps
|
• net profit (attributable to owners of the parent)
|
|
97,419
|
|
107,874
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
-
|
• basic EPS
|
|
345.59 yen
|
|
381.58 yen
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
-
|
EBITDA****
|
|
171,406
|
|
194,073
|
|
(11.7)
|
|
-
|
Average JPY/USD rate
|
|
110.4 yen
|
|
112.2 yen
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
-
|
Average JPY/GBP rate
|
|
147.5 yen
|
|
144.5 yen
|
|
2.1
|
|
-
|
*
|
|
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied on
the previous-year results and their figures are adjusted.
|
**
|
|
Revenue less cost of sales is the metric by which the Group’s
organic growth is measured. Organic growth represents the constant
currency year-on-year growth after adjusting for the effect of
businesses acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the
previous year.
|
***
|
|
See below for definition of “underlying.”
|
****
|
|
See below for definition of “EBITDA.”
|
Highlights of FY2018 results
-
The Dentsu Group delivered growth of revenue less cost of sales of
6.8% (constant currency basis) in FY2018:
-
2.0% in Japan, and 10.2% (constant currency basis) at Dentsu Aegis
Network driven by acquisitions and organic growth.
-
Contribution amount to the increase: +30.6 billion yen by organic
growth, +28.6 billion yen from M&As, and (4.2) billion yen from
foreign exchange rates.
-
The Group produced organic growth of 3.4% in FY2018:
-
2.1% in Japan, and 4.3% at Dentsu Aegis Network. The international
business benefited from strong organic growth in EMEA and the
Americas
-
Digital business contribution to total revenue less cost of
sales reached 46.1% (FY2017: 43.2%), including 23.9% in Japan
(FY2017: 22.2%), and 60.6% at Dentsu Aegis Network (FY2017: 57.9%).
-
International business contribution to total revenue less cost
of sales reached 60.4% (FY2017: 58.8%).
-
Group underlying operating profit was 153.2 billion yen
(FY2017: 163.9 billion yen).
-
80.2 billion yen in Japan (FY2017: 88.8 billion yen), and 72.9
billion yen at Dentsu Aegis Network (FY2017: 75.1 billion yen).
-
Group underlying operating margin was 16.4% (FY2017: 18.7%).
-
21.7% in Japan (FY2017: 24.5%), and 12.9% at Dentsu Aegis Network
(FY2017: 14.6%).
-
The decline in Japan was mainly due to planned SG&A costs related
to the working environment reforms. At Dentsu Aegis Network, the
operating margin was lower year on year due to planned investments
in global platforms and systems.
-
The Dentsu Group margin for FY2018 beat the revised forecasts
announced on August 9, 2018, mainly due to lower than expected
costs in the Japan business.
-
Underlying net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) and
underlying basic EPS decreased by 9.7% and 9.4% respectively,
mainly due to the decline of underlying operating income.
Toshihiro Yamamoto, President and CEO, Dentsu Inc., said:
“In FY2018, Dentsu Group recorded 3.4% organic growth, with 2.1% in
Japan and 4.3% at Dentsu Aegis Network. The market circumstances we face
have been challenging, but we have achieved our organic growth targets
both in Japan and the international business, driven by growth in
digital activities.
2019 heralds a new stage for the Dentsu Group. The achievement of the
working environment reform targets in Japan allows the business to focus
on both transformation and growth in 2019 and beyond.
At the end of 2018 I was pleased to announce that Tim Andree, Member
of the Board and Executive Vice President of Dentsu Inc. and Executive
Chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network would be taking on additional
responsibilities as CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network. Tim will lead the
Dentsu Aegis Network management team going forward ensuring the
evolution of the strategy. Tim’s deep understanding of the Dentsu
Group’s market propositions, culture and values position him as the
right Executive to lead the business into the next stage of growth.
Our continued focus on people driven marketing and the
differentiation of our client offer through innovation, technology, data
and analytics will drive our success. We win with our clients through
our integrated approach, focused on delivering solutions. Clients want
to work with our teams who deliver shared best practices, grounded in a
flexible and agile approach, tailored to address their business
challenges. Our new business wins in early 2019 are testament to this.
Through our strong client offering and the extraordinary talent
throughout the organization, I remain convinced we are well positioned
to remain leaders in our industry and will conquer any and all possible
disruptions going forward. I will make every effort to ensure that we
remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver best-in-class services to
all our stakeholders.”
FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results and FY2019 Forecasts
1. FY2018 Performance Review
Japan:
The Group’s operations in Japan produced organic growth of 2.1% in
FY2018. This was due, in part, to an increase in digital services and
favorable results in subsidiaries.
Underlying operating margin in Japan declined by 280 bps to 21.7%. This
was primarily due to planned investments in the working environment
reforms.
In Japan, further measures were implemented to meet the targets of our
working environment reforms by the end of FY2018. In FY2018, 11.3
billion yen was allocated to these reforms. Investments include RPA
(Robotic Process Automation, automating basic processes), improved
communication technology, office environment reform, and personnel
costs. As a result of these reforms the business has seen improved
efficiency and expects further efficiency gains in FY2019.
In line with the medium-term direction announced on August 9, 2018,
Dentsu Inc. acquired the common stock of SEPTENI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.,
listed on the JASDAQ Standard of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and made
it an equity-method affiliate. Moreover, Dentsu Inc. has made CARTA
HOLDINGS, INC., the holding company of VOYAGE GROUP, INC. and Cyber
Communications Inc., a consolidated subsidiary.
International:
Dentsu Aegis Network delivered organic growth of 4.3% in FY2018 and 3.4%
in Q4 FY2018. FY2018 saw a continued diversification of the revenue
footprint, with nine markets delivering double digit organic growth.
Challenging market conditions remain, but focus on high growth areas
such as data and technology and a lack of exposure to legacy activities
leaves the business well placed.
In the fourth quarter, EMEA was the standout region double digit organic
growth – the best quarterly performance in over three years. The
Americas continued its strong performance; while APAC had a challenging
quarter impacted by tough comparables in China and a pullback in the
Australian market.
In FY2018, the full-year operating margin came in slightly below
guidance. While the margin for the underlying business remained
resilient, a number of factors impacted our operating profit.
A sharp slowdown late in the year in the APAC region impacted full-year
group profitability. Restructuring in the region is already underway to
mitigate any further impacts in FY2019 and new management is in place in
Australia, one of our key markets. A strong organic revenue performance
across the remainder of the Group resulted in a return to incentives to
reward and retain our key talent. Foreign exchange fluctuations in the
fourth quarter also impacted our profit figures.
Following the implementation of a number of global systems and platforms
in FY2018, the business continues to prioritize the delivery of margin
improvement. The recent appointment of a Global President of Business
Operations will drive the next stage, with a focus on ongoing
operational excellence. This will ensure consistent ways of working,
process simplification and enhancing client delivery through
improvements in areas such as client reporting.
In FY2019, operating margin is expected to improve, with further
improvements expected in FY2020 and FY2021.
Total net new business in FY2018 was $1.6bn, below the level expected in
an average year. Our win rate was strong throughout the year, but we saw
the loss of two significant accounts. On a two-year run rate, the net
new business win rate for FY2017 and FY2018 was above average.
International – Regions:
In EMEA, Dentsu Aegis Network reported 7.4% organic growth in FY2018 and
12.0% in Q4 FY2018. Germany continues to post improving growth; the new
management team is generating revenues from both new and existing
clients. Southern Europe continues to outperform the group, with both
Spain and Italy posting double digit organic growth for the full year.
The Nordics is another bright spot, with Denmark, Norway and Sweden all
posting double digit organic growth driven by both increased spend from
existing clients and new client wins. Switzerland was the best
performing market in the region in FY2018.
While France remains a
challenging market, in the U.K. a new management team has been appointed
to re-energize the business.
In the Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network reported 4.9% organic growth in
FY2018 and 3.5% in Q4 FY2018.
The U.S. business continues to take
share, outperforming the market with strong new business wins throughout
FY2018 in both creative and media. Project-based business slowed
slightly in the fourth quarter in the U.S. market.
Brazil posted
strong growth throughout the year driven by higher spend from existing
clients. Canada and Mexico also performed well.
In the APAC region (excluding Japan), Dentsu Aegis Network reported
-1.7% organic growth in FY2018 and -9.6% in Q4 FY2018.
China faced
tough comparables in the fourth quarter, pulling back growth, despite
posting a positive organic growth figure in the third quarter. Spend
from large, local clients remains strong, but we remain underweight in
the long tail of local small and medium enterprises.
Following
growth in the third quarter, Australia saw a sharp pullback in the
fourth quarter resulting in negative growth for the full year.
Challenging client spend and the loss of some accounts impacted the
business. New management is developing a relevant, local strategy for
the Australian market and will restructure the business accordingly.
The
rest of the region reported strong growth highlighting the continued
diversification of the revenue footprint across the region. India,
Thailand and Taiwan all continued to post positive organic growth.
International – Acquisitions:
Dentsu Aegis Network continues to accelerate its strategy through
acquisitions, motivated by growing scale, geographic and capability
in-fill and innovation.
In FY2018, a total of 16 new acquisitions
were signed. Nine acquisitions were made in EMEA, five in the Americas
and two in APAC. Focus remains on purchasing high quality, growth
businesses at the right multiples. The robust due diligence undertaken
for each acquisition remains crucial to securing high performance
assets, particularly in a challenging market.
In December, we welcomed DEG (Digital Evolution Group LLC) to Dentsu
Aegis Network, a top provider of data-driven marketing, commerce and
collaboration solutions in the U.S. market. This strategy acquisition
supports Dentsu Aegis Network’s continued growth strategy for the U.S.
and Isobar’s commitment to delivering experience-led transformation.
Number
of acquisitions and investments by Dentsu Aegis Network are as follows:
|
Number of Acquisitions and Investments by Dentsu Aegis Network
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2017
|
|
FY2016
|
|
FY2015
|
30
|
|
31
|
|
45
|
|
36
|
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share of common stock applicable to the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2018 was determined to be 90 yen, including an
interim dividend of 45 yen and a year-end dividend of 45 yen.
This equates to a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% based on underlying net
profit attributable to owners of the parent.
3. Outlook & Forecasts for FY2019 Full Year Performance
Outlook for FY2019
Dentsu Aegis Network forecasts that global ad spend growth rate will be
3.8% in 2019 (2018: 4.1%) in “DENTSU AEGIS NETWORK AD SPEND REPORT
JANUARY 2019.” This forecast reflects the global economy’s continued
broad-based recovery with moderate growth expected into 2019.
Guidance for Dentsu in Japan is an increase of revenue less cost of
sales and a decline of underlying operating profit. Revenue less cost of
sales is forecasted to increase due to a contribution from the
significant growth of group companies together with sustainable growth
of Dentsu Inc. led by digital business. Underlying operating margin is
forecast to decrease due to an absence of a one-off gain recorded in
FY2018 and a recording of higher SG&A for future growth (HR development,
enhancement of IT infrastructure, reinforcement of digital business
foundation, expenses related to businesses in 2020 and costs of a
transition to a holding company structure). More emphasis was put on
future growth than a single-year profit, so total expense plans to
increase due to SG&A increase, partially offset by a decrease in working
environment reform costs. Operating profit margin is forecast to improve
in FY2020 mainly due to effects of investment to date related to
progress in productivity.
Guidance for Dentsu Aegis Network for FY2019 is an increase both of
revenue less cost of sales and underlying operating profit. As a result,
operating margin is also expected to improve. All regions are expected
to achieve organic growth and strategic M&A will also contribute.
Cash dividends per share of common stock applicable to the fiscal year
ending December 31, 2019 are expected to increase by five yen to 95 yen,
including an interim dividend of 47.5 yen and a year-end dividend of
47.5 yen. This equates to a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% (FY2018:
26.0%) based on underlying net profit attributable to owners of the
parent forecast.
|
|
FY2019 Forecasts
|
Consolidated Group
(million yen)
|
|
FY2019
Forecasts
|
|
FY2018
Actual
Results
|
|
YoY
change, %
|
|
Constant
currency
basis, %
|
Revenue
|
|
1,097,900
|
|
1,018,512
|
|
7.8
|
|
-
|
Revenue less cost of sales
|
|
986,400
|
|
932,680
|
|
5.8
|
|
7.9
|
Japan
|
|
400,800
|
|
369,258
|
|
8.5
|
|
8.5
|
International total
|
|
585,600
|
|
563,852
|
|
3.9
|
|
7.4
|
Underlying operating profit
|
|
157,400
|
|
153,229
|
|
2.7
|
|
4.3
|
Japan
|
|
81,300
|
|
80,268
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.3
|
International total
|
|
76,100
|
|
72,963
|
|
4.3
|
|
7.5
|
Operating profit margin
|
|
16.0%
|
|
16.4%
|
|
(40) bps
|
|
(50) bps
|
Japan
|
|
20.3%
|
|
21.7%
|
|
(140) bps
|
|
(140) bps
|
International total
|
|
13.0%
|
|
12.9%
|
|
10 bps
|
|
10 bps
|
Underlying net profit
|
|
95,400
|
|
97,419
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
-
|
Underlying basic EPS
|
|
338.42 yen
|
|
345.59 yen
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
122,500
|
|
111,638
|
|
9.7
|
|
-
|
Net profit
|
|
61,400
|
|
90,316
|
|
(32.0)
|
|
-
|
JPY/USD rate**
|
|
109.0 yen
|
|
110.4 yen
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
-
|
JPY/GBP rate**
|
|
140.7 yen
|
|
147.5 yen
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
-
|
*
|
|
FY2019 forecasts are based on average exchange rates in January
2019. Actual exchange rates in FY2018 actual results are annual
average exchange rates in 2018.
|
Note: Underlying net profit, Underlying basic EPS and Net
profit: Excluding attribution to non-controlling interests.
|
Further information
Further details of these results, including all related financial
statements, can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Dentsu
Inc. website: http://www.dentsu.com/ir.
Definitions of “underlying” and “EBITDA”
-
Underlying operating profit: KPI to measure recurring business
performance which is calculated as operating profit added with
amortization of M&A related intangible assets, acquisition costs,
share-based compensation expenses related to acquired companies and
one-off items such as gain/loss on sales and retirement of non-current
assets and impairment loss.
-
Operating margin: Underlying operating profit divided by
Revenue less cost of sales.
-
Underlying net profit (attributable to owners of the parent):
KPI to measure recurring net profit attributable to owners of the
parent which is calculated as net profit added with adjustment items
related to operating profit, gain/loss on sales of shares of
associates, revaluation of earnout liabilities / M&A related
put-option liabilities, tax-related, NCI profit-related and other
one-off items.
-
Underlying basic EPS: EPS based on underlying net profit
(attributable to owners of the parent).
-
EBITDA: Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and
impairment losses.
|
|
Reconciliation from underlying to statutory operating profit in
FY2018
|
Consolidated Group (million yen) – reported on an IFRS basis
|
|
FY2018
Actual
Results
|
|
FY2017*
Actual
Results
|
|
Change, %
|
Underlying operating profit
|
|
153,229
|
|
163,946
|
|
(6.5)
|
Adjustment items:
|
|
(41,590)
|
|
(26,554)
|
|
|
Amortization of M&A related intangible assets
|
|
(35,123)
|
|
(31,779)
|
|
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
(1,554)
|
|
(1,795)
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses related to acquired companies
|
|
(4,314)
|
|
(2,046)
|
|
|
One-off items
|
|
(599)
|
|
+9,066
|
|
|
Payment related to working hours**
|
|
-
|
|
(3,103)
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on sales and retirement of non-current assets
|
|
(252)
|
|
+13,168
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
(27)
|
|
(1,093)
|
|
|
Others
|
|
(320)
|
|
+94
|
|
|
Statutory operating profit
|
|
111,638
|
|
137,392
|
|
(18.7)
|
*
|
|
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied on
the previous-year results and their figures are adjusted.
|
**
|
|
This is an allowance for a lump sum payment based on the
results of surveys of the Dentsu Group in Japan carried out on
employees’ individual testimonies in order to confirm the
unregistered time which an individual employee may have been
engaged in work from April 2015 to March 2017.
|
|
Quarterly results
|
Consolidated Group
(million yen)
|
|
FY2018
Oct.-Dec.
|
|
YoY*
change, %
|
|
FY2018
Jul-Sept
|
|
YoY*
change, %
|
|
FY2018
Apr-Jun
|
|
YoY*
change, %
|
|
FY2018
Jan-Mar
|
|
YoY*
change, %
|
Revenue
|
|
293,343
|
|
3.5
|
|
243,514
|
|
9.4
|
|
239,546
|
|
11.6
|
|
242,107
|
|
5.7
|
Revenue less cost of sales
|
|
264,378
|
|
2.3
|
|
222,562
|
|
7.5
|
|
219,073
|
|
10.4
|
|
226,665
|
|
6.1
|
Japan
|
|
96,581
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
86,276
|
|
2,7
|
|
84,059
|
|
8.4
|
|
102,340
|
|
1.9
|
International total
|
|
168,041
|
|
5.9
|
|
136,326
|
|
10.8
|
|
135,099
|
|
11.6
|
|
124,385
|
|
9.8
|
Underlying operating profit
|
|
63,718
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
28,647
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
28,118
|
|
16.1
|
|
32,744
|
|
(13.3)
|
Japan
|
|
18,773
|
|
(29.0)
|
|
15,954
|
|
(7.0)
|
|
15,100
|
|
24.5
|
|
30,439
|
|
(7.9)
|
International total
|
|
44,947
|
|
2.5
|
|
12,691
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
13,014
|
|
7.5
|
|
2,309
|
|
(50.8)
|
Operating profit margin
|
|
24.1%
|
|
(310) bps
|
|
12.9%
|
|
(240) bps
|
|
12.8%
|
|
60 bps
|
|
14.4%
|
|
(330) bps
|
Underlying net profit
|
|
49,413
|
|
0.9
|
|
16,414
|
|
(16.0)
|
|
13,619
|
|
(13.9)
|
|
17,972
|
|
(23.7)
|
Operating profit
|
|
53,645
|
|
(28.3)
|
|
17,459
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
18,139
|
|
26.5
|
|
22,393
|
|
(21.7)
|
Net profit
|
|
32,115
|
|
(48.0)
|
|
47,414
|
|
224.5
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
10,788
|
|
(30.9)
|
EBITDA
|
|
69,203
|
|
(21.7)
|
|
32,314
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
32,865
|
|
15.0
|
|
37,022
|
|
(13.1)
|
*
|
|
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied on
the previous-year results and their figures are adjusted.
|
|
Quarterly organic growth for the Dentsu Group, Dentsu in
Japan, and Dentsu Aegis Network
|
|
|
Dentsu Group Total
|
|
Dentsu in Japan
|
|
Dentsu Aegis Network Total
|
|
2018
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016*
|
|
2018
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016*
|
|
2018
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016*
|
Q1 (Jan – Mar)
|
|
2.1%
|
|
3.7%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
1.9%
|
|
4.3%
|
|
3.6%
|
|
2.2%
|
|
3.1%
|
|
4.5%
|
Q2 (Apr – June)
|
|
5.9%
|
|
(4.6%)
|
|
10.0%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
(7.6%)
|
|
13.4%
|
|
4.5%
|
|
(2.7%)
|
|
7.2%
|
Q3 (Jul – Sept)
|
|
5.4%
|
|
(2.1%)
|
|
3.0%
|
|
2.7%
|
|
(4.8%)
|
|
0.9%
|
|
7.0%
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
5.2%
|
Q4 (Oct – Dec)
|
|
0.9%
|
|
2.8%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
(3.0%)
|
|
5.5%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
3.4%
|
|
1.2%
|
|
5.8%
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
3.4%
|
|
0.1%
|
|
5.1%
|
|
2.1%
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
4.5%
|
|
4.3%
|
|
0.4%
|
|
5.7%
|
*
|
|
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied on
the previous-year results and their figures are adjusted.
|
|
Quarterly organic growth figures of Dentsu Aegis Network by
region
|
|
|
Dentsu Aegis Network
EMEA
|
|
Dentsu Aegis Network
Americas
|
|
Dentsu Aegis Network
APAC
|
|
2018
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016*
|
|
2018
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016*
|
|
2018
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016*
|
Q1 (Jan – Mar)
|
|
2.7%
|
|
5.8%
|
|
10.7%
|
|
4.6%
|
|
0.6%
|
|
(2.0%)
|
|
(2.9%)
|
|
4.5%
|
|
5.2%
|
Q2 (Apr – June)
|
|
4.8%
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
5.0%
|
|
6.5%
|
|
(4.1%)
|
|
2.4%
|
|
0.8%
|
|
(3.8%)
|
|
16.8%
|
Q3 (Jul – Sept)
|
|
8.2%
|
|
5.9%
|
|
5.0%
|
|
5.3%
|
|
(2.0%)
|
|
5.4%
|
|
8.2%
|
|
(5.5%)
|
|
5.3%
|
Q4 (Oct – Dec)
|
|
12.0%
|
|
1.3%
|
|
7.5%
|
|
3.5%
|
|
(0.0%)
|
|
4.4%
|
|
(9.6%)
|
|
2.6%
|
|
5.6%
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
7.4%
|
|
3.1%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
4.9%
|
|
(1.5%)
|
|
3.1%
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
(0.6%)
|
|
7.9%
|
*
|
|
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied on
the previous-year results and their figures are adjusted.
|
|
FY2018 Actual Results (vs. FY2017 Actual Results)
|
Consolidated Group
(million yen)
|
|
FY2018
Actual
Results
|
|
FY2017*
Actual
Results
|
|
YoY*
change, %
|
|
Constant
currency
basis, %
|
|
|
|
FY2018
Jan-Dec
Revised
Forecasts
|
Revenue
|
|
1,018,512
|
|
949,837
|
|
7.2
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,006,900
|
Revenue less cost of sales
|
|
932,680
|
|
877,622
|
|
6.3
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
954,700
|
Japan
|
|
369,258
|
|
361,902
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
366,600
|
International total
|
|
563,852
|
|
516,052
|
|
9.3
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
588,100
|
Underlying operating profit
|
|
153,229
|
|
163,946
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
|
150,000
|
Japan
|
|
80,268
|
|
88,801
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
72,500
|
International total
|
|
72,963
|
|
75,146
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
77,500
|
Operating profit margin
|
|
16.4%
|
|
18.7%
|
|
(230) bps
|
|
(220) bps
|
|
|
15.7%
|
Japan
|
|
21.7%
|
|
24.5%
|
|
(280) bps
|
|
(280) bps
|
|
|
19.8%
|
International total
|
|
12.9%
|
|
14.6%
|
|
(170) bps
|
|
(160) bps
|
|
|
13.2%
|
Underlying net profit
|
|
97,419
|
|
107,874
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
-
|
|
|
99,800
|
Underlying basic EPS
|
|
345.59 yen
|
|
381.58 yen
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
354.03 yen
|
Operating profit
|
|
111,638
|
|
137,392
|
|
(18.7)
|
|
-
|
|
|
112,900
|
Net profit
|
|
90,316
|
|
105,478
|
|
(14.4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
79,500
|
JPY/USD rate**
|
|
110.4 yen
|
|
112.2 yen
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
-
|
|
|
110.9 yen
|
JPY/GBP rate**
|
|
147.5 yen
|
|
144.5 yen
|
|
2.1
|
|
-
|
|
|
153.4 yen
|
*
|
|
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” is applied on
the previous-year results and their figures are adjusted.
|
**
|
|
Estimated exchange rates adopted in FY2018 revised forecasts
and FY2018 initial forecasts are based on average exchange rates
in January 2018. Actual exchange rates in FY2017 are annual
average exchange rates in 2017.
|
Note: Underlying net profit, Underlying basic EPS and Net
profit: Excluding attribution to non-controlling interests.
|
About the Dentsu Group
Dentsu is the world’s largest advertising agency brand. Led by Dentsu
Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004), a company with a history of 117
years of innovation, the Dentsu Group provides a comprehensive range of
client-centric brand, integrated communications, media and digital
services through its ten global network brands—Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X,
iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum—as
well as through its specialist/multi-market brands. The Dentsu Group has
a strong presence in over 145 countries and regions across five
continents, and employs more than 60,000 dedicated professionals. Dentsu
Aegis Network Ltd., its international business headquarters in London,
oversees Dentsu’s agency operations outside of Japan. The Group is also
active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment
content on a global scale. www.dentsu.com
