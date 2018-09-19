Log in
Dentsu : Selected as an Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices "DJSI Asia Pacific" for the Third Consecutive Year

09/19/2018 | 08:08am CEST

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that it has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (hereinafter 'DJSI')* for the Asia Pacific region (DJSI Asia Pacific). The DJSI is based on socially responsible investment (SRI), and this is the third consecutive year that Dentsu has been selected.

The DJSI is managed cooperatively by global financial market indices provider S&P Dow Jones Indices, which is headquartered in the U.S., and RobecoSAM, a Switzerland based company that researches and rates the socially responsible investments that companies make. In addition to conventional financial analysis, the DJSI evaluates the sustainability of companies, based on an analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Only companies that fully meet these criteria are selected as an index component. DJSI Asia Pacific this year selected 150 companies out of approximately 600, of which 75 were from Japan.

Going forward, Dentsu will continue to play the role of bringing new value to people and society through communication, and the Company will strive toward the realization of a sustainable society and the enhancement of sustainable corporate value.

* For details please visit the RobecoSAM
website: http://www.sustainability-indices.com/index.jsp

#####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:07:14 UTC
