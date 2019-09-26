Dentsu : Selected as an Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices "DJSI Asia Pacific" for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that it has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (hereinafter 'DJSI')* for the Asia Pacific region (DJSI Asia Pacific). The DJSI is a world-renowned ESG investment index, and this is the fourth consecutive year that Dentsu has been selected.

The DJSI was developed in 1999 and is managed cooperatively by global financial market indices provider S&P Dow Jones Indices, which is headquartered in the U.S., and RobecoSAM, a Switzerland based company that researches and rates the socially responsible investments that companies make. The DJSI evaluates the sustainability of companies, based on an analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, in addition to each market capitalization. Only highly rated companies in a comprehensive manner are selected as an index component. The DJSI Asia Pacific this year selected 148 companies, of which 76 were from Japan, out of approximately 600 companies.

Going forward, Dentsu will continue to play the role of bringing new value to people and society through communication, and the Company will strive toward the realization of a sustainable society and the enhancement of sustainable corporate value.

* For details please visit the RobecoSAM website: https://www.robecosam.com/csa/indices/djsi-index-family.html

