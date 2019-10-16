Dentsu : Strengthens its E-Commerce Solutions in China with the Acquisition of EBP

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Shanghai EBP Internet Technology Co. Ltd. (Head Office: Shanghai; Founder & CEO: Frank Xu; hereinafter: EBP), a marketplace e-commerce agency in China.

Established in 2012, EBP has grown rapidly to become one of China's leading e-commerce solutions providers. Today, the company works closely with brands across China's leading e-commerce platforms to deliver world-class integrated marketing services. With a team of 82 expert employees, EBP provides brand e-commerce consulting, go-to-market strategy, integrated marketing campaigns, online store operation, user experience optimization, and brand data bank solutions to its clients in the Chinese market.

Post acquisition EBP will join iProspect and be rebranded 'EBP, an iProspect Company.' Its addition will advance the Dentsu Group's development of capabilities in e-commerce solutions offering in China, the world's largest e-commerce market.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

* Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of EBP

Official Company Name: Shanghai EBP Internet Technology Co. Ltd.

Location (HQ office): Shanghai (with a branch in Beijing)

Date of Establishment: July 2012

Shareholding Ratio*: Dentsu Aegis Network 100%

*After acquisition has been completed

Revenue: RMB 25.124 million (year ended December 2018)

Key Management Personnel: Frank Xu, Founder & CEO

Number of Employees: 82

Line of Business: E-commerce integrated marketing

