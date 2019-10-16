Log in
DENTSU INC.

(4324)
Dentsu : Strengthens its E-Commerce Solutions in China with the Acquisition of EBP

10/16/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that its global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.*, has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Shanghai EBP Internet Technology Co. Ltd. (Head Office: Shanghai; Founder & CEO: Frank Xu; hereinafter: EBP), a marketplace e-commerce agency in China.

Established in 2012, EBP has grown rapidly to become one of China's leading e-commerce solutions providers. Today, the company works closely with brands across China's leading e-commerce platforms to deliver world-class integrated marketing services. With a team of 82 expert employees, EBP provides brand e-commerce consulting, go-to-market strategy, integrated marketing campaigns, online store operation, user experience optimization, and brand data bank solutions to its clients in the Chinese market.

Post acquisition EBP will join iProspect and be rebranded 'EBP, an iProspect Company.' Its addition will advance the Dentsu Group's development of capabilities in e-commerce solutions offering in China, the world's largest e-commerce market.

The impact of this transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.

* Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., the Dentsu Group's global business headquarters based in London, is expanding the Group's business worldwide through ten global network brands--Carat, Dentsu (Dentsu Brand Agencies), dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through several specialist/multi-market brands.

Profile of EBP
Official Company Name: Shanghai EBP Internet Technology Co. Ltd.
Location (HQ office): Shanghai (with a branch in Beijing)
Date of Establishment: July 2012
Shareholding Ratio*: Dentsu Aegis Network 100%
*After acquisition has been completed
Revenue: RMB 25.124 million (year ended December 2018)
Key Management Personnel: Frank Xu, Founder & CEO
Number of Employees: 82
Line of Business: E-commerce integrated marketing

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 047 B
EBIT 2019 99 113 M
Net income 2019 43 089 M
Debt 2019 140 B
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 1 042 B
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 373,85  JPY
Last Close Price 3 710,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Yushin Soga CFO, Director, Head-IR & Information Disclosure
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC.-20.98%9 522
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 006
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.29.09%655
WANKA ONLINE INC--.--%312
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%225
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED-13.06%167
