Dentsu : Ventures Invests in Pixel Labs, a Company Developing and Providing a Platform that Automatically Generates Hyper-Local News Content in the United States

Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced today that Dentsu Ventures Global Fund I (hereinafter 'Dentsu Ventures'), the Company's corporate venture capital fund, has made an investment in Pixel Labs Inc. (Head Office: San Francisco, California; CEO: Razmig Hovaghimian), developer and provider of 'Hoodline,' a platform that automatically generates news content from information related to local businesses in the U.S.

Pixel Labs has developed an engine able to automatically generate and manage news content from hyper-local information and data related to a wide variety of topics, including local tourism, food and drink, events, real estate, traffic and safety, with the news content it generates provided to media companies and companies offering services for consumers.

At present, Pixel Labs is conducting business in 20 U.S. cities, and works with more than 200 data and publisher partners. Going forward, the company plans to develop this business in other areas.

Dentsu Ventures will promote business alliances between Pixel Labs, media companies and companies offering services for consumers to support the business growth of this company, which possesses advanced automatic content generation technologies.

Profiles of Pixel Labs and Dentsu Ventures are provided below.

Profile of Pixel Labs

Name:Pixel Labs Inc.

Location: San Francisco, California, the United States

Representative:Razmig Hovaghimian, CEO

Line of Business:Develops and provides a platform that automatically generates hyper-local news content

URL:https://pixellabs.io/

Profile of Dentsu Ventures

Name:Dentsu Ventures Global Fund I

Total Fund Capital: 10 billion

Date of Establishment:April 2015

Period of Operation:Ten-year period from April 2015 until March 2025

Investment Regions:Global investments with a focus on the U.S.A., Europe, Japan and Asia

Investment Stages:Balanced, wide-ranging investments with the focus on seed and early stage investments, but also including mid-stage and later-stage investments

Investment Areas:(1) Areas that can change the marketing and communication business in a broad sense (2) New areas other than the above that have a high potential for innovation

URL:http://dentsu-v.com/

