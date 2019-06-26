Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dentsu Inc    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC

(4324)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dentsu : Wins 29 Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Dentsu Group companies, Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo), 360i (New York), Isobar (Shanghai, Amsterdam), Dentsu Webchutney (Bangalore, Mumbai) and NBS (Rio de Janeiro) were awarded a total of 29 Lions (one Grand Prix, two Gold, ten Silver, sixteen Bronze) at Cannes Lions 2019 (June 17-21). This year saw a total number of 30,953 entries received from 89 countries and regions.

Recipient of the Grand Prix for Radio & Audio Lions at the Awards Ceremony

The Dentsu Group Grand Prix Winner was 360i's 'Westworld: The Maze' for HBO in Radio & Audio Lions. The work also scored one Silver and one Bronze in the same category as well as one Gold in Digital Craft Lions.

Dentsu Group Award Tally:

####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSU INC
10:30pDENTSU : Wins 29 Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity ..
PU
06/26DENTSU INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/21DENTSU : Aegis Network pioneers the media industry - Launching the first SME inc..
AQ
06/19DENTSU : Sue Squillace appointed CEO of Carat Australia & New Zealand
AQ
06/18#CANNESLIONS2019 : Creative Data shortlist
AQ
06/18Advertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/14DENTSU : Xaxis Vietnam hires Lua Tran as director
AQ
06/11DENTSU ENHANCES ITS CREATIVE OFFERIN : Production
PU
06/04DENTSU : Livia Brown appointed as general manager of Posterscope Cape Town
AQ
06/04DENTSU : JAT Holdings eyes '#AChairWorthFightingFor' in its latest digital campa..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 057 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58 587 M
Debt 2019 86 912 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 18,20
P/E ratio 2020 14,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 1 092 B
Chart DENTSU INC
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 163  JPY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Wataru Mochizuki Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC-20.45%10 141
GUANGDONG ADVERTISING GROUP CO LTD--.--%773
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%507
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-1.70%503
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%290
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD11.87%229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About