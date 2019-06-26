Dentsu : Wins 29 Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019

Dentsu Group companies, Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo), 360i (New York), Isobar (Shanghai, Amsterdam), Dentsu Webchutney (Bangalore, Mumbai) and NBS (Rio de Janeiro) were awarded a total of 29 Lions (one Grand Prix, two Gold, ten Silver, sixteen Bronze) at Cannes Lions 2019 (June 17-21). This year saw a total number of 30,953 entries received from 89 countries and regions.

Recipient of the Grand Prix for Radio & Audio Lions at the Awards Ceremony

The Dentsu Group Grand Prix Winner was 360i's 'Westworld: The Maze' for HBO in Radio & Audio Lions. The work also scored one Silver and one Bronze in the same category as well as one Gold in Digital Craft Lions.

Dentsu Group Award Tally:

