Dentsu : and Scrum Ventures to Inspire Global Startups with Sports Technology

Dentsu Inc. (TOKYO: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004) (President & CEO:
Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen)
has announced it and Scrum Ventures LLC (Headquarters: San Francisco;
General Partner: Takuya Miyata), a US-based venture capital firm, will
co-host the SPORTS TECH TOKYO in 2019 in Japan and the U.S. This
acceleration program* originates in Japan and aims to help the growth of
sports-based startups gathering from all over the world and provide
opportunities to companies in need of open innovation.
Startups in the field of sports with advanced technologies and new
business ideas are expected to apply from all over the world. They will
receive special support such as mentoring** through the one-year
program. The participants will also have networking and pitching
opportunities with the Sports Advisory Board*** that consists of players
and specialists from a variety of sports organizations and professional
leagues and teams from Japan and the U.S.
Leading companies that are interested in sports-related open innovation
are expected to participate as partners. In addition, we are planning to
provide a place for testing and validating the participants’ products
and services, collaborating with sports facilities such as a stadium,
during the second stage of the program.
In 2016, the U.S. sports market was estimated to be more than 50
trillion yen. Within this booming industry, the investment in start-ups
involved in Sports Tech, a technological solution that makes the most of
IT and other new technologies that add new value to sports and create
new business, has tripled in four years from 2011 to 2015.
In Japan, the government-sponsored Japan Revitalization Strategy 2016
selected sports as one of the 10 strategic public-private joint projects
to be cultivated as a growth industry. The report shows a guideline set
by the government which aims to expand the market for sports industry
from 5.5 trillion yen in 2015 to 15.2 trillion yen in 2025.
Under this favorable environment, we aim to build a new system with
which the Sports Tech innovations driven by this program are effectively
fed back to the sports industry. Together with strategic, on-going
involvement in sports business, we will contribute to the development of
domestic sports and revitalization of sports industry.
Scrum Ventures LLC:
https://scrum.vc/ja/
General
Partner: Takuya Miyata (founder)
Headquarters: San Francisco, USA
Founded:
February, 2013
Main Business: Venture capital investment, studio
operation
SPORTS TECH TOKYO:
A sports-themed acceleration program with
a global scale originated in Japan
1. Startups apply from all over the world
2. Program venues in Japan and the US
3. Networking and pitching opportunities with domestic and international
sports experts
4. Opportunities for trial and validation for participating products and
services
5. Other business opportunities including investment
Principal Organizer: Dentsu Inc.
Program Partner: Scrum Ventures LLC
Program
Period: Approximately one year starting from January 2019
Venues:
Japan (Tokyo), USA (San Francisco, and other cities)
Official
Website: http://www.sportstech.tokyo
Overall
Timetable:
-
Application Period: Starting from 8:00 am, October 2, 2018 until 23:59
pm, January 7, 2019 (Pacific time)
-
Development Round: Approximately six months starting from January
2019. Programs include kickoff, matching, and mentoring
-
Implementation Round: Approximately six months starting from the
mid-year. Trials and validations for product and services in
accordance with their development stages
Program Briefing:
Program briefing will be held in Japan and
the U.S. Please see below for the schedule in Japan. The briefing will
be held in the U.S. and other countries around October and November of
2018.
Program Briefing in Japan:
Date: Wednesday, October 31,
2018; Registration starts at 17:30; Briefing starts at 18:00
Venue:
BASE Q Hall, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya
Program Content: Overview of
SPORTS TECH TOKYO, Q&A, talk session, and networking
Participants:
Startups, leading companies interested in sports-themed business
development
Organizer: Dentsu Inc.
Fee: Free participation
Application:
https://eventregist.com/e/SportsTechTokyo20181031
