Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dentsu Inc    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC

(4324)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dentsu to Acquire Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Shop -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Alexandra Bruell

Dentsu Inc. has agreed to acquire the direct-to-consumer marketing agency MuteSix, as the agency holding company looks to forge new relationships with emerging brands.

"I see this as being a way to diversify our client base, but not just diversify with clients that always have to have these enormous budgets," said Jeremy Cornfeldt, chief executive at Dentsu digital agency iProspect, which will house the acquisition.

The idea is that when the shop's smaller clients gain traction, they can plug into Dentsu's agency network and consider marketing their brands beyond just social media, he said.

Japanese ad holding company Dentsu owns media agency Carat and marketing shop 360i, among other large agencies.

Direct-to-consumer brands that don't rely on retailers to sell their products, at least at first, are increasingly popular and have leaned heavily on digital platforms like Facebook and Google to raise awareness. Madison Avenue is racing to get a piece of the action as many of these companies mature and expand their marketing budgets.

Agencies are also looking to diversify their client rosters as many advertiser clients cut back on agency fees or push their shops to create online ads more efficiently.

Los Angeles-based MuteSix touts about 120 employees and 270 clients, many of which are smaller than iProspect's clients, said Mr. Cornfeldt.

The four-year-old shop's revenue in 2018 was around $17 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

MuteSix works with the founders of small businesses, who might task them with making sure that product inventory levels can sustain a successful marketing push on Facebook, for example. That kind of access and experience gives the shop insight into which products tend to survive and fail, Mr. Cornfeldt said.

"There's a lot to be learned and gained when you can work with these types of companies when they're just starting out," he said.

The shop, which has worked with direct-to-consumer clients like home-security company Ring Inc., scooter-rental service Lime and meal-delivery company Daily Harvest Inc., along with more traditional marketers such as the National Hockey League, has a business model that allows it to support a high volume of clients simultaneously, Mr. Cornfeldt said.

MuteSix operates in pods, with employees assigned to levels of seniority instead of traditional titles. Each pod works with a handful of clients. The most senior-level staffer within the pod is responsible for its financial performance.

"Their structure has allowed them to take clients in more volume," he said.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.25% 1173.75 Delayed Quote.12.32%
DENTSU INC 1.13% 3595 End-of-day quote.-23.43%
FACEBOOK 0.25% 181.76 Delayed Quote.38.65%
HARVEST -8.56% 85.5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENTSU INC
02:48aDentsu to Acquire Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Shop -- WSJ
DJ
08/28DENTSU : Announces iProspect Acquisition of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Agency ..
PU
08/28DENTSU : to Buy Marketing Shop MuteSix in a Bid for Startup Clients
DJ
08/27EXCLUSIVE : French investigators focus on Dentsu partner in sports corruption pr..
RE
08/14DENTSU : and TUMSAT to Conduct Self-Driving Land/Water-Linked Multimodal MaaS De..
PU
08/07DENTSU : H1 FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
08/07DENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Y..
PU
08/07DENTSU : Announces Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
08/07DENTSU INC. : H1 FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results
BU
08/05DENTSU : Grant Group launches Amnet operations in Sri Lanka
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 047 B
EBIT 2019 100 B
Net income 2019 42 400 M
Debt 2019 157 B
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 1 013 B
Chart DENTSU INC
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 539,29  JPY
Last Close Price 3 595,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Officer
Yoshio Takada Representative Director & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Tohya Representative Director & Executive Officer
Wataru Mochizuki Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU INC-23.43%9 573
OMNICOM GROUP3.22%16 401
WPP GROUP12.31%14 689
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.98%11 326
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%10 617
INTERPUBLIC GROUP-3.49%7 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group