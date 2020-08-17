Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Denyo Co., Ltd.    6517   JP3551600004

DENYO CO., LTD.

(6517)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 6, 2020

Company name:

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6517

URL http://www.denyo.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Shoichi Shiratori

Inquiries:

Director & Managing Executive Officer

Toshiya Tozawa

TEL 03-6861-1111

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

13,070

(3.6)

1,095

36.9

1,216

64.3

846

102.9

Three months ended June 30, 2019

13,552

14.4

799

33.6

740

5.9

417

(9.1)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

40.60

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

19.91

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

74,585

58,624

75.7

As of March 31, 2020

75,626

58,354

74.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

22.00

-

24.00

46.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

22.00

-

24.00

46.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

26,000

(13.8)

1,700

(35.8)

1,900

(28.2)

1,300

(28.9)

62.37

September 30, 2020

Full year

58,000

(7.8)

4,900

(19.1)

5,200

(16.2)

3,500

(14.0)

167.91

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

22,859,660

shares

As of March 31, 2020

22,859,660

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

2,013,245

shares

As of March 31, 2020

2,014,745

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

20,844,931

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

20,957,919

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

20,054

19,062

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

18,193

16,249

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,921

2,931

Securities

999

999

Merchandise and finished goods

3,920

4,863

Work in process

1,409

1,530

Raw materials and supplies

5,144

5,530

Other

293

360

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(3)

Total current assets

52,932

51,523

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

6,960

6,771

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,883

1,763

Land

4,835

4,824

Construction in progress

601

960

Other, net

164

158

Total property, plant and equipment

14,445

14,479

Intangible assets

620

597

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

7,328

7,707

Other

302

280

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total investments and other assets

7,628

7,984

Total non-current assets

22,694

23,061

Total assets

75,626

74,585

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

8,888

8,180

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,985

1,872

Short-term borrowings

210

1,287

Accrued expenses

541

1,075

Income taxes payable

1,062

266

Provision for bonuses

638

374

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

81

21

Provision for product warranties

103

110

Other

741

973

Total current liabilities

14,252

14,161

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,088

-

Lease obligations

282

263

Long-term accounts payable - other

81

81

Deferred tax liabilities

960

1,013

Retirement benefit liability

433

408

Other

172

31

Total non-current liabilities

3,019

1,798

Total liabilities

17,272

15,960

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,954

1,954

Capital surplus

1,779

1,779

Retained earnings

51,902

52,229

Treasury shares

(2,365)

(2,364)

Total shareholders' equity

53,271

53,599

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,575

2,883

Foreign currency translation adjustment

248

(16)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(32)

(29)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,791

2,838

Non-controlling interests

2,290

2,187

Total net assets

58,354

58,624

Total liabilities and net assets

75,626

74,585

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

13,552

13,070

Cost of sales

10,562

10,147

Gross profit

2,990

2,922

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,190

1,827

Operating profit

799

1,095

Non-operating income

Interest income

10

13

Dividend income

83

61

Rental income from buildings

19

19

Foreign exchange gains

-

65

Other

77

5

Total non-operating income

191

165

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

12

14

Sales discounts

5

6

Foreign exchange losses

34

-

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

194

20

Other

4

4

Total non-operating expenses

251

45

Ordinary profit

740

1,216

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

0

-

Total extraordinary income

0

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

2

0

Total extraordinary losses

2

0

Profit before income taxes

738

1,216

Income taxes - current

333

315

Income taxes - deferred

(61)

(13)

Total income taxes

271

301

Profit

466

914

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

417

846

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

49

68

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(74)

308

Foreign currency translation adjustment

169

(379)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

2

3

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted

(0)

(0)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

96

(67)

Comprehensive income

563

846

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

489

893

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

73

(46)

5

Supplementary information

1Sales results by product

(Millions of yen)

Product

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Year-on-year

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Change

%

Generators

10,520

10,365

(155)

(1.5)

Welders

1,216

1,178

(37)

(3.1)

Compressors

263

266

2

0.8

Others

1,551

1,259

(291)

(18.8)

Total

13,552

13,070

(482)

(3.6)

2Sales results by region

(Millions of yen)

Region

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Year-on-year

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Change

%

Japan

7,267

7,204

(63)

(0.9)

North/Central America

4,584

4,081

(502)

(11.0)

Asia

1,292

1,250

(41)

(3.2)

Others

408

533

124

30.6

Total

13,552

13,070

(482)

(3.6)

6

Disclaimer

Denyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 05:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DENYO CO., LTD.
01:03aDENYO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended Jun..
PU
03/30DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DENYO CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2017DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016DENYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 000 M 544 M 544 M
Net income 2021 3 500 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 42 568 M 400 M 400 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart DENYO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Denyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 042,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shoichi Shiratori President & Representative Director
Shigeru Koga Chairman
Hideaki Kuboyama Director
Yoji Eto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Teruo Yashiro Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENYO CO., LTD.-1.45%400
ABB LTD2.05%55 995
KONE OYJ21.11%43 289
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-1.94%27 601
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.48.65%11 707
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.69%11 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group