Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 6, 2020 Company name: Denyo Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6517 URL http://www.denyo.co.jp/ Representative: President Shoichi Shiratori Inquiries: Director & Managing Executive Officer Toshiya Tozawa TEL 03-6861-1111 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 13,070 (3.6) 1,095 36.9 1,216 64.3 846 102.9 Three months ended June 30, 2019 13,552 14.4 799 33.6 740 5.9 417 (9.1) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 40.60 - Three months ended June 30, 2019 19.91 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 74,585 58,624 75.7 As of March 31, 2020 75,626 58,354 74.1 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 22.00 - 24.00 46.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 22.00 - 24.00 46.00 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 26,000 (13.8) 1,700 (35.8) 1,900 (28.2) 1,300 (28.9) 62.37 September 30, 2020 Full year 58,000 (7.8) 4,900 (19.1) 5,200 (16.2) 3,500 (14.0) 167.91

