Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 6, 2020
Company name:
Denyo Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6517
URL
http://www.denyo.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Shoichi Shiratori
Inquiries:
Director & Managing Executive Officer
Toshiya Tozawa
TEL 03-6861-1111
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 7, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
13,070
(3.6)
1,095
36.9
1,216
64.3
846
102.9
Three months ended June 30, 2019
13,552
14.4
799
33.6
740
5.9
417
(9.1)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
40.60
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
19.91
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
74,585
58,624
75.7
As of March 31, 2020
75,626
58,354
74.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
22.00
-
24.00
46.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
22.00
-
24.00
46.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
26,000
(13.8)
1,700
(35.8)
1,900
(28.2)
1,300
(28.9)
62.37
September 30, 2020
Full year
58,000
(7.8)
4,900
(19.1)
5,200
(16.2)
3,500
(14.0)
167.91
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
22,859,660
shares
As of March 31, 2020
22,859,660
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
2,013,245
shares
As of March 31, 2020
2,014,745
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
20,844,931
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
20,957,919
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
20,054
19,062
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
18,193
16,249
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,921
2,931
Securities
999
999
Merchandise and finished goods
3,920
4,863
Work in process
1,409
1,530
Raw materials and supplies
5,144
5,530
Other
293
360
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(3)
Total current assets
52,932
51,523
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
6,960
6,771
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,883
1,763
Land
4,835
4,824
Construction in progress
601
960
Other, net
164
158
Total property, plant and equipment
14,445
14,479
Intangible assets
620
597
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
7,328
7,707
Other
302
280
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total investments and other assets
7,628
7,984
Total non-current assets
22,694
23,061
Total assets
75,626
74,585
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
8,888
8,180
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
1,985
1,872
Short-term borrowings
210
1,287
Accrued expenses
541
1,075
Income taxes payable
1,062
266
Provision for bonuses
638
374
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
81
21
Provision for product warranties
103
110
Other
741
973
Total current liabilities
14,252
14,161
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,088
-
Lease obligations
282
263
Long-term accounts payable - other
81
81
Deferred tax liabilities
960
1,013
Retirement benefit liability
433
408
Other
172
31
Total non-current liabilities
3,019
1,798
Total liabilities
17,272
15,960
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,954
1,954
Capital surplus
1,779
1,779
Retained earnings
51,902
52,229
Treasury shares
(2,365)
(2,364)
Total shareholders' equity
53,271
53,599
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,575
2,883
Foreign currency translation adjustment
248
(16)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(32)
(29)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,791
2,838
Non-controlling interests
2,290
2,187
Total net assets
58,354
58,624
Total liabilities and net assets
75,626
74,585
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
13,552
13,070
Cost of sales
10,562
10,147
Gross profit
2,990
2,922
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,190
1,827
Operating profit
799
1,095
Non-operating income
Interest income
10
13
Dividend income
83
61
Rental income from buildings
19
19
Foreign exchange gains
-
65
Other
77
5
Total non-operating income
191
165
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
12
14
Sales discounts
5
6
Foreign exchange losses
34
-
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
194
20
Other
4
4
Total non-operating expenses
251
45
Ordinary profit
740
1,216
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
0
-
Total extraordinary income
0
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
2
0
Total extraordinary losses
2
0
Profit before income taxes
738
1,216
Income taxes - current
333
315
Income taxes - deferred
(61)
(13)
Total income taxes
271
301
Profit
466
914
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
417
846
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
49
68
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(74)
308
Foreign currency translation adjustment
169
(379)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
2
3
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted
(0)
(0)
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
96
(67)
Comprehensive income
563
846
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
489
893
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
73
(46)
5
Supplementary information
（1 ）Sales results by product
(Millions of yen)
Product
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Year-on-year
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Change
%
Generators
10,520
10,365
(155)
(1.5)
Welders
1,216
1,178
(37)
(3.1)
Compressors
263
266
2
0.8
Others
1,551
1,259
(291)
(18.8)
Total
13,552
13,070
(482)
(3.6)
（2 ）Sales results by region
(Millions of yen)
Region
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Year-on-year
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Change
%
Japan
7,267
7,204
(63)
(0.9)
North/Central America
4,584
4,081
(502)
(11.0)
Asia
1,292
1,250
(41)
(3.2)
Others
408
533
124
30.6
Total
13,552
13,070
(482)
(3.6)
6
