DEPA LIMITED    DEPA   AEDFXA0NFP81

DEPA LIMITED

(DEPA)
Depa : DSG announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018

02/24/2019 | 02:17am EST

DSG announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Feb 24 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, reports that on 23 February 2019, Design Studio Group Ltd ('DSG'), Depa's Asian key operating group, made a market announcement on the Singaporean Stock Exchange, publishing its results for its financial year ended 31 December 2018.

Part of DSG's market announcement is replicated below:

For FY2018, DSG's revenue increased by 21.4% to S$168.8 million as compared with revenue for FY2017 with higher revenue recorded across the Singapore, Malaysia and International business segments.

DSG is reporting a loss after tax of S$23.9 million for FY2018, as compared with a profit after tax of S$1.5 million for FY2017. The loss in FY2018 is mainly due to the following significant items:

  • One-off items totaling S$19.1 million:
    • S$7.0 million arising from losses in manufacturing operations due to lower manufacturing activity levels
    • S$6.1 million arising from cost overruns due to delay from a project in United Arab Emirates
    • S$3.0 million from cost incurred and provisions made relating to the consolidation of manufacturing operations in DSG
    • S$1.9 million for costs incurred on defects and commercial settlement for completed projects
    • S$1.1 million for closure of under utilised showrooms in Malaysia and in the People's Republic of China
  • Other items:
    • S$0.6 million for write down on slow moving inventory that are unlikely to be utilized based on current market product trends

DSG secured S$180.2 million of new work in FY2018. This brings the order book to S$136.2 million as at 31 December 2018.DSG anticipates building on this order book with a number of projects nearing award and expected to be secured in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019. DSG remains well positioned in its capacity and capability to service the expected increase in order book following the consolidation of its Manufacturing operations.

DSG's results for its financial year ended 31 December 2018 and associated publications can be viewed by investors in full on DSG's website.

For further information, please contact:

Depa PLC
Tel: + 971 4 446 2100

Hamish Tyrwhitt, Group Chief Executive Officer
Steven Salo, Group Chief Financial Officer

For more information, please refer to the corporate website: www.depa.com

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key operating groups hold leading positions in their respective markets: Design Studio, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Group's operations are centred on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key operating groups, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cautionary statement:

This document contains certain 'forward looking statements' with respect to Depa's financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of Depa's plans and objectives with respect to these items. By their very nature, forward looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, which may occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. All written or verbal forward looking statements, whether made in this document or made subsequently, which are attributable to Depa or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified on this basis. Depa does not intend to update these forward looking statements.

---Ends---

Disclaimer

Depa Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 07:16:08 UTC
