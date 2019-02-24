Depa : DSG announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018

DSG announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Feb 24 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, reports that on 23 February 2019, Design Studio Group Ltd ('DSG'), Depa's Asian key operating group, made a market announcement on the Singaporean Stock Exchange, publishing its results for its financial year ended 31 December 2018.

Part of DSG's market announcement is replicated below:

For FY2018, DSG's revenue increased by 21.4% to S$168.8 million as compared with revenue for FY2017 with higher revenue recorded across the Singapore, Malaysia and International business segments.

DSG is reporting a loss after tax of S$23.9 million for FY2018, as compared with a profit after tax of S$1.5 million for FY2017. The loss in FY2018 is mainly due to the following significant items:

One-off items totaling S$19.1 million: S$7.0 million arising from losses in manufacturing operations due to lower manufacturing activity levels S$6.1 million arising from cost overruns due to delay from a project in United Arab Emirates S$3.0 million from cost incurred and provisions made relating to the consolidation of manufacturing operations in DSG S$1.9 million for costs incurred on defects and commercial settlement for completed projects S$1.1 million for closure of under utilised showrooms in Malaysia and in the People's Republic of China

Other items: S$0.6 million for write down on slow moving inventory that are unlikely to be utilized based on current market product trends



DSG secured S$180.2 million of new work in FY2018. This brings the order book to S$136.2 million as at 31 December 2018.DSG anticipates building on this order book with a number of projects nearing award and expected to be secured in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019. DSG remains well positioned in its capacity and capability to service the expected increase in order book following the consolidation of its Manufacturing operations.

DSG's results for its financial year ended 31 December 2018 and associated publications can be viewed by investors in full on DSG's website.

