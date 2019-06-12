Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  Depa Plc    DEPA   AEDFXA0NFP81

DEPA PLC

(DEPA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Depa : Results of Annual General Meeting of Depa PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:54am EDT

Results of Annual General Meeting of Depa PLC

Jun 12 ,2019

Depa PLC (Depa), the leading global interior solutions group, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 13:00 on 12 June 2019.

The following ordinary resolutions were approved by the shareholders:

Resolution 1

THAT the Company's financial statements as at and for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, together with the notes thereto and the auditor's report thereon, be and are hereby approved and adopted.

Resolution 2

THAT PwC be and is hereby reappointed as independent external auditor of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general assembly meeting of the Company at which audited financial statements are laid.

Resolution 3

THAT subject to PwC being reappointed, the Board be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to determine the remuneration of the external auditor.

Resolution 4

THAT Mr. Ahmed Ramdan be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 5

THAT Mr. Khalifa Al Romaithi be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 6

THAT Mr. Saeed Al Mehairbi be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 7

THAT Mr. Marwan Shehadeh be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 9

THAT Mr. Abdullah Al Turifi be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

The following special resolutions were also approved by the shareholders:

Resolution 10

THAT with effect from the conclusion of this general assembly meeting, the draft articles of association produced to the meeting be adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's existing articles of association.

Resolution 11

THAT the Company authorizes the reduction of the Company's share premium account to be used solely for the purposes of extinguishing accumulated losses of the Company within twelve months of this resolution having been passed.

Resolution 8 in the Notice of AGM, concerning the reappointment of Mr. Hamish Tyrwhitt as a Non-Executive Director, was cancelled immediately prior to the AGM.

Each of Mr. Hamish Tyrwhitt and Mr. Khaldoun Al Tabari retired from the Board of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Depa PLC
Tel: + 971 4 446 2100
David Holiday, Group Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

For more information, please refer to the corporate website: www.depa.com

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: DSG, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Group's operations are centered on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

---Ends---

Disclaimer

Depa Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 12:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEPA PLC
08:54aDEPA : Results of Annual General Meeting of Depa PLC
PU
05/20DEPA : Notice of Annual General Meeting FY 2019
PU
05/01DEPA : Annual Report 2018
PU
04/25DEPA : Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
04/03DEPA : DSG announces material variances between unaudited and audited financial ..
PU
02/24DEPA : DSG announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018DEPA : DSG Profit Guidance Announcement
PU
2018DEPA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DEPA : wins Commercial Interior Design's Fit-out Firm of the Year Award.
PU
2018DEPA : Depa announces the appointment of Abdullah Salem Al Turifi as non-executi..
PU
More news
Financials (AED)
Sales 2019 1 925 M
EBIT 2019 61,4 M
Net income 2019 65,2 M
Finance 2019 463 M
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
Capitalization 529 M
Chart DEPA PLC
Duration : Period :
Depa Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,24  AED
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamish Gordon Tyrwhitt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Hamad Ghanem Hamad Al-Mehairi Non-Executive Chairman
Steven James Salo Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Mohamed Al-Mazrui Non-Executive Director
Marwan Anthony Shehadeh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEPA PLC144
WORLDPAY INC61.06%36 814
FISERV21.98%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS54.12%23 400
CINTAS CORPORATION38.27%23 360
FIRST DATA CORP57.66%23 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About