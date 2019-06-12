Depa : Results of Annual General Meeting of Depa PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting of Depa PLC

Jun 12 ,2019

Depa PLC (Depa), the leading global interior solutions group, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 13:00 on 12 June 2019.

The following ordinary resolutions were approved by the shareholders:

Resolution 1

THAT the Company's financial statements as at and for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, together with the notes thereto and the auditor's report thereon, be and are hereby approved and adopted.

Resolution 2

THAT PwC be and is hereby reappointed as independent external auditor of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general assembly meeting of the Company at which audited financial statements are laid.

Resolution 3

THAT subject to PwC being reappointed, the Board be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to determine the remuneration of the external auditor.

Resolution 4

THAT Mr. Ahmed Ramdan be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 5

THAT Mr. Khalifa Al Romaithi be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 6

THAT Mr. Saeed Al Mehairbi be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 7

THAT Mr. Marwan Shehadeh be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Resolution 9

THAT Mr. Abdullah Al Turifi be and is hereby reappointed as a non-executive director of the Board of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

The following special resolutions were also approved by the shareholders:

Resolution 10

THAT with effect from the conclusion of this general assembly meeting, the draft articles of association produced to the meeting be adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's existing articles of association.

Resolution 11

THAT the Company authorizes the reduction of the Company's share premium account to be used solely for the purposes of extinguishing accumulated losses of the Company within twelve months of this resolution having been passed.

Resolution 8 in the Notice of AGM, concerning the reappointment of Mr. Hamish Tyrwhitt as a Non-Executive Director, was cancelled immediately prior to the AGM.

Each of Mr. Hamish Tyrwhitt and Mr. Khaldoun Al Tabari retired from the Board of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: DSG, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Group's operations are centered on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

