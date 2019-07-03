Depa announces appointment of Group Chief Executive Officer

Jul 3 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Kevin Lewis, as its Group Chief Executive Officer. Kevin has been undertaking the role in an 'acting' capacity since 25 April of this year.

Previously, Kevin was the Managing Director of Depa Interiors, one of Depa Group's key business units. He is a construction professional with over 18 years of experience in the UK and the Middle East.

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: DSG, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Depa Group's operations are centred on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Depa Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

