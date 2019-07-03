Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  Depa Plc    DEPA   AEDFXA0NFP81

DEPA PLC

(DEPA)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Depa : announces appointment of Group Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Depa announces appointment of Group Chief Executive Officer

Jul 3 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Kevin Lewis, as its Group Chief Executive Officer. Kevin has been undertaking the role in an 'acting' capacity since 25 April of this year.

Previously, Kevin was the Managing Director of Depa Interiors, one of Depa Group's key business units. He is a construction professional with over 18 years of experience in the UK and the Middle East.

For further information, please contact:

Depa PLC
Tel: + 971 4 446 2100

David Holiday, Group Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

For more information, please refer to the corporate website: www.depa.com

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: DSG, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Depa Group's operations are centred on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Depa Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

---Ends---

Disclaimer

Depa Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 08:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEPA PLC
04:08aDEPA : announces appointment of Group Chief Executive Officer
PU
06/20DEPA : announces disposal of interests in The Parker Company
PU
06/12DEPA : Vedder secures a superyacht fit-out package worth more than AED 116 milli..
PU
06/12DEPA : Results of Annual General Meeting of Depa PLC
PU
05/20DEPA : Notice of Annual General Meeting FY 2019
PU
05/01DEPA : Annual Report 2018
PU
04/25DEPA : Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
04/03DEPA : DSG announces material variances between unaudited and audited financial ..
PU
02/24DEPA : DSG announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018DEPA : DSG Profit Guidance Announcement
PU
More news
Chart DEPA PLC
Duration : Period :
Depa Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Hamish Gordon Tyrwhitt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Hamad Ghanem Hamad Al-Mehairi Non-Executive Chairman
Steven James Salo Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Mohamed Al-Mazrui Non-Executive Director
Marwan Anthony Shehadeh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEPA PLC0
WORLDPAY INC65.69%39 316
FISERV INC25.88%36 305
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 443
FIRST DATA CORP64.93%25 934
GLOBAL PAYMENTS57.11%25 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About