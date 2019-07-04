Log in
DEPA PLC

(DEPA)
Depa : announces appointment of a Non-Executive Director

07/04/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Depa announces appointment of a Non-Executive Director

Jul 4 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Mr. Gerard Hutchinson as Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Hutchinson is a chartered accountant with over 25 years' experience in the construction, engineering, manufacturing, resources, and services industries. Mr. Hutchinson's professional practice also includes commercial management, risk management, capital raising and structured finance, and strategic management initiatives.

Mr. Hutchinson is currently appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of AF Construction LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary within the Al-Futtaim Group of Companies. He chairs Korvest Ltd's Audit Committee and serves on the Australian Institute of Company Directors' Middle East Advisory Committee. Mr. Hutchinson previously served on the Boards of Benthic Geotech Pty Ltd and AusGroup Limited, amongst others.

A more detailed biography for Mr. Hutchinson is available on Depa's website.

Depa confirms that no further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to its listing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Depa PLC
Tel: + 971 4 446 2100

David Holiday, Group Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

For more information, please refer to the corporate website: www.depa.com

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: DSG, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Depa Group's operations are centred on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Depa Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

---Ends---

Disclaimer

Depa Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:37:04 UTC
