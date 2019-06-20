Depa announces disposal of interests in The Parker Company

Jun 20 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, today announces that it has completed the disposal of its equity interests in The Parker Company. The cash consideration for the equity interests has been received in full.

Kevin Lewis, Depa's Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'The disposal of our equity interests in The Parker Company is another major milestone in the Group's non-core asset disposal programme. This disposal, together with the recent disposal of its interests in Lindner Middle East, further streamlines the Group's structure and most importantly allows management to increase their focus on the Group's core businesses.'

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: Design Studio, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Group's operations are centred on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

