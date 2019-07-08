Depa secures a commercial fit-out package worth AED 100 million

Jul 8 ,2019

Depa PLC ('Depa'), the leading global interior solutions group, announces a project award of AED 100 million. Depa Interiors, Depa's Middle East key business unit which specialises in the provision of interior solutions to the hospitality, residential, commercial, and transport and civil infrastructure sectors, secured the commercial office fit-out package for the new headquarters of a leading UAE airline.

Kevin Lewis, Depa's Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Depa was chosen to deliver this project after a highly competitive tender process; demonstrating Depa's proven reputation as the leading interior fit-out partner for large scale commercial projects. We look forward to delivering this significant project for our client.'

For further information, please contact:

Depa PLC

Tel: + 971 4 446 2100

Kevin Lewis, Group Chief Executive Officer

Steven Salo, Group Chief Financial Officer

For more information, please refer to the corporate website: www.depa.com

Notes to editors:

Depa is a strategic management company specialising in global interior solutions. Depa's four key business units hold leading positions in their respective markets: Design Studio, Vedder, Depa Interiors and Deco Group. Employing thousands of people worldwide, the Group's operations are centred on three regional hubs: Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Depa's mission, shared by each of its key business units, is to deliver sustainability, profitability and performance for its clients, shareholders and employees. The Group's five core values are integral to everything Depa does: transparency, integrity, accountability, professionalism and exceptional service.

Depa PLC is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai (DEPA: DU) and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

---Ends---