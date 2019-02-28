DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique heads to Canada

DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique reinforces its geographical presence on the North American continent by creating a new subsidiary: DERICHEBOURG aéronautique Canada.

DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique, a subsidiary of DERICHEBOURG Multiservices, has been a major player in aeronautical subcontracting for more than 20 years and is pursuing its international development by establishing a subsidiary in Canada.

Just one year after the acquisition of business activities in the United States, DERICHEBOURG aéronautique Canada (based in Montreal) further highlights the diversification strategy put in place by the parent company. Consequently, to meet the initial needs of local manufacturers, 2019 got off to a flying start with more than a hundred people recruited, covering every type of profession (fitters, mechanics, wiring technicians, quality inspectors, logistics support).

Key figures in 2018 concerning DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique:

 Turnover of €139 million

 20 years of experience

 21 locations

 2,100 employees

