Euronext Paris  >  Derichebourg

DERICHEBOURG

(DBG)
My previous session
DERICHEBOURG : Atis aéronautique heads to Canada

02/28/2019

DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique heads to Canada

DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique reinforces its geographical presence on the North American continent by creating a new subsidiary: DERICHEBOURG aéronautique Canada.

DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique, a subsidiary of DERICHEBOURG Multiservices, has been a major player in aeronautical subcontracting for more than 20 years and is pursuing its international development by establishing a subsidiary in Canada.

Just one year after the acquisition of business activities in the United States, DERICHEBOURG aéronautique Canada (based in Montreal) further highlights the diversification strategy put in place by the parent company. Consequently, to meet the initial needs of local manufacturers, 2019 got off to a flying start with more than a hundred people recruited, covering every type of profession (fitters, mechanics, wiring technicians, quality inspectors, logistics support).

Key figures in 2018 concerning DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique:

  • Turnover of €139 million

  • 20 years of experience

  • 21 locations

  • 2,100 employees

Headquarters: 1 bis avenue de l'Escadrille Normandie Niemen, 31700 Blagnac - FRANCE CEO: Pascal LANNETTE

Sales Contact: Mr Arnaud LONGUEFOSSE,arnaud.longuefosse@derichebourg.comOperational Contact: Mr Christophe VILLAESCUSA,christophe.villaescusa@derichebourg.comMarketing & Communication Contact: Ms Elodie ESCAIG,elodie.escaig@derichebourg.com

DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique 1 bis avenue de l'Escadrille Normandie Niemen - CS 30062 31702 Blagnac Cedex - France

Tel. 33 (0)5 34 60 61 40 - derichebourg-atis.com

A simplified joint-stock company with capital of €2,000,000 - Registration no. (R.C.S Toulouse) 340 641 216

European VAT no. FR 45 640 641 216 - Activity code (APE) 7112B

A FORCE FOR SOCIETY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Disclaimer

Derichebourg SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 20:10:06 UTC
