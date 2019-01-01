DERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between December 24th and December 28th, 2018

In accordance with applicable regulation, DERICHEBOURG discloses the following own shares purchases under conditions of article 5 §2 of regulation (UE) n°596/2014 between December 24th and December 28th 2018, with an objective of shares cancellation.

Name of issuer Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 1 898 3,82 BATE DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 9 238 3,83 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 11 711 3,83 TRQX DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 27 987 3,83 XPAR DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 5 295 3,82 BATE DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 10 962 3,84 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 12 721 3,78 TRQX DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 111 022 3,80 XPAR DERICHEBOURG 28/12/2018 FR0000053381 2 114 3,92 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 28/12/2018 FR0000053381 9 739 3,90 TRQX DERICHEBOURG 28/12/2018 FR0000053381 70 337 3,87 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 273 024 3,83

More details are available on:

Derichebourg website www.derichebourg.com Investors/Regulated Information/ Own shares purchases

https://www.derichebourg.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/informations-reglementees

ISIN code : FR0000053381 - DBG

