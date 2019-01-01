Log in
DERICHEBOURG (DBG)
DERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between December 24th and December 28th, 2018

01/01/2019

In accordance with applicable regulation, DERICHEBOURG discloses the following own shares purchases under conditions of article 5 §2 of regulation (UE) n°596/2014 between December 24th and December 28th 2018, with an objective of shares cancellation.

Name of issuer Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 1 898 3,82 BATE
DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 9 238 3,83 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 11 711 3,83 TRQX
DERICHEBOURG 24/12/2018 FR0000053381 27 987 3,83 XPAR
DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 5 295 3,82 BATE
DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 10 962 3,84 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 12 721 3,78 TRQX
DERICHEBOURG 27/12/2018 FR0000053381 111 022 3,80 XPAR
DERICHEBOURG 28/12/2018 FR0000053381 2 114 3,92 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG 28/12/2018 FR0000053381 9 739 3,90 TRQX
DERICHEBOURG 28/12/2018 FR0000053381 70 337 3,87 XPAR
           
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 273 024 3,83  

More details are available on:

https://www.derichebourg.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/informations-reglementees

ISIN code: FR0000053381 - DBG



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DERICHEBOURG via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 883 M
EBIT 2019 116 M
Net income 2019 79,6 M
Debt 2019 48,1 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 8,24
P/E ratio 2020 7,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 641 M
