DERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between January 21st, 2019 and January 25th, 2019

01/29/2019 | 01:53pm EST

In accordance with applicable regulation, DERICHEBOURG discloses the following own shares purchases under conditions of article 5 §2 of regulation (UE) n°596/2014 between January 21st 2019 and January 25th 2019, with an objective of shares cancellation.

 

 

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
DERICHEBOURG   21/01/2019 FR0000053381 3 255 3,98 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG   21/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 242 3,99 TRQX
DERICHEBOURG   21/01/2019 FR0000053381 34 562 3,99 XPAR
DERICHEBOURG   22/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 831 3,94 BATE
DERICHEBOURG   22/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 728 3,96 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG   22/01/2019 FR0000053381 13 196 3,95 TRQX
DERICHEBOURG   22/01/2019 FR0000053381 70 245 3,96 XPAR
DERICHEBOURG   23/01/2019 FR0000053381 260 3,99 BATE
DERICHEBOURG   23/01/2019 FR0000053381 1 942 3,95 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG   23/01/2019 FR0000053381 10 023 3,98 TRQX
DERICHEBOURG   23/01/2019 FR0000053381 55 154 3,98 XPAR
DERICHEBOURG   24/01/2019 FR0000053381 88 3,99 CHIX
DERICHEBOURG   24/01/2019 FR0000053381 35 668 3,98 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal     TOTAL 232 194 3,97  

 

 

More details are available on:

 

https://www.derichebourg.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/informations-reglementees

ISIN code: FR0000053381 - DBG



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DERICHEBOURG via Globenewswire
