DERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between January 21st, 2019 and January 25th, 2019

In accordance with applicable regulation, DERICHEBOURG discloses the following own shares purchases under conditions of article 5 §2 of regulation (UE) n°596/2014 between January 21st 2019 and January 25th 2019, with an objective of shares cancellation.

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) DERICHEBOURG 21/01/2019 FR0000053381 3 255 3,98 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 21/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 242 3,99 TRQX DERICHEBOURG 21/01/2019 FR0000053381 34 562 3,99 XPAR DERICHEBOURG 22/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 831 3,94 BATE DERICHEBOURG 22/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 728 3,96 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 22/01/2019 FR0000053381 13 196 3,95 TRQX DERICHEBOURG 22/01/2019 FR0000053381 70 245 3,96 XPAR DERICHEBOURG 23/01/2019 FR0000053381 260 3,99 BATE DERICHEBOURG 23/01/2019 FR0000053381 1 942 3,95 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 23/01/2019 FR0000053381 10 023 3,98 TRQX DERICHEBOURG 23/01/2019 FR0000053381 55 154 3,98 XPAR DERICHEBOURG 24/01/2019 FR0000053381 88 3,99 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 24/01/2019 FR0000053381 35 668 3,98 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 232 194 3,97

More details are available on:

Derichebourg website www.derichebourg.com Investors/Regulated Information/ Own shares purchases

https://www.derichebourg.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/informations-reglementees

ISIN code: FR0000053381 - DBG

