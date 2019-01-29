DERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between January 21st, 2019 and January 25th, 2019

In accordance with applicable regulation, DERICHEBOURG discloses the following own shares purchases under conditions of article 5 §2 of regulation (UE) n°596/2014 between January 21st 2019 and January 25th 2019, with an objective of shares cancellation.
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
| Day of transaction
| Identification code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market (MIC Code)
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 21/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 3 255
| 3,98
| CHIX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 21/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 2 242
| 3,99
| TRQX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 21/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 34 562
| 3,99
| XPAR
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 22/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 2 831
| 3,94
| BATE
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 22/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 2 728
| 3,96
| CHIX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 22/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 13 196
| 3,95
| TRQX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 22/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 70 245
| 3,96
| XPAR
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 23/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 260
| 3,99
| BATE
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 23/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 1 942
| 3,95
| CHIX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 23/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 10 023
| 3,98
| TRQX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 23/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 55 154
| 3,98
| XPAR
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 24/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 88
| 3,99
| CHIX
| DERICHEBOURG
|
| 24/01/2019
| FR0000053381
| 35 668
| 3,98
| XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| * Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
| TOTAL
| 232 194
| 3,97
|
More details are available on:
https://www.derichebourg.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/informations-reglementees
ISIN code: FR0000053381 - DBG
