DERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between January 28th, 2019 and February 1st, 2019

In accordance with applicable regulation, DERICHEBOURG discloses the following own shares purchases under conditions of article 5 §2 of regulation (UE) n°596/2014 between January 28th 2019 and February 1st, 2019, with an objective of shares cancellation.

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) DERICHEBOURG 28/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 211 3,99 BATE DERICHEBOURG 28/01/2019 FR0000053381 2 566 3,97 CHIX DERICHEBOURG 28/01/2019 FR0000053381 5 861 3,98 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10 638 3,98

More details are available on:

Derichebourg website www.derichebourg.com Investors/Regulated Information/ Own shares purchases

https://www.derichebourg.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/informations-reglementees

ISIN code: FR0000053381 - DBG

