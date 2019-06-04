DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.77 per share



Management Board and Supervisory Board discharged by large majority

Fiscal year 2018 marked by introduction of self-developed products, further internationalization and successful acquisitions

Continuation of profitable growth course in 2019

Grünwald, June 4, 2019 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN A2GS5D, ISIN DE000A2GS5D8), a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded drugs for selected therapeutic areas in Germany with a growing international presence, successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2019 today, Tuesday, at The Westin Grand Hotel in Munich. 91.17% of the share capital was represented. All topics on the agenda were adopted by a large majority.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported in detail on the operational and strategic development of Dermapharm Holding SE in fiscal year 2018 as well as in the first quarter of 2019. With significant sales and earnings growth, Dermapharm was able to continue its success story of previous years. At the same time, the Management Board gave an outlook on the future strategy and the current fiscal year 2019.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged by a large majority by the Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2018. The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Management Board and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.77 per dividend-bearing share. Warth & Klein Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was appointed the auditor for fiscal year 2019.

Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE, takes stock: "In fiscal year 2018, we were able to successfully continue our growth course through the introduction of new products, further internationalization and acquisitions. With the dividend policy already formulated as part of the IPO, we allow our shareholders to participate in the company's success. After the successful start in 2019, we will continue to consistently implement our strategy in order to grow profitably for the benefit of our shareholders."

Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected markets in Germany. Founded in 1991, the company is based in Grünwald near Munich and has its main manufacturing facility in Brehna near Leipzig. The company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, in-house production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products for specifically targeted markets by a medical and pharmaceutical sales force. Dermapharm holds approximately 900 marketing authorizations (Arzneimittelzulassungen) for more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are marketed as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements or supplemental balanced diets. This assortment makes the company unique. In addition to Germany, the company's core markets also include Austria and Switzerland. The company plans to further expand its international presence. Dermapharm's business model also includes a parallel import business, which operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenues, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2018. In the "Herbal Extracts" segment, Dermapharm has access to the growth market for plant pharmaceuticals through the Spanish company Euromed S.A., one of the leading manufacturers of plant extracts and plant-based active ingredients.

With a consistent development strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions over the past 25 years, Dermapharm has continuously optimized its business and provided external growth impulses in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm intends to continue this profitable growth course in the future. The company is focusing on a three-pillar strategy: in-house development of new products, increase of its international footprint and further acquisitions.



