Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dermapharm Holding SE    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.77 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.77 per share

04.06.2019 / 13:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.77 per share

  • Management Board and Supervisory Board discharged by large majority
  • Fiscal year 2018 marked by introduction of self-developed products, further internationalization and successful acquisitions
  • Continuation of profitable growth course in 2019

Grünwald, June 4, 2019 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN A2GS5D, ISIN DE000A2GS5D8), a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded drugs for selected therapeutic areas in Germany with a growing international presence, successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2019 today, Tuesday, at The Westin Grand Hotel in Munich. 91.17% of the share capital was represented. All topics on the agenda were adopted by a large majority.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported in detail on the operational and strategic development of Dermapharm Holding SE in fiscal year 2018 as well as in the first quarter of 2019. With significant sales and earnings growth, Dermapharm was able to continue its success story of previous years. At the same time, the Management Board gave an outlook on the future strategy and the current fiscal year 2019.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged by a large majority by the Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2018. The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Management Board and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.77 per dividend-bearing share. Warth & Klein Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was appointed the auditor for fiscal year 2019.

Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE, takes stock: "In fiscal year 2018, we were able to successfully continue our growth course through the introduction of new products, further internationalization and acquisitions. With the dividend policy already formulated as part of the IPO, we allow our shareholders to participate in the company's success. After the successful start in 2019, we will continue to consistently implement our strategy in order to grow profitably for the benefit of our shareholders."

The detailed voting results on the respective agenda items will be published soon on the website https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php.


Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected markets in Germany. Founded in 1991, the company is based in Grünwald near Munich and has its main manufacturing facility in Brehna near Leipzig. The company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, in-house production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products for specifically targeted markets by a medical and pharmaceutical sales force. Dermapharm holds approximately 900 marketing authorizations (Arzneimittelzulassungen) for more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are marketed as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements or supplemental balanced diets. This assortment makes the company unique. In addition to Germany, the company's core markets also include Austria and Switzerland. The company plans to further expand its international presence. Dermapharm's business model also includes a parallel import business, which operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenues, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2018. In the "Herbal Extracts" segment, Dermapharm has access to the growth market for plant pharmaceuticals through the Spanish company Euromed S.A., one of the leading manufacturers of plant extracts and plant-based active ingredients.

With a consistent development strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions over the past 25 years, Dermapharm has continuously optimized its business and provided external growth impulses in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm intends to continue this profitable growth course in the future. The company is focusing on a three-pillar strategy: in-house development of new products, increase of its international footprint and further acquisitions.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Britta Hamberger
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165
e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com		 cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
 

 

 


04.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 819113

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819113  04.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
07:50aDERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of..
EQ
05/21DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : First quarter of 2019 characterized by profitable growth
EQ
05/16DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
04/26DERMAPHARM : to expand capacities at its main production site in Brehna
EQ
04/17DERMAPHARM : confirms its profitable growth in 2018 and presents positive outloo..
EQ
04/15DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
04/05DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
04/03DERMAPHARM : continues its profitable growth in 2018
EQ
03/04DERMAPHARM : acquires stake in cannabis producer for pharmaceutical applications
EQ
03/04DERMAPHARM : acquires a stake in cannabis producer for pharmaceutical applicatio..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 96,5 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
P/E ratio 2020 15,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 1 688 M
Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Dermapharm Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,5 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Hümer Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE40.53%1 899
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.63%348 981
PFIZER-4.88%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.55%227 848
NOVARTIS17.74%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY5.04%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About