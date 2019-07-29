DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO



29.07.2019 / 14:21

Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO

Grünwald, July 29, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") has announced a change in the composition of the Management Board. The current Chief Marketing Officer Stefan Grieving will be leaving the company for health reasons on July 31, 2019. Dr. Jürgen Ott to succeed him as of October 1, 2019.

"We would like to thank Mr. Grieving for his longstanding commitment to Dermapharm. Over the past nine years, he has played a key role in shaping our company's positive development, and we have come to value him as a competent and loyal colleague. We wish him all the best for the future! In Dr. Jürgen Ott, we have now found a suitable successor as Chief Marketing Officer who, due to his extensive experience in the consumer goods and pharmaceutical industries, fits very well with Dermapharm," explained Wilhelm Beier, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dermapharm Holding SE.

Dr. Jürgen Ott (51) has many years of experience in the marketing and sales sectors and will be responsible for both sales and marketing in his function as a member of the Dermapharm Management Board. His last position since 2010 was Head of Marketing Germany, since 2014 Head of Marketing & Sales Germany and from 2017 Regional Head Central Europe at Bionorica SE, a manufacturer of herbal pharmaceuticals. In particular, Dr. Ott brings valuable experience to the range of herbal products, which Dermapharm wants to further develop.

"I am very much looking forward to my tasks at Dermapharm," explained Dr. Jürgen Ott. "Together with my colleagues, we will set important impulses for the optimal further development of the range of herbal products as part of our growth strategy and further expand Dermapharm's position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in selected markets."

Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected markets in Germany. Founded in 1991, the company is based in Grünwald near Munich and has its main manufacturing facility in Brehna near Leipzig. The company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, in-house production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products for specifically targeted markets by a medical and pharmaceutical sales force. Dermapharm holds approximately 900 marketing authorizations (Arzneimittelzulassungen) for more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are marketed as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements or supplemental balanced diets. This assortment makes the company unique. In addition to Germany, the company's core markets also include Austria and Switzerland. The company plans to further expand its international presence. Dermapharm's business model also includes a parallel import business, which operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenues, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2018. In the "Herbal Extracts" segment, Dermapharm has access to the growth market for plant pharmaceuticals through the Spanish company Euromed S.A., one of the leading manufacturers of plant extracts and plant-based active ingredients.

With a consistent development strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions over the past 25 years, Dermapharm has continuously optimized its business and provided external growth impulses in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm intends to continue this profitable growth course in the future. The company is focusing on a three-pillar strategy: in-house development of new products, increase of its international footprint and further acquisitions.

