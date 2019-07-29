Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dermapharm Holding SE    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/29 08:28:05 am
31.168 EUR   +0.15%
08:30aDERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO
EQ
07/01DERMAPHARM : increases free float
EQ
07/01DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO

29.07.2019 / 14:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO

Grünwald, July 29, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") has announced a change in the composition of the Management Board. The current Chief Marketing Officer Stefan Grieving will be leaving the company for health reasons on July 31, 2019. Dr. Jürgen Ott to succeed him as of October 1, 2019.

"We would like to thank Mr. Grieving for his longstanding commitment to Dermapharm. Over the past nine years, he has played a key role in shaping our company's positive development, and we have come to value him as a competent and loyal colleague. We wish him all the best for the future! In Dr. Jürgen Ott, we have now found a suitable successor as Chief Marketing Officer who, due to his extensive experience in the consumer goods and pharmaceutical industries, fits very well with Dermapharm," explained Wilhelm Beier, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dermapharm Holding SE.

Dr. Jürgen Ott (51) has many years of experience in the marketing and sales sectors and will be responsible for both sales and marketing in his function as a member of the Dermapharm Management Board. His last position since 2010 was Head of Marketing Germany, since 2014 Head of Marketing & Sales Germany and from 2017 Regional Head Central Europe at Bionorica SE, a manufacturer of herbal pharmaceuticals. In particular, Dr. Ott brings valuable experience to the range of herbal products, which Dermapharm wants to further develop.

"I am very much looking forward to my tasks at Dermapharm," explained Dr. Jürgen Ott. "Together with my colleagues, we will set important impulses for the optimal further development of the range of herbal products as part of our growth strategy and further expand Dermapharm's position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in selected markets."

 

Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected markets in Germany. Founded in 1991, the company is based in Grünwald near Munich and has its main manufacturing facility in Brehna near Leipzig. The company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, in-house production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products for specifically targeted markets by a medical and pharmaceutical sales force. Dermapharm holds approximately 900 marketing authorizations (Arzneimittelzulassungen) for more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are marketed as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements or supplemental balanced diets. This assortment makes the company unique. In addition to Germany, the company's core markets also include Austria and Switzerland. The company plans to further expand its international presence. Dermapharm's business model also includes a parallel import business, which operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenues, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2018. In the "Herbal Extracts" segment, Dermapharm has access to the growth market for plant pharmaceuticals through the Spanish company Euromed S.A., one of the leading manufacturers of plant extracts and plant-based active ingredients.

With a consistent development strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions over the past 25 years, Dermapharm has continuously optimized its business and provided external growth impulses in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm intends to continue this profitable growth course in the future. The company is focusing on a three-pillar strategy: in-house development of new products, increase of its international footprint and further acquisitions.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Britta Hamberger
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165
e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com		 cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
 

 

 


29.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847517

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847517  29.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
08:30aDERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Dr. Jürgen Ott named new CMO
EQ
07/01DERMAPHARM : increases free float
EQ
07/01DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
06/06DERMAPHARM : acquires a stake in fitvia
EQ
06/06DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE :
EQ
06/04DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of..
EQ
05/21DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : First quarter of 2019 characterized by profitable growth
EQ
05/16DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
04/26DERMAPHARM : to expand capacities at its main production site in Brehna
EQ
04/17DERMAPHARM : confirms its profitable growth in 2018 and presents positive outloo..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 96,5 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 1 650 M
Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Dermapharm Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50  €
Last Close Price 30,66  €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Hümer Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE37.09%1 835
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%347 095
PFIZER-1.28%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%232 404
NOVARTIS24.44%213 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group