DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/01 11:14:44 am
30.225 EUR   -0.25%
11:05aDERMAPHARM : increases free float
EQ
10:55aDERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/06DERMAPHARM : acquires a stake in fitvia
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Dermapharm Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2019 / 16:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm
Last name(s): Beier
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares from the exercised greenshoe option

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.00 EUR 17400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.00 EUR 17400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52301  01.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 96,5 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
Capitalization 1 645 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,5  €
Last Close Price 30,6  €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Hümer Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE33.48%1 855
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.93%369 796
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.84%242 356
PFIZER-0.76%240 856
NOVARTIS20.07%230 915
MERCK AND COMPANY9.74%215 884
