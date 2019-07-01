|
Dermapharm Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.07.2019 / 16:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Wilhelm
|Last name(s):
|Beier
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS5D8
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares from the exercised greenshoe option
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|30.00 EUR
|17400000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|30.00 EUR
|17400000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|
|82031 Grünwald
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
52301 01.07.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Latest news on DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|675 M
|EBIT 2019
|138 M
|Net income 2019
|96,5 M
|Debt 2019
|376 M
|Yield 2019
|3,19%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|17,0x
|P/E ratio 2020
|15,0x
|EV / Sales2019
|3,00x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,76x
|Capitalization
|1 645 M
|
|Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
36,5 €
|Last Close Price
|
30,6 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
21,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
19,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
17,8%