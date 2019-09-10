Log in
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report  
Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/10/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
10.09.2019 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 12, 2019 German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte


10.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

870837  10.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=870837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 96,5 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 1 821 M
Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Dermapharm Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50  €
Last Close Price 33,72  €
Spread / Highest target 9,74%
Spread / Average Target 8,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Hümer Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE49.03%2 014
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.63%335 042
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.63%234 507
MERCK AND COMPANY9.24%213 714
NOVARTIS19.66%204 849
PFIZER-15.62%203 709
