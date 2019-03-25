Dermira Announces “Life Unfolds” Direct-to-Consumer Campaign to Highlight QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) Cloth

New multichannel consumer campaign will feature QBREXZA patients



MENLO PARK, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of people living with chronic skin conditions, today announced the launch of “Life Unfolds,” a new direct-to-consumer creative campaign designed to generate awareness of QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) cloth as a potential treatment option for people living with primary axillary hyperhidrosis, commonly known as excessive underarm sweating. QBREXZA, the first and only, once-daily, topical prescription anticholinergic, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older living with this chronic, medical skin condition.

The multichannel campaign will launch with a direct-to-consumer television advertisement featuring QBREXZA patients and highlight uncomfortable situations that people living with the condition routinely experience. Additionally, the campaign will launch in national consumer print media outlets, across digital and social media platforms and in dermatologists’ offices across the United States. Visit www.Qbrexza.com to learn more about the treatment, including appropriate use and important safety information.

“The Life Unfolds campaign was contemplated, designed and developed based on feedback from people living with primary axillary hyperhidrosis who provided us with important insights on what it means to live with this condition and their expectations for potential treatment options,” said Lori Lyons-Williams, chief commercial officer at Dermira. “The goal of this multichannel creative campaign is to show real people who are currently managing their excessive underarm sweating with QBREXZA therapy and encourage others who might be suffering to consider seeing a dermatologist to learn what impact the treatment may have on their lives.”

The campaign supports Dermira’s commitment to educate patients about its therapies in a transparent and patient-focused manner.

About Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a condition of sweating beyond what is physiologically required for normal thermal regulation and affects an estimated 4.8% of the U.S. population, or approximately 15 million people.1 Of these, 65 percent, or nearly 10 million people, suffer from sweating localized to the underarms (axillary disease). Studies have demonstrated that excessive sweating often impedes normal daily activities and can also result in occupational, emotional, psychological, social and physical impairment.1,2

About QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) cloth

QBREXZA (pronounced kew brex’ zah) is an anticholinergic indicated for topical treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. QBREXZA is applied directly to the skin and is designed to block sweat production by inhibiting sweat gland activation. For more information visit www.QBREXZA.com.

About DermiraConnect

To support, convenient and affordable access to our medicines, DermiraConnect is designed to offer financial assistance and other customized support services for eligible patients and healthcare professionals. For more information about DermiraConnect, visit www.dermiraconnect.com or call 1-877-DERMIRA.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: QBREXZA is contraindicated in patients with medical conditions that can be exacerbated by the anticholinergic effect of QBREXZA (e.g., glaucoma, paralytic ileus, unstable cardiovascular status in acute hemorrhage, severe ulcerative colitis, toxic megacolon complicating ulcerative colitis, myasthenia gravis, Sjogren’s syndrome).

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Worsening of Urinary Retention: QBREXZA should be used with caution in patients with a history or presence of documented urinary retention. Prescribers and patients should be alert for signs and symptoms of urinary retention (e.g., difficulty passing urine, distended bladder), especially in patients with prostatic hypertrophy or bladder-neck obstruction. Instruct patients to discontinue use immediately and consult a physician should any of these signs or symptoms develop. Patients with a history of urinary retention were not included in the clinical studies.

Control of Body Temperature: In the presence of high ambient temperature, heat illness (hyperpyrexia and heat stroke due to decreased sweating) can occur with the use of anticholinergic drugs such as QBREXZA. Advise patients using QBREXZA to watch for generalized lack of sweating when in hot or very warm environmental temperatures and to avoid use if not sweating under these conditions.

Operating Machinery or an Automobile: Transient blurred vision may occur with use of QBREXZA. If blurred vision occurs, the patient should discontinue use until symptoms resolve. Patients should be warned not to engage in activities that require clear vision such as operating a motor vehicle or other machinery, or performing hazardous work until the symptoms have resolved.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions seen in ≥2% of subjects treated with QBREXZA were dry mouth (24.2%), mydriasis (6.8%), oropharyngeal pain (5.7%), headache (5.0%), urinary hesitation (3.5%), vision blurred (3.5%), nasal dryness (2.6%), dry throat (2.6%), dry eye (2.4%), dry skin (2.2%) and constipation (2.0%). Local skin reactions, including erythema (17.0%), burning/stinging (14.1%) and pruritus (8.1%) were also common.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Anticholinergics: Coadministration of QBREXZA with anticholinergic medications may result in additive interaction leading to an increase in anticholinergic adverse effects. Avoid coadministration of QBREXZA with other anticholinergic-containing drugs.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR ADMINISTERING QBREXZA

Instruct patients to use one cloth to apply QBREXZA to both axillae by wiping the cloth across one underarm, ONE TIME. Using the same cloth, apply the medication to the other underarm, ONE TIME. Inform patients that QBREXZA can cause temporary dilation of the pupils and blurred vision if it comes in contact with the eyes.

Instruct patients to wash their hands with soap and water immediately after discarding the used cloth.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: There are no available data on QBREXZA use in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk for adverse developmental outcomes.

Lactation: There are no data on the presence of glycopyrrolate or its metabolites in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for QBREXZA and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from QBREXZA or from the underlying maternal condition.

Renal Impairment: The elimination of glycopyrronium is severely impaired in patients with renal failure.

Please see Full Prescribing Information

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify, develop and commercialize leading-edge medical dermatology products. The company’s approved treatment, QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) cloth, is indicated for pediatric and adult patients (ages 9 and older) with primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating). Please see the QBREXZA prescribing information . Dermira is also evaluating lebrikizumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a severe form of eczema) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical development program by the end of 2019; and has early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.dermira.com . Follow Dermira on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website ( www.dermira.com ), LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc- ), corporate Instagram account ( https://www.instagram.com/dermira_inc/ ) and corporate Twitter account (@DermiraInc) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira’s website, LinkedIn page, Instagram and Twitter accounts in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements with respect to: Dermira’s goal of bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions; Dermira’s plans and strategies relating to its direct-to-consumer campaign, including goals to generate awareness of QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) cloth as a potential treatment option for people living with primary axillary hyperhidrosis and to and encourage others who might be suffering from primary axillary hyperhidrosis to consider seeing a dermatologist to learn what impact the treatment may have on their lives; and the intended benefits of DermiraConnect of providing financial assistance and other customized support services for eligible patients and healthcare professionals. These statements deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to market acceptance of Dermira’s potential products; the impact of competitive products and therapies; Dermira’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Dermira’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Dermira’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Dermira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Dermira’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Dermira makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Dermira’s forward-looking statements. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Dermira undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

