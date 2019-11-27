Dermira : to Participate in December Investor Conferences

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences in December.

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference – Boston, MA

Format: Fireside Chat with Company Management

Date: December 4, 2019

Time: 12:05 – 12:25 p.m. ET

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat with Company Management

Date: December 5, 2019

Time: 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation and an archive will be available in the investor relations section of Dermira’s website at https://investor.dermira.com.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify, develop and commercialize leading-edge medical dermatology products. The company’s approved treatment, QBREXZA® (glycopyrronium) cloth, is indicated for pediatric and adult patients (ages 9 and older) with primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating). Please see the QBREXZA prescribing information. Dermira is evaluating lebrikizumab in a Phase 3 clinical development program for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a severe form of eczema) and has early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.dermira.com. Follow Dermira on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website (www.dermira.com), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc-), corporate Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/dermira_inc/) and corporate Twitter account (@DermiraInc) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira’s website, LinkedIn page, Instagram and Twitter accounts in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

