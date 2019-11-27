Log in
DERMIRA, INC.

DERMIRA, INC.

(DERM)
  Report  
Dermira : to Participate in December Investor Conferences

0
11/27/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences in December.

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference – Boston, MA

  • Format: Fireside Chat with Company Management
  • Date: December 4, 2019
  • Time: 12:05 – 12:25 p.m. ET

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

  • Format: Fireside Chat with Company Management
  • Date: December 5, 2019
  • Time: 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation and an archive will be available in the investor relations section of Dermira’s website at https://investor.dermira.com.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify, develop and commercialize leading-edge medical dermatology products. The company’s approved treatment, QBREXZA® (glycopyrronium) cloth, is indicated for pediatric and adult patients (ages 9 and older) with primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating). Please see the QBREXZA prescribing information. Dermira is evaluating lebrikizumab in a Phase 3 clinical development program for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a severe form of eczema) and has early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.dermira.com. Follow Dermira on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website (www.dermira.com), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc-), corporate Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/dermira_inc/) and corporate Twitter account (@DermiraInc) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira’s website, LinkedIn page, Instagram and Twitter accounts in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 94,1 M
EBIT 2019 -219 M
Net income 2019 -217 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,97x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,28x
Capitalization 450 M
Chart DERMIRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dermira, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMIRA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,67  $
Last Close Price 8,25  $
Spread / Highest target 252%
Spread / Average Target 175%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas G. Wiggans Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew L. Guggenhime CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Eugene Andrew Bauer Director & Chief Medical Officer
Christopher Horan Chief Technical Operations Officer
Jake R. Nunn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMIRA, INC.14.74%450
GILEAD SCIENCES7.56%85 119
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.19%56 329
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.79%39 775
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.69.60%20 940
GENMAB49.46%15 307
