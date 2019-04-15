Derwent London : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 and Notice of AGM

For immediate release

Derwent London plc

('Derwent London'/'the Company')

Annual Report & Accounts 2018

and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Derwent London plc announces that copies of the above documents have been posted to shareholders and can be viewed and downloaded on the company's website, www.derwentlondon.com

Copies of these documents, together with the Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

In accordance with Rule 4.1 (3) of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTR'), the Company published its annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 26 February 2019.

Enquiries:

D A Lawler

Company Secretary

15 April 2019

020 7659 3000