DERWENT LONDON

DERWENT LONDON

(DLN)
  Report  
News 
News

Derwent London : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 and Notice of AGM

0
04/15/2019 | 08:18am EDT

For immediate release

Derwent London plc
('Derwent London'/'the Company')

Annual Report & Accounts 2018

and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Derwent London plc announces that copies of the above documents have been posted to shareholders and can be viewed and downloaded on the company's website, www.derwentlondon.com

Copies of these documents, together with the Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

In accordance with Rule 4.1 (3) of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTR'), the Company published its annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 26 February 2019.

Enquiries:

D A Lawler

Company Secretary

15 April 2019

020 7659 3000

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 12:17:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 194 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Debt 2019 978 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 59,94
P/E ratio 2020 44,42
EV / Sales 2019 23,4x
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
Capitalization 3 557 M
Chart DERWENT LONDON
Duration : Period :
Derwent London Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERWENT LONDON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Burns Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Anthony Rayne Non-Executive Chairman
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Executive Director & Finance Director
Mark Murray Head-Information Technology
Simon Paul Silver Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERWENT LONDON11.67%4 714
EQUINIX INC31.43%38 382
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.15.19%25 339
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.12%21 691
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.26%16 210
WP CAREY INC21.47%13 396
